Mesa plans for $36M budget deficit. Here's what that means for you

Every Mesa department will take a 2% cut to address a multi-million budget deficit that looms over the city following state tax changes.

Mesa is expected to lose about $12 million in rental tax revenue for fiscal year 2025. After that, the city projects will lose about $24 million in rental tax revenue.

The 2.5% flat income tax rate from the state went into full effect in January 2023. Cities receive their state-shared revenues in a two-year lag, so for fiscal year 2025 Mesa will see a nearly 18% decrease in their revenue from the prior year.

With the rental tax ban and the income tax rate change, the city will see a budget deficit of about $36.5 million for the upcoming fiscal year, which starts July 1.

The rental tax ban was signed by Gov. Katie Hobbs in exchange for GOP support of Proposition 479, a ballot measure that asks Maricopa County voters to approve a half-cent sales tax to fund regional highways, public transit and roadways.

The rental tax repeal prevents cities from collecting tax revenue from apartment renters. That goes into effect Jan. 1, 2025.

City Manager Chris Brady told The Arizona Republic now isn’t the time to panic because he’s asking each department to cut their budget by 2%. The city is in a good position to deal with the deficit because of its historically high reserve balance, he said.

“We’re really trying to solve for something that is five years out,” he said.

Brady attributed the record-high reserve balance to the explosive sales and construction tax revenue growth.

What do cuts mean for the future?

The city has multiple library and park projects underway including the Red Mountain Park expansion and the construction of a library in southeast Mesa, among others.

Brady said the city will be able to staff those city facilities when it opens but previously planned programming likely won’t happen.

“As Mesa grows as fast it has, we won’t be able to grow with it like we have done in the past,” Brady said.

Public safety could also be hit by the budget changes. Adding money to the police department’s real-time crime center or other technology related to public safety won’t be on the table.

“That pot of money is very limited now,” he said.

Planned capital projects that don’t have funding allocated could be pushed back because of the deficit.

Policy changes in the future?

Brady said for now his focus has been to tighten the city’s belt and get its budget projections stable.

Conversations about potential sales tax increases or bed tax increases have not been discussed as a way to supplement that $36.5 million deficit, Brady said.

Some cities have signaled it would tighten its approval on apartment permits but Mesa won’t be one of those.

“We’re not saying ‘Hey we’re going to tighten the spigot on multi-family.’ We’re not doing that,” Brady said.

