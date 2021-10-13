U.S. markets open in 5 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,341.00
    +0.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,260.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,673.25
    +20.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,231.80
    +2.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.56
    -0.08 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.40
    +6.10 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    22.78
    +0.27 (+1.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1555
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.68
    -0.32 (-1.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3626
    +0.0039 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5740
    -0.0160 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,628.30
    -2,763.63 (-4.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,296.31
    -36.46 (-2.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.45
    -34.78 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,140.28
    -90.32 (-0.32%)
     

Merlin Complete Auto Care Launches New Website

·2 min read

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After months of hard work and dedication from our team, Merlin Complete Auto Care is pleased to announce the launch of its new website at www.merlins.com!

Merlin Complete Auto Care is excited to have a new website!
Merlin Complete Auto Care is excited to have a new website!

Customer experience is something we value at Merlin Complete Auto Care. We want every customer to have a great impression of our brand and walk away knowing they received the best service. With that in mind, we crafted a brand-new website that is easy to navigate and since you can find all the necessary information you need it saves you time.

Our brand transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary. Getting our customers' cars to 200,000 miles takes lots of care and commitment — and a little bit of magic. Our brand highlights the moments built from "Merlin Magic," both with the car owner and the technicians that extend the life of the owner's car. It is these moments that separate a traditional automotive service experience from a magical one.

Some key features of the new site to note are:

  • Advanced location searching

  • Updated offers by location

  • Robust appointment setting

  • Franchise opportunities

"We are excited to announce the launch of our new website," said Valerie Zabriskie, Marketing Director at Merlin Complete Auto Care. "Our goal with this new website is to improve the customer's journey through clear messaging of all our services and new navigation designed for ease of use."

Merlin Complete Auto Care invites visitors to explore the new website allowing customers to fully see all the services Merlin has to offer.

About Merlin Complete Auto Care:
With over 4200 centers in North America, Merlin Complete Auto Care is part of the Driven Brands family of companies. We offer a neighborhood approach to automotive service and provide both repair and maintenance services as well as tire services.

For more information, visit www.merlins.com.

Contact:
Valerie Zabriskie
Marketing Director
(773) 423-8857
Valerie.Zabriskie@merlins.com

(PRNewsfoto/Merlin 200,000 Mile Shops)
(PRNewsfoto/Merlin 200,000 Mile Shops)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/merlin-complete-auto-care-launches-new-website-301398609.html

SOURCE Merlin Complete Auto Care

Recommended Stories

  • Funnel, a no-code tool for marketers to organize disparate data sources, raises $66M in 'pre-IPO' round

    The world of marketing has become a world of marketing tech. Today, a Stockholm startup called Funnel, which has built a no-code platform to help manage that process, is announcing $66 million in funding, a growth round that underscores the demand in the market for such tools. Funnel is describing this as a "pre-IPO" round: it will be its last before it files to go public, likely in his home market, and likely in the next six to 18 months.

  • A Message from Ralph Andretta, President and CEO of Alliance Data

    It is a great feeling when you set an organization in the right direction and the momentum starts to build. That spirit is energizing Alliance Data as we redefine our identity and vision, and embar...

  • Flora Growth Corp.'s Expanding into Global Markets

    Flora Growth recently announced it had signed an LOI to provide a Panama-based international importer and distributor with cannabinoid-containing food and beverages The announcement followed on the heels of regulatory changes passed by Panama’s National Legislative Assembly, which legalized the use of medical cannabis and its therapeutic properties In July, Flora Growth signed an LOI with an international distributor to supply its dried flower and derivatives, an immediate result of the legaliza

  • Amazon to allow employees to work remotely indefinitely

    Amazon said Monday it will allow many tech and corporate workers to continue working remotely indefinitely, as long as they can commute to the office when necessary. The new policy was announced in a blog post and is a change from Amazon’s previous expectation that most employees would need to be in the office at least three days a week when offices reopen from the COVID-19 pandemic in January. The Seattle Times reported Monday’s message was signed by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy and said company directors will have discretion to allow teams that they manage to continue working remotely.

  • Twitter debuts new ad features, revamped algorithm ahead of ecommerce push

    Twitter Inc on Tuesday rolled out new ad features and revamped the algorithm that decides which ads users see, as part of an effort to lay the groundwork to launch future ecommerce features, the social networking company told Reuters. The new features come as Twitter is pushing to grow its performance advertising business, a strategy that aims to quickly generate sales, and constituted just 15% of Twitter's business last year. The effort could help Twitter reach its goal of doubling annual revenue by 2023.

  • Analyst Report: Fastenal Company

    Fastenal opened its first fastener store in 1967 in Winona, Minnesota. Since then, Fastenal has greatly expanded its footprint as well as its products and services. Today, Fastenal serves its 400,000 active customers through approximately 1,900 branches, over 1,300 on-site locations, and 14 distribution centers. Since 1993, the company has added other product categories, but fasteners remain its largest category at about 30%-35% of sales. Fastenal also offers customers supply-chain solutions, such as vending and vendor-managed inventory.

  • Why Are HubSpot Shares Trading Higher Today?

    Customer relationship management (CRM) platform HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS) launched its open beta for HubSpot Payments at INBOUND 2021. HubSpot Payments is an end-to-end payment solution built to deliver a more connected buyer experience. Built as part of the HubSpot CRM platform, HubSpot Payments enables companies to accept payments in less time and with fewer tools. As HubSpot Payments is built directly into the HubSpot CRM, companies can quickly begin accepting digital payments without writing

  • U.S. Bankruptcy Filings Set to Increase in 2022 After a Lull This Year

    In 2021, notable retail bankruptcies have included Sequential Brands Group, Global Brands USA, and Belk.

  • U.S. office sublease market posts first contraction since the pandemic in Q3. But what happens in 2022?

    Office sublease inventory on the whole declined in the third quarter, but most U.S. markets are still facing an unprecedented amount of sublease space.

  • Staples Canada helps give small business owners a boost and fuel their passion to grow as Canadians get back to business

    October marks Small Business Month in Canada. With vaccination rates continuing to increase and as employees gradually settle into new routines, many businesses are looking for opportunities to get back to growth. As the Working and Learning Company, Staples Canada supports businesses of all sizes across Canada, fueling this passion for growth, equipping businesses to deliver for their own customers and get back to business.

  • Looking for a Seasonal Side Gig? These 16 Places Are Hiring Right Now

    As companies open their doors once again, many retailers, e-tailers, restaurants, hospitality and entertainment venues and a host of other organizations are expecting a return to normal for holiday...

  • Digerati Technologies: Delivering Digital Product Solutions for Forgotten Businesses

    Photo by Joshua Sortino on Unsplash Before the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, some small and medium-sized businesses may have functioned perfectly well with limited use of cloud-based technology to run day-to-day operations. But with the rise in remote working for business survival as COVID-19 spread, it’s become more critical than ever for companies to upgrade their telecommunications systems and take advantage of solutions that exist in the cloud. The problem is that most of these smal

  • TraceLink Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network

    TraceLink, a network-based platform company with the world's largest integrated digital supply network, has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network 2021 Vendor Assessment (Doc # US48202217, September 2021).

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy As NFL, College Football Kick Off Lucrative Sports Betting Season?

    MGM Resorts entered a deal to buy The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for $1.6 billion. Is MGM stock a buy now?

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy As Crypto ETF Takes Shape? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • BOE Officials Double Down on Signals of Imminent Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Tycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burning Man Set. Now They Want t

  • Gold Advances as Bond Yields Retreat; Traders Eye CPI Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold rose as Treasury yields declined, with investors assessing inflationary pressures from rising energy prices and the outlook for monetary policy.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burning Man Set. Now They Want to Kill It OffArgentina’s 12

  • These 2 Cannabis Stocks Could Double (Or More), Says Analyst

    The past few years have seen a tremendous boost in the US cannabis industry, as 36 states have legalized the substance for medical or recreational use, or both, and several others have decriminalized it. At the Federal level, cannabis remains an illegal narcotic – but Federal law also prohibits prosecution of users who are in compliance with local state laws. The industry is facing a number of headwinds, however, with the most serious being political in nature. Like so many headwinds these days,