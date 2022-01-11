U.S. markets open in 1 hour 4 minutes

Merlin Entertainments Extends Global Ticketing Partnership with accesso® Through 2026

·4 min read
In this article:
ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- accesso Technology Group plc (AIM: ACSO) – the premier technology solutions provider for attractions and venues worldwide – has extended its ongoing partnership with leading attractions brand Merlin Attractions Operations Ltd. (Merlin), a subsidiary of Merlin Entertainments, to continue delivery of its accesso Passport® ticketing solution throughout the operator's global portfolio, supporting both eCommerce and on-site operations. Through this extended agreement, accesso will continue to serve as the exclusive ticketing technology provider for 113 Merlin venues across 19 countries through to Aug. 2026, with Merlin maintaining the option to extend a further two years.

Led by robust mobile commerce features, the fully hosted accesso Passport ticketing suite powers online ticketing, on-site sales, season pass management, and third-party sales distribution and access control, allowing Merlin to offer its guests an intuitive and seamless digital experience. Guests are able to navigate every element of their visit with ease – from selecting their tickets and pre-purchasing parking passes, to planning ahead with dining packages, stroller rentals and more. With the accesso Passport solution, operators are equipped to tap into the rapidly increasing consumer demand for mobile shopping – a key capability in the ever-accelerating shift to eCommerce. With a user experience tailored to the specific needs of the attractions industry, accesso Passport enables world-class operators like Merlin to easily deploy revenue-driving up-sell and cross-sell opportunities across the guest's entire purchasing journey.

Merlin specializes in creating unforgettable, magical moments for guests of all ages, welcoming millions of guests annually through the gates of its beloved attractions and iconic theme park resorts, including SEA LIFE Aquariums, LEGOLAND® Parks, Madame Tussauds™ attractions and the world-famous London Eye.

"Since 2015, Merlin has worked in partnership with Accesso to deliver the latest digital software across our global network, giving our guests an intuitive ticketing solution," said Nick Varney, Merlin Entertainments CEO. "We're pleased to be extending our partnership and continuing to develop and grow our ticketing experience, which puts our guests at the very heart of the customer journey."

"We appreciate the trust the Merlin team has placed in our long-standing partnership, and we look forward to building upon our successful relationship for many years to come," said accesso CEO Steve Brown.

About accesso Technology Group, plc

At accesso, we believe technology has the power to redefine the guest experience. Our patented and award-winning solutions drive increased revenue for attractions operators while improving the guest experience. Currently serving over 1,000 venues in 30 countries around the globe, accesso's solutions help our clients streamline operations, generate increased revenues, improve guest satisfaction, and harness the power of data to educate business and marketing decisions.

accesso invests heavily in research and development because our industries demand it, our clients benefit from it and it makes a positive impact on the guest experience.

Our commitment to improving the guest experience and helping our clients increase revenue is the core of our business. Our technology solutions allow venues to increase the volume and range of on- and off-site spending, and to drive increased transaction-based revenue through cutting-edge ticketing, point-of-sale, virtual queuing, distribution and experience management software.

Many of our team members come from backgrounds working within the attractions and cultural industry. In this way, we are experienced operators who run a technology company serving attractions operators, versus a technology company that happens to serve the market. Our staff understands the day-to-day operations of managing complex venues and the challenges this creates, and together we strive to provide our clients and their guests with technology that empowers them to do more and enjoy more. From our agile development team to our dedicated client service specialists, every team member knows that their passion, integrity, commitment, teamwork and innovation are what drive our success.

accesso is a public company, listed on AIM: a market operated by the London Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.accesso.com. Follow accesso on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Merlin Entertainments

Merlin Entertainments is a global leader in location-based, family entertainment. As Europe's Number 1 and the world's second-largest visitor attraction operator, Merlin operates 137 attractions, 24 hotels and 6 holiday villages in 24 countries and across 4 continents. Merlin's purpose is to deliver memorable experiences to its millions of guests around the world, through its iconic brands and multiple attraction formats, and the commitment and passion of its employees.

See www.merlinentertainments.biz for more information and follow on Twitter @MerlinEntsNews.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/merlin-entertainments-extends-global-ticketing-partnership-with-accesso-through-2026-301458272.html

SOURCE accesso Technology Group plc

