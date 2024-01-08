Merry Christmas! Man buys wife Powerball ticket as a gift, she wins $2 million

Florida Lotto, Powerball, Mega Millions and Cash4Life tickets are on sale.

This'll be a tough Christmas gift to top.

A woman in Washington, D.C., won $2 million after her husband bought her a Powerball ticket for Christmas, according to DC Lottery.

The woman, identified only as Pamela V., opened the ticket along with the rest of her presents on Christmas Day. Her husband had bought the lucky ticket from a Safeway on Capitol Hill on Dec. 2.

He didn't know it was a winner until his wife opened the gift and they looked up the numbers together, the lottery said.

"It’s life-changing,” Pamela said, according to the lottery. “We have kids in college so this will definitely help with college tuition.”

The couple is planning on saving most of the rest of the money but is thinking about going on a trip to the Caribbean to enjoy some family time, the lottery said.

The $2 million win was the highest in the District in 2023, the lottery said.

What were the lucky numbers?

The lucky numbers that won the couple the big bucks are 28, 35, 41, 47, 60, and a red Powerball 3.

In 2021, two different Powerball winners won $1 million each. The highest payout in DC Lottery history went to a player in 2009 when he won the $144 million jackpot, according to the lottery.

Winners nationwide

In 2023, 15 lottery players won the the Mega Millions jackpot nationwide, and the Powerball was hit five times, according to NorthJersey.com. The largest prize of the year was $1.77 billion, sold at a California liquor store in October. The win is also the second largest jackpot ever.

What are the odds of winning the Powerball?

It's understandable that some lottery players are enticed by the $20 million jackpot, but it's essential to keep in mind that the chances of winning Powerball's top prize are exceedingly slim.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are about one in 292.2 million.

The overall odds of winning a Powerball prize (across all tiers) are about one in 24.9.

How do I win the Powerball?

To participate in the Powerball game, players can purchase a ticket for $2 per play. The game requires players to choose five numbers from one to 69 for the white balls, and one number from one to 26 for the red Powerball. Alternatively, players can opt to receive random numbers.

In order to win the jackpot, it is necessary to match the numbers for all of the five white balls and the red Powerball.

In addition to the grand prize, Powerball offers eight other ways to win based on the number of matched balls in the non-jackpot tiers.

The non-jackpot prizes offered range from $4 to $1 million. By paying an additional $1, you can choose to participate in "Powerplay" that increases non-jackpot winnings by 2, 3, 4, 5, or 10 times.

According to Powerball, the 10X Powerplay option is exclusively applicable to jackpots worth $150 million or less. Additionally, the game's "Match 5" prize for the second-tier is limited to a maximum of $2 million if the Powerplay feature is utilized.

An additional add-on feature called "Double Play," which gives players another chance to match their numbers after each Powerball drawing, is available in some jurisdictions for $1 per play.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

