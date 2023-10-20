Merrily Burmeister elected to Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church Board

Oct. 19—BEMIDJI — Merrily Burmeister, vice president of First Lutheran Church Women, has been elected to the executive board of the Churchwide Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America for a three-year term.

Burmeister was elected at the 2023 Triennial Convention in Phoenix, Arizona. She has previously served as a three-time delegate to the convention: in 2011, in Spokane, Washington, in 2014, in Charlotte, North Carolina and in 2021 at the virtual convention.

Other women elected to the board included President Myrna Wells-Ulland of Arizona, Vice President Lorie Garcia of Texas, Secretary Gwen Edwards of Nebraska, Treasurer Jennifer Armstrong-Schaefer of Pennsylvania and 10 additional members.

Burmeister is a long-time member of First Lutheran Church in Bemidji and past president of First Lutheran Church Women. She has also served two terms on the Northwest Minnesota Women's Evangelical Lutheran Church in America executive board.

"I am thrilled on being elected and honored and humbled to serve," Burmeister said in a release.