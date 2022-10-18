U.S. markets open in 4 hours 30 minutes

Merkle hires Christiane Georg as Chief Operating Officer, EMEA

·4 min read

LONDON, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Merkle, dentsu's leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management company, today announces the appointment of Christiane Georg as Chief Operating Officer of the EMEA business.

Georg's arrival comes as clients continue to undergo the organisational transformation required to continuously meet ever changing customer expectations, the ultimate outcome desired by any organisation at a local, regional, and global level.

To achieve this, brands need to make the change required to get their entire business focused around the same KPIs, becoming adaptive organisations that can continuously evolve as consumers' needs do.

In her new role, Georg will be implementing innovative, technology-based business and operating models, driving automation and growth in the business across the region. Bringing with her a passion for the power of diversity and multicultural collaboration, and the possibilities that new technologies provide to make our lives better.

Georg brings more than 25 years of international business experience in top tier consultancies and general management roles in different industries, and a proven record in business innovation and strategy, large-scale digital transformation, data analytics and operational excellence.

Margaret Wagner, president of Merkle EMEA said: "I am thrilled to have Christiane join our EMEA leadership team. Her deep experience in business innovation, large-scale digital transformation and operational excellence is critical in today's environment, as we advance and optimise our offering. Our business, like that of our clients, needs to be organised to continuously evolve to meet customers' ever-changing expectations and Christiane's expertise will ensure we continue to match them."

Christiane Georg, said: "It is such an exciting time to be joining Merkle as it continues its rapid expansion across EMEA and evolution as a leader in customer experience transformation. Driving operational and organisational excellence at such a fast paced and growth-orientated company whilst working with clients to navigate complex data and technology decisions is the perfect challenge for someone with my background. This is a great opportunity to work with such an innovative team. "

Today Merkle's EMEA business spans 17 countries across the region, comprising the DACH, Northern Europe, Spain and UK clusters and over 4,000 employees. Supporting global, regional and local market clients, Merkle provides leading edge customer experience management through its experts in Analytics, Data & Martech, Experience & Commerce and Strategy & Transformation practice areas.

About Merkle

Merkle, a dentsu company, is a leading data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company that specialises in the delivery of unique, personalised customer experiences across platforms and devices. For more than 30 years, Fortune 1000 companies and leading non-profit organisations have partnered with Merkle to maximise the value of their customer portfolios. The company's heritage in data, technology, and analytics forms the foundation for its unmatched skills in understanding consumer insights that drive hyper-personalised marketing strategies. Its combined strengths in consulting, creative, media, analytics, data, identity, CX/commerce, technology, and loyalty & promotions drive improved marketing results and competitive advantage. With more than 14,000 employees, Merkle is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with 50+ additional offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, contact Merkle  visit www.merkle.com.

About dentsu:

Part of dentsu, dentsu international is made up of five leadership brands – Carat, dentsu X, iProspect, Dentsu Creative, Merkle, and supported by its specialist brands. dentsu international helps clients to win, keep and grow their best customers and achieve meaningful progress for their businesses. With best-in-class services and solutions in media, CXM and creative, dentsu international operates in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 45,000 dedicated specialists. www.dentsu.com

Biography:

Christiane Georg is the Chief Operating Officer of Merkle across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). In her role, Christiane implements innovative, technology-based business and operating models, driving automation and growth in the business across the region.

Previously Christiane led the EMEA digital strategy & solutions practice for Information Services Group across the region. With over 25 years of international business experience, and a proven record of accomplishment in business innovation & strategy, large-scale digital transformation, and operational excellence, Christiane has also held the role of CEO at a German start-up company. A champion for diversity and collaboration, Christiane is passionate about utilising technology to improve the everyday living.

Merkle is part of Dentsu, which provides best-in-class services and solutions in media, data-driven customer experience management, and creative that are designed to help clients to win, keep and grow their best customers and achieve meaningful progress for their businesses.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/merkle-hires-christiane-georg-as-chief-operating-officer-emea-301651740.html

