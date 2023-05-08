Merrill Laufer of Freeit Data Solutions Named to CRN's 2023 Women of the Channel List

AUSTIN, Texas, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Freeit Data Solutions, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Merrill Laufer, Director of Marketing & Partnerships, to the Women of the Channel list for 2023. Every year, CRN recognizes women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose expertise and vision leave a noticeable and commendable mark on the technology industry.

The CRN 2023 Women of the Channel honorees bring their creativity, strategic thinking and leadership to bear in a variety of roles and responsibilities, but all are turning their unique talents toward driving success for their partners and customers. With this recognition, CRN honors these women for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.

Merrill Laufer is an accomplished marketer with over a decade of experience in b2b technology marketing and relationship management. As Director of Marketing & Partnerships at Freeit, Laufer led strategic go-to-market activities with technology partners growing marketing-generated revenue by 37% in 2022. Over the last four years at Freeit, she has focused on expanding awareness of cybersecurity offerings bringing dozens of new solutions to market.

"We are ecstatic to announce this year's honorees and shine a light on these women for their significant achievements, knowing that what they've accomplished has paved the way for continued success within the IT channel," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The channel is stronger because of them, and we look forward to seeing what they do next."

"We are proud to have Merrill recognized by CRN," said Wayne Orchid, Freeit Data Solutions, President & CEO. "She creates strategies that evangelize our core values: Customer Focus, Initiative, Community, and Personal & Professional Growth with the ultimate goal of bringing value to our customers and staff. Not to mention, she is amazingly fun to work with!"

The 2023 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 8 at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About Freeit Data Solutions:

Freeit Data Solutions is an Austin-based IT services and solutions company that designs and deploys data center solutions for mid to large-sized companies, enabling them to better manage and protect their data. For more information, visit: www.freeitdata.com

