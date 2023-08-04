Mermaid Maritime Public Company Limited's (SGX:DU4) market cap surged S$20m last week, public companies who have a lot riding on the company were rewarded

Key Insights

Significant control over Mermaid Maritime by public companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

57% of the company is held by a single shareholder (Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited)

15% of Mermaid Maritime is held by insiders

If you want to know who really controls Mermaid Maritime Public Company Limited (SGX:DU4), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 57% stake, public companies possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

As a result, public companies were the biggest beneficiaries of last week’s 16% gain.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Mermaid Maritime, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Mermaid Maritime?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Less than 5% of Mermaid Maritime is held by institutional investors. This suggests that some funds have the company in their sights, but many have not yet bought shares in it. So if the company itself can improve over time, we may well see more institutional buyers in the future. It is not uncommon to see a big share price rise if multiple institutional investors are trying to buy into a stock at the same time. So check out the historic earnings trajectory, below, but keep in mind it's the future that counts most.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Mermaid Maritime. Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited is currently the company's largest shareholder with 57% of shares outstanding. With such a huge stake in the ownership, we infer that they have significant control of the future of the company. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 11% and 3.9%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Chalermchai Mahagitsiri, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chief Executive Officer.

Story continues

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Mermaid Maritime

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Mermaid Maritime Public Company Limited. It has a market capitalization of just S$140m, and insiders have S$21m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 26% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Mermaid Maritime. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 57% of Mermaid Maritime. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

