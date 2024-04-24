Is Mermaid Maritime Public Company Limited's (SGX:DU4) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Fundamentals In Any Way?

Most readers would already be aware that Mermaid Maritime's (SGX:DU4) stock increased significantly by 52% over the past three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. In this article, we decided to focus on Mermaid Maritime's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Mermaid Maritime is:

5.9% = ฿346m ÷ ฿5.8b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every SGD1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn SGD0.06 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Mermaid Maritime's Earnings Growth And 5.9% ROE

On the face of it, Mermaid Maritime's ROE is not much to talk about. However, given that the company's ROE is similar to the average industry ROE of 5.9%, we may spare it some thought. Moreover, we are quite pleased to see that Mermaid Maritime's net income grew significantly at a rate of 31% over the last five years. Taking into consideration that the ROE is not particularly high, we reckon that there could also be other factors at play which could be influencing the company's growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

We then compared Mermaid Maritime's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 41% in the same 5-year period, which is a bit concerning.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Mermaid Maritime fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Mermaid Maritime Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Given that Mermaid Maritime doesn't pay any regular dividends to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Mermaid Maritime certainly does have some positive factors to consider. That is, a decent growth in earnings backed by a high rate of reinvestment. However, we do feel that that earnings growth could have been higher if the business were to improve on the low ROE rate. Especially given how the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits.

