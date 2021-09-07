U.S. markets close in 5 hours 32 minutes

Merkel says auto sector recovering despite some supply issues

MUNICH, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Germany's economy has held up well during the COVID-19 pandemic and a recovery is apparent in sectors including the auto industry, even if there are some bottlenecks, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday.

"I think we have come through the pandemic quite well so far, both in terms of health issues and in terms of economic issues," she said in a speech to open the Munich Auto Show.

"We want ... the economy to rebound and grow, and I think we can see that in the automotive sector, even if some bottlenecks are casting a shadow at the moment," she added. (Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Thomas Escritt)

  • Stellantis joint venture with China's GAC to close one of two plants

    Stellantis NV's Chinese joint venture with GAC will close one of its two Chinese factories by March 2022, GAC told Reuters, as Stellantis restructures operations in the world's biggest auto market where it struggles to sell cars. The joint venture, which currently has capacity to make 328,000 vehicles a year, sold only 12,288 in the first seven months this year. It will transfer production from Guangzhou to Changsha to "increase utilisation rate of plants and lower cost", GAC said in a statement.

  • Report: 150 starved to death in Ethiopia's Tigray in August

    A least 150 people starved to death last month in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region amid a near-complete blockade of food aid by federal and allied authorities, the Tigray forces say, while close to half a million people face famine conditions. It is the largest public assessment yet of starvation deaths, though The Associated Press reported at least 125 deaths in a single district earlier this year. Food aid ran out last month in Tigray, a region of 6 million people, as the United Nations has described intense searches and delays of humanitarian cargo by Ethiopian authorities who fear aid will reach the Tigray forces who have been fighting Ethiopian and allied forces for the past 10 months after a political falling-out.

  • Chinese activist Ai Weiwei says Credit Suisse closing his foundation's bank account

    Chinese dissident and artist Ai Weiwei has said Credit Suisse told him it was closing his foundation's bank account in Switzerland earlier this year citing his "criminal record" in China, despite the activist never being convicted of a crime. One of China's most high-profile artists and political activists, Ai, who now lives in Portugal, wrote in an opinion piece for website Artnet how he was first told by the Swiss bank that it would close the account in the spring of this year. "They (Credit Suisse) did this, they wrote, in accordance with a new policy of closing all accounts with people who have had criminal records," he said.

  • Japan ex-official gets prison term in casino bribery case

    A Tokyo court on Tuesday sentenced to four years in prison a former top government official for taking bribes from a gambling company, in a high-profile case that has added to the political woes of Japan's outgoing prime minister ahead of elections this year. The Tokyo District Court found Tsukasa Akimoto, who was a vice-minister in charge of tourism and casino promotions, guilty of taking 7.6 million yen ($69,200) in bribes from a Chinese gambling operator that was aiming to start a casino business in Japan. The court also fined Akimoto the amount in bribes he received from the Chinese company.

  • Guinea coup: Are military takeovers on the rise in Africa?

    Despite a series of coups in Africa over the past few months, the longer trend down is downward.

  • U.S. Annual Home Prices Gain a Record 18% in July

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. home prices increased 18% in July compared to a year earlier, according to a CoreLogic Inc. report released Tuesday.The jump is the largest 12-month gain in the index since the series began 45 years ago. On a month-over-month basis, home prices increased by 1.8% in July from June. “Home price appreciation continues to escalate as millennials entering their prime home buying years, renters looking to escape skyrocketing rents and deep pocketed investors drive demand,” said Fra

  • China's 'quant' traders fend off regulatory flak

    Chinese hedge fund managers parried criticism of their trading techniques and market impact on Tuesday, a day after the country's top securities regulator said the rapidly growing number of "quants" was a challenge to stock exchanges. Yi Huiman, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), said on Monday bourses should be paying attention to a surge in quantitative trading on the mainland. In mature markets, such quantitative and high-frequency trading had led to better liquidity, but also spawned herd behaviours, greater volatility and unfairness, Yi said.

  • Americans warier of US government surveillance: AP-NORC poll

    As the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks approaches, Americans increasingly balk at intrusive government surveillance in the name of national security, and only about a third believe that the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq were worth fighting, according to a new poll. The poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that support for surveillance tools aimed at monitoring conversations taking place outside the country, once seen as vital in the fight against attacks, has dipped in the last decade. In particular, 46% of Americans say they oppose the U.S. government responding to threats against the nation by reading emails sent between people outside of the U.S. without a warrant, as permitted under law for purposes of foreign intelligence collection.

  • LGBTQ rights group president fired over ties to Cuomo

    The board of directors of the Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ rights organization, fired its president, Alphonso David, because of developments related to the sexual harassment case that prompted Andrew Cuomo’s resignation as governor of New York. The co-chairs of HRC’s board, Morgan Cox and Jodie Patterson, said in a statement Monday that the board had decided to fire David, effective immediately, after the completion of an investigation into his actions related to the allegations against Cuomo. Cox and Patterson cited the report about Cuomo issued Aug. 3 by New York Attorney General Letitia James, which found the former governor had sexually harassed 11 women.

  • Guinea opposition leader backs coup against Alpha Condé

    Cellou Dalein Diallo says Sunday's takeover "completes" the work that opposition groups had begun.

  • South Korea monitoring the North over military parade signs

    South Korea’s military on Tuesday was closely watching North Korea amid signs the country was preparing to hold a new military parade to showcase its growing nuclear and missile capabilities. The South Korean and U.S. militaries were “thoroughly following and monitoring North Korean preparations for large-scale events such as a military parade in connection with the North’s internal schedule," said Col. Kim Jun-rak, a spokesman for South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

  • Biden to survey NY and NJ storm damage after deadly flooding

    President Joe Biden will survey damage in parts of the northeast that suffered catastrophic flash flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, and use the muddy backdrop to call for federal spending to fortify infrastructure so it can better withstand such powerful storms. Biden is set to tour Manville, New Jersey, and the New York City borough of Queens on Tuesday. More than half of those deaths, 27, were recorded in New Jersey.

  • Pandemic-era unemployment benefits expire, producer price index: What to know this week

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Jared Blikre, and Ines Ferre break down the economic data to watch this week.

  • Japan court summons NKorea leader over repatriation program

    A Japanese court has summoned North Korea's leader to face demands for compensation by several ethnic Korean residents of Japan who say they suffered human rights abuses in North Korea after joining a resettlement program there that promised a “paradise on Earth,” a lawyer and plaintiff said Tuesday.

  • El Salvador becomes first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi and Jared Blikre discuss Bitcoin’s price action and outlook.

  • Big Boeing Customer Says It Is Walking Away From New MAX Order

    Ryanair, the plane maker’s biggest customer outside of the U.S., had been in talks with Boeing over the past 10 months for a fresh order of 737 MAX 10s, but the negotiations ended over a pricing dispute.

  • Here's Why PepsiCo Is More Recession-Proof Than Coca-Cola

    According to the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), a recession is the period between a peak of economic activity and its subsequent trough, or lowest point. Again, according to NBER, the most recent recession in the U.S. was between February and April of 2020. Interestingly, some companies are better prepared to deal with recessions.

  • Why employees should always come first

    When I was a boy, my mother’s boss once gave her a turkey as a year-end bonus—not money to buy gifts or help pay bills, but a lifeless bird to lug home and overcook. Memories of this helped nudge me at an early age in the direction of going into business myself, if only to treat people better than that.

  • 5 Winning Stocks That Can Make American Workers Rich by Retirement

    There are a lot of ways for American workers to build wealth. If you invest in great companies and allow your investment thesis to play out over many years, if not decades, stocks have the power to make the American worker rich.

  • U.S. probes Raytheon's dealings with consultant for Qatar Armed Forces - WSJ

    A lawsuit filed in California in 2019 included allegations that Raytheon had funneled around 7 million Qatari riyal, or $1.9 million, in payoffs through a Doha-based defense and security-consulting firm that was part-owned by a brother of Qatar's ruling emir, WSJ reported. The lawsuit was dismissed last year on jurisdictional grounds.