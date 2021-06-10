U.S. markets close in 3 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,242.53
    +22.98 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,583.66
    +136.52 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,004.97
    +93.22 (+0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,313.39
    -13.73 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.96
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.60
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    28.05
    +0.04 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2183
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4740
    -0.0150 (-1.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4163
    +0.0046 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4200
    -0.2000 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,817.33
    +220.84 (+0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    942.94
    -22.29 (-2.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,088.18
    +7.17 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,958.56
    +97.76 (+0.34%)
     

Merkel welcomes better COVID-19 situation but Delta variant a worry

·1 min read

BERLIN, June 10 (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that a recent improvement in the number of coronavirus cases in Germany was pleasing but warned that the pandemic was not over and the risk from the Delta variant in Britain was worrying.

"We have a summer ahead that has a lot of possibilities, but we must not be carefree, we must keep looking at the situation very closely," she said after a meeting with the leaders of Germany's 16 federal states.

"We are in a race (against the virus) with vaccinations," she said. (Reporting by Paul Carrel Writing by Madeline Chambers)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. applications to start a business rise steadily in May

    Applications to start new U.S. businesses rose in May as economic activity continued to accelerate. The Commerce Department said on Thursday that business applications increased 1.2% to a seasonally adjusted 500,219 last month. The data is derived from business applications for tax identifications.

  • Canada privacy regulator says federal police broke laws using facial recognition software

    The Canadian federal police force broke the law when they used facial recognition software, the country's top privacy regulator found in a report released on Thursday. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said in February 2020 that for four months they had been using Clearview AI, a U.S.-based facial recognition software company that cross-references photos with a database compiled from photos posted to social media. It is not clear when the RCMP stopped using the software.

  • Lexington men who pleaded guilty in summer protest altercation sentenced to jail time

    Two men were sentenced Thursday to a year in jail for charges related to an altercation last summer during racial justice protests in Lexington.

  • Stocks Are Rising as Inflation Remains Hot

    The S&P 500 hit an intraday high as investors digested rising consumer prices and an improving labor market.

  • Watchdog warns of aid disaster in Syria; shelling kills 11

    A leading rights group warned Thursday that millions of Syrians risk losing access to lifesaving aid, including food and COVID-19 vaccines, if Russia manages to block at the U.N. Security Council the use of the last remaining cross-border corridor for U.N. aid into rebel-held northwestern Syria. The warning came as activists and rescuers said Syrian government shelling of several northwestern villages killed at least 11 people and sent hundreds fleeing on Thursday. The northwest is home to nearly 4 million people, most of them displaced and living in shelters, dependent on U.N. aid.

  • U.S. House panel approves $547 billion infrastructure boost

    A U.S. House committee early on Thursday voted 38 to 26 to authorize $547 billion in additional spending over five years on surface transportation, a plan that would mostly go toward fixing existing U.S. roads and bridges and increase funding for passenger rail and transit. The vote after more than 17 hours of debate came as the Senate Commerce Committee is set to unveil a compromise surface transportation bill as early as Thursday, sources said. The House bill adopts some proposals made by Democratic President Joe Biden as part of his broader $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan.

  • ‘Pose’ Rewrites Queer Tropes to Score Tens Across the Board

    From the strength and hope that consistently spring from Mj Rodriguez’s Blanca to the heartbreaking sacrifice of Billy Porter’s Pray Tell, the final season of FX’s “Pose” reaffirms its reputation as a groundbreaking series for LGBTQ representation. From a cast made up largely of Black and Latina transgender women to a writers room that included […]

  • UK's Prince Charles meets CEOs in campaign for more sustainable economy

    Britain's Prince Charles will host a meeting of bosses from some of the world’s leading companies on Thursday as part of his campaign to promote a sustainable economic future and ahead of their meeting with G7 leaders, his office said. Charles, who has spent much of his life campaigning for business and governments to take more notice of environmental issues, will meet chief executives from Bank of America, AstraZeneca, HSBC, NatWest and Heathrow Airport among others.

  • Why Embraer Stock Popped on Today's SPAC News

    Its Eve Urban Air Mobility Solutions subsidiary could go public with a $2 billion valuation, says Bloomberg.

  • BA puts thousands of staff back on furlough

    The airline blames the move on delays to the restart of international travel.

  • Airbus focus is on evolving existing jet models, CEO says

    Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said in remarks aired on Thursday that the planemaker is looking at how to evolve existing models, and he also voiced optimism about long-term progress toward hydrogen-powered aviation technology. "We have a good portfolio of platforms; we believe the evolution will be on those platforms, on systems, connectivity, energy management and decarbonisation," he told the A4E Aviation Summit, asked where Airbus' main product development focus lay. Reuters reported in March that Airbus was studying a freighter version of its A350 jetliner.

  • How Joe Biden could increase pressure on Vladimir Putin if their June 16 meeting fails to deter Russia's 'harmful' behavior

    Your move, Mr. President. AP Photo/RIA Novosti, Alexei DruzhininWhen U.S. President Joe Biden meets with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in June 2021, cybersecurity is certain to be a key topic of discussion. The U.S. accuses Russia of meddling in American elections and launching repeated cyberattacks, which, among what it called other “harmful” transgressions, prompted Biden to unveil financial sanctions in April. This added to existing sanctions targeting Russia’s oil sector. While the

  • Biden meets with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, formerly Trump's ally

    Biden will get acquainted with Johnson at the G-7 summit in Cornwall, England. They've differed on Brexit, Northern Ireland and Donald Trump.

  • Sunrise special: Solar eclipse thrills world's northern tier

    The top of the world got a sunrise special Thursday — a “ring of fire” solar eclipse. This so-called annular eclipse began at the Canadian province of Ontario, then swept across Greenland, the North Pole and finally Siberia, as the moon passed directly in front of the sun. An annular eclipse occurs when a new moon is around its farthest point from us and appearing smaller, and so it doesn’t completely blot out the sun when it's dead center.

  • Why Inovio Stock Is Sinking Today

    What happened Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) were sinking 8.8% as of 11:13 a.m. EDT on Thursday. The company didn't announce any new developments, and today's sell-off appears to be due to investors taking profits after Inovio's shares jumped nearly 17% yesterday.

  • US overtakes UK as hardest hit by Covid deaths in G7

    UK pandemic deaths are the second worst of the seven big Western economies, an analysis for the BBC says.

  • Right-wing ‘patriot’ gets 4-month prison sentence for slapping French President Emmanuel Macron

    A French court has sentenced a 28-year-old man to four months in prison for slapping President Macron in the face.

  • Crypto Lender BlockFi Launches Institutional Investor Platform

    (Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrency financial services provider BlockFi Inc. is launching a bundled financing and trading platform for institutional and high-net-worth clients.BlockFi Prime, as it’s known, is the latest in a suite of products from the Jersey City, New Jersey-based firm, which also offers digital-asset borrowing, among other things. The new service, which will be available to clients including asset managers, family offices, hedge funds, private equity firms and corporate entities, wil

  • China Southern Power Grid in Talks for $4 Billion Taqa Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- China Southern Power Grid Co. is in talks to acquire about a 10% stake in Abu Dhabi National Energy Co., the oil-rich emirate’s biggest utility, people with knowledge of the matter said.The Chinese state-owned firm is in discussions with banks about financing for the potential purchase, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is confidential.Shares in the company, known as Taqa, rose as much as 3.7% to a three-week high on Thursday. A 10% stake could be

  • Bank of France, Swiss National Bank Begin Cross-Border CBDC Experiment

    The banks will experiment with cross-border settlements of two wholesale CBDCs and a French digital financial instrument on a distributed ledger technology platform.