Merkle hires Christiane Georg as Chief Operating Officer, EMEA

LONDON, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Merkle, dentsu's leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management company, today announces the appointment of Christiane Georg as Chief Operating Officer of the EMEA business.

Georg's arrival comes as clients continue to undergo the organisational transformation required to continuously meet ever changing customer expectations, the ultimate outcome desired by any organisation at a local, regional, and global level.

To achieve this, brands need to make the change required to get their entire business focused around the same KPIs, becoming adaptive organisations that can continuously evolve as consumers' needs do.

In her new role, Georg will be implementing innovative, technology-based business and operating models, driving automation and growth in the business across the region. Bringing with her a passion for the power of diversity and multicultural collaboration, and the possibilities that new technologies provide to make our lives better.

Georg brings more than 25 years of international business experience in top tier consultancies and general management roles in different industries, and a proven record in business innovation and strategy, large-scale digital transformation, data analytics and operational excellence.

Margaret Wagner, president of Merkle EMEA said: "I am thrilled to have Christiane join our EMEA leadership team. Her deep experience in business innovation, large-scale digital transformation and operational excellence is critical in today's environment, as we advance and optimise our offering. Our business, like that of our clients, needs to be organised to continuously evolve to meet customers' ever-changing expectations and Christiane's expertise will ensure we continue to match them."

Christiane Georg, said: "It is such an exciting time to be joining Merkle as it continues its rapid expansion across EMEA and evolution as a leader in customer experience transformation. Driving operational and organisational excellence at such a fast paced and growth-orientated company whilst working with clients to navigate complex data and technology decisions is the perfect challenge for someone with my background. This is a great opportunity to work with such an innovative team. "

Today Merkle's EMEA business spans 17 countries across the region, comprising the DACH, Northern Europe, Spain and UK clusters and over 4,000 employees. Supporting global, regional and local market clients, Merkle provides leading edge customer experience management through its experts in Analytics, Data & Martech, Experience & Commerce and Strategy & Transformation practice areas.

