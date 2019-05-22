Merkel Was Lobbied for a Top EU Job at Romanian Summit in May

(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel was approached this month at a summit meeting in Romania by a number of European Union leaders seeking to recruit her for a top job in Brussels, according to three people familiar with the lobbying.

Merkel rejected the overtures at the May 9 summit to take over the presidency of the European Council, the people said on condition of anonymity because the talks took place behind closed doors. They didn’t identify which leaders were among them. Some of the heads of state or government held out hopes that she may change her mind, two officials said.

The prospect of a future in Brussels for the German leader would be a major twist in the impending round of horsetrading over top EU jobs that currently threatens to be mired in stalemate. Merkel is seeking top posts in the European Commission or the European Central Bank for a German national, with the justification that it’s now her country’s turn, but with limited traction for now.

A spot for Merkel as Council president could theoretically short-circuit those aims by keeping a German out of the two positions. Merkel spokesman Steffen Seibert declined to comment and cited comments she made last week at a news conference with her Dutch counterpart. “I’m not available for any political office, wherever it is, and that includes Europe.”

Duty Calls?

Merkel got people talking about where next career move in a wide-ranging interview with Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper when mentioning that she had an “elevated sense of responsibility” on Europe.

The chancellor attended the summit in the medieval Transylvanian town along with the EU other 27 leaders, where friction over the distribution of top EU jobs was already apparently. The current Council president, Donald Tusk, warned the bloc’s biggest powers not to be tempted to make a power grab for all the highest posts.

As Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union fails to gain ground in the polls under its new leader, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the Brussels chatter has also impacted German politics. The German leader is feeling pressure to make way for Kramp-Karrenbauer, her chosen successor, according to two people with knowledge of the situation.

ECB Post

A job heading the Council was suggested as one way for Merkel to take leave of the chancellorship, one of the people said. Merkel, however, is determined to fill out her term, according to the two people.

EU leaders will gather in Brussels on May 28 to begin talks on how to fill the top posts, including the Council president, who will be presiding over their meetings, the President of the European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, and the ECB president, who will set monetary policy for the euro area.

A formal decision on the high-level vacancies is due to be taken at a June 20-21 summit, where leaders can decide on their own about who will fill the top jobs by a super-majority. The European Parliament, which must approve their decision on who heads the Commission, has previously said that only those formally running as lead candidates of the bloc’s political parties in this month’s EU elections can be nominated for this post.

