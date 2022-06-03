U.S. markets open in 1 hour 3 minutes

Merus to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Merus N.V.
·1 min read
  • MRUS
Merus N.V.
Merus N.V.

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics® and Triclonics®), today announced that Bill Lundberg, M.D., President, Chief Executive Officer of Merus, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Friday, June 10 at 12:45 p.m. ET.

The webcast of the fireside chat will be contemporaneously available on the Investors page of the Company's website. The archived presentation will also be available there for a limited time after the event.

About Merus
Merus is a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics®. Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information, please visit Merus’ website and twitter.

CONTACT: Investor and Media Inquiries: Sherri Spear Merus N.V. VP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications 617-821-3246 s.spear@merus.nl Kathleen Farren Merus N.V. IR/Corp Comms 617-230-4165 k.farren@merus.nl


