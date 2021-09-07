Merkel says auto sector recovering despite some supply issues

MUNICH, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Germany's economy has held up well during the COVID-19 pandemic and a recovery is apparent in sectors including the auto industry, even if there are some bottlenecks, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday.

"I think we have come through the pandemic quite well so far, both in terms of health issues and in terms of economic issues," she said in a speech to open the Munich Auto Show.

"We want ... the economy to rebound and grow, and I think we can see that in the automotive sector, even if some bottlenecks are casting a shadow at the moment," she added. (Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Thomas Escritt)