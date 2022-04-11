U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,412.83
    -75.45 (-1.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,309.07
    -412.05 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,411.96
    -299.04 (-2.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,983.77
    -10.79 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.57
    -3.69 (-3.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,956.50
    +10.90 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    +0.35 (+1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0887
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7800
    +0.0670 (+2.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3027
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.4040
    +1.0840 (+0.87%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,066.29
    -3,167.55 (-7.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    935.93
    -50.24 (-5.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,618.31
    -51.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,821.52
    -164.28 (-0.61%)
     

MERRITRADE INTRODUCES THE FAIREST PLAYGROUND FOR ALL TRADERS IN 2022

·3 min read

HO CHI MINH, Vietnam, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2022, the trends of investing and trading flourish due to the rise of blockchain and similar fields. Therefore, Investors always crave demo trading tournaments which provide the most realistic experience to gain new knowledge, make a profit, and relax. MerriTrade's foundation in 2022 aims to be a unique demo trading platform that can meet all the standards of a fair playground where traders can learn and experience before starting live trading.

MerriTrade - Forex demo playground just launched

MerriTrade is an online playground and trading platform that helps traders strengthen, improve and maximize their investment skills. Demo tournaments are regularly organized for all investors. The slogan of the broker is 'MerriTrade, a fair trading playground to upgrade your trading skills.

MerriTrade offers users free trading on Forex, binary options, and cryptocurrencies. You can also join its proprietary demo tournaments to upgrade your trading skills without any fees. Also, participants can receive benefits and rewards equally.

With a huge number of participants each year, MerriTrade has established itself as a professional broker in tournament organization and operation. The winner will receive valuable rewards such as cash or gifts for trading.

MerriTrade's highlights that take your trading experience to the next levellevel

Realtime data

When trading with the demo account of this broker, traders will experience the exact price of the market at the time of the demo. This is also a way for traders to truly feel their ability and experience while monitoring and orienting to make decisions.

A fair playground

MerriTrade always provides traders with professional events as well as interesting and unique experiences. It claims to be the fairest online playground and arena for all traders. Participants will receive the same benefits, facilities, bonuses, and support in all aspects. The opportunity is open to all traders, regardless of their experience, age, or financial capacity.

Valuable prizes and gifts

In other trading tournaments, investors must pay a registration fee and the prizes will be vouchers or tokens. However, at MerriTrade, participants can access demo trading and receive 100% real prizes. It is considered the main benefit by investors.

Things that make MerriTrade the fairest platform in 2022

MerriTrade has become a bridge connecting the trader community and the global trading market. It helps to build a trading mindset and a useful environment for all investors.

Operation mechanism

MerriTrade regularly updates and organizes online trading tournaments. At MerriTrade, users will receive knowledge, news, and prizes.

Humanity

MerriTrade makes a great effort to provide customers the best benefits, a quality, healthy playground to freely learn and conquer the market.

MerriTrade successful tournaments

In 2021 and early 2022, MerriTrade becomes popular among the investment community of its top-notch demo tournaments with great prizes including:

Merri Champions

The Merri Champions is one of the recorded tournaments with a total prize value of up to $10,000. After 2 seasons, the total number of registered participants reached 1456 people. So, the heat of the tournament has never stopped.

Mini Battle

Mini Battle is a small-scaled Forex CFD tournament where participants can try trading platforms and gain skills to participate in larger demo tournaments of MerriTrade. Now, Mini Battle #4 is going to be held in early March 2022. Investors can register to participate right HERE.

King Of Demo

This is a special tournament sponsored by a reputable Forex exchange. The total prize is up to $5,000. Like other tournaments, King Of Demo participants can trade to receive real various rewards.

In addition to being an online platform with many valuable prizes, MerriTrade is also a connecting playground between brokers and investors, creating a close connection for this relationship to grow more and more to reap many new successes.

How to join the MerriTrade playground

MerriTrade provides traders with distinctive investment experience with a Demo account in MerriTrade. There aren't any deposits, each participant will receive a demo account with the same fund. Users will use the fund provided at MerriTrade to participate in the tournament.

Step 1: Create a MerriTrade account

Visit the website https://merritrade.com/, fill in the necessary information and you will have a MerriTrade account.

Step 2: Register to join the desired tournament

Select the tournament you want to participate in, then confirm registration information.

Step 3: Get $10,000 and start trading

At this step, investors just need to wait for the starting day of the tournament.

After finishing the above steps, investors have the chance to win prizes ranging from $100 to $10,000.

Participants are not allowed to withdraw profits or the total value of prizes in tournaments. When the winners meet all tournament conditions, they will receive specified prizes.

Contact

MerriTrade builds a polite and strong community of players through channels including MerriTrade Fanpage, Trade Demo Community group, Telegram group, etc. All investors have chances to participate in the tournament, gain knowledge, ask questions and share experiences in MerriTrade.

Plus, MerriTrade's team supports traders 24/7 with a professional attitude. They bring participants the best, most satisfying experience to try their best at the tournament.

Why don't you sign up for the MerriTrade demo tournament right now?

For more information, please contact us directly

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/merritrade-introduces-the-fairest-playground-for-all-traders-in-2022-301523119.html

SOURCE MerriTrade

Recommended Stories

  • Why Apple Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of the technology giant Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were falling today, likely for two separate reasons. The first is that Reuters reported this morning that Apple could face additional antitrust changes by the European Union (EU), and the second is that Apple's stock is probably sliding along with the broader market's drop today. Reports of the EU looking into potential antitrust issues with Apple isn't new -- regulators began their probe last year.

  • Why AT&T Stock Fell Hard Today

    Investors exited their positions after AT&T officially sold its media content holdings to Discovery.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Just Crashed

    A downgrade from R.W. Baird appears to be to blame for Nvidia stock suffering today -- but Baird isn't entirely to blame. Part of this is Nvidia's own fault. This morning, an analyst at Baird pulled his buy rating from Nvidia and downgraded the shares to neutral -- with a $225 price target that was below Nvidia's closing price from Friday.

  • AT&T, Warner Brothers Discovery stocks pop on mega-merger

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal breaks down the completed megamerger by AT&T and WarnerMedia-Discovery.

  • Why General Motors Stock Popped Today

    In back-to-back ratings moves, first Goldman Sachs praised General Motors stock as a better investment than Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) on Friday; then this morning, as trading started up for the new week, French bank Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage of General Motors stock -- with an outperform (i.e., buy). There's not a lot of detail available yet on why Paribas endorsed GM stock, however, so for now let's focus on the Goldman endorsement.

  • Why Nio Stock Plunged This Morning

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock plunged this morning, crashing 11.2% within two minutes of the market's opening. Investors dumped Nio shares fast and furiously in response to the company making two announcements they absolutely didn't want to hear. For some weeks, speculation was ripe that Nio's growth could decelerate in the wake of surging coronavirus cases in China that's put several cities, including financial hub Shanghai, under a complete lockdown.

  • Down 75% From its High, Is Upstart Stock a Smart Buy Now?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) is a good example of irrational exuberance in action. After that dismal sell-off, is Upstart stock a smart buy? Banks often build their lending credit models around Fair Isaac's FICO score, a three-digit number meant to reflect how creditworthy a particular borrower is (or is not).

  • Why AMD Is Falling Today

    Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were falling today, as much as 5%, before settling into a 4.6% loss as of 12:30 p.m. ET. One can chalk up today's decline to two things: First, the 10-Year Treasury bond continued its ascent, reaching 2.77% today -- that's up more than an entire percentage point since the beginning of the year. Rapidly rising long-term rates tend to hurt high-multiple growth stocks, and at 38 times earnings, AMD is certainly that.

  • Why Tilray, Canopy Growth, and Aurora Cannabis Stocks Dropped Early Monday

    Many Canadian cannabis stocks have been on the upswing over the past month as hope increased that the U.S. could be moving further along the path to legalizing marijuana. Early Monday, the stocks of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC), and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) all dropped about 5%. The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment, and Expungement (MORE) Act on April 1, 2022.

  • Nvidia stock falls, Shopify announces stock split, Chinese EV makers under pressure

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down trending tickers in the stock market today.

  • These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Offer an Attractive Buying Opportunity, Say Analysts

    Down doesn’t mean out. When a stock takes a tumble, investors sometimes jump the gun and assume that the name has reached the end of the line. Sure, a significant share price decline should sound the alarm bells, as it could indicate underlying problems with the business or insurmountable headwinds. However, there’s another side to the story. These falls could reflect temporary challenges that can ultimately be overcome, with the lower prices presenting an opportunity to get in on the action bef

  • WarnerMedia, Discovery complete merger

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Emily McCormick and Brian Sozzi report that the WarnerMedia-Discover merger is now complete.

  • AT&T Stock Rises After the Merger. What Do the Charts Say?

    Shares of AT&T are higher on Monday, at last check about 8% up, after the company completed its merger with Discovery on Friday. The split leaves the pure-play AT&T business under AT&T (and the T ticker symbol, while its WarnerMedia business (including HBO) merged into Discovery — hence the WBD ticker symbol. One could make an argument that AT&T is now undervalued vs. Verizon and that Discovery is undervalued vs. other streaming giants, like Netflix and Disney .

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks -- Can They Recover?

    If so, there are plenty of beaten-down growth stocks that could use your services. Right now, shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH), Sofi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), and Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) are down to the lowest prices investors have seen in at least a year. UiPath is an up-and-coming player in the workplace automation business and its stock price isn't falling because of poor performance.

  • AT&T Stock Jumps After Completing WarnerMedia Spinoff

    AT&T wrapped up its WarnerMedia spinoff late last week, and the stock was rising on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) in February decided to structure WarnerMedia’s divestiture as a spinoff instead of a split-off, or exchange. A split-off would have given AT&T holders the option of exchanging their holdings for shares in the new publicly traded Warner Bros. Discovery.

  • How to Handle the Taxes on the AT&T Spinoff of Warner Bros.

    Shareholders' holding period for tax purposes is the date of their purchase of the AT&T stock, which means their sales of Warner Bros. stock could qualify for long-term capital gains treatment.

  • Nvidia stock drops after Baird downgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Emily McCormick discusses Nvidia’s stock dip after Baird downgraded the chip maker's shares.

  • Buy Palantir Stock Because $20 Is Around the Corner, Says Analyst

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has highlighted how fragile democracy can be, and how important it is for the U.S. (and its allies) to cultivate a strong military. This also speaks to the need for significant investments in cutting-edge technologies and solutions. So says Monness analyst Brian White who also thinks Palantir's (PLTR) unique approach leaves it well-positioned to benefit from this necessity. “We believe the recent chaos initially ushered in by the pandemic, and now the situation in Uk

  • Stocks under pressure as traders await inflation, earnings data

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down yield curves, sector action across industries, Nasdaq leaders Tesla and Microsoft, semiconductor stocks, the energy market, and WTI crude oil prices.

  • 10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy For The Long Term

    In this article, we will look at 10 best tech stocks to buy for the long term. If you want to read about some more winning tech stocks that have upside potential for the long term, go directly to 5 Best Tech Stocks to Buy For The Long Term. Technology Market Analysis The global information […]