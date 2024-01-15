Mesa wins $12M for electric vehicle chargers

Jan. 15—The U.S. Department of Transportation has approved Mesa's application for $11.8 million to build electric vehicle charging stations in the city.

Under the Charging and Fueling Instructure grant program created in the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Congress allotted $2.5 billion for charging and alternative fueling stations in travel corridors and neighborhoods.

The competitive grants prioritize applications to put chargers in rural areas as well as low- and moderate-income neighborhoods with limited private parking or high ratios of multi-family dwellings.

The grants can be used to set up electric, hydrogen, propane or natural gas stations.

Mesa's application focused on its plan to create 48 car charging ports and 10 ebike ports at eight solar-shaded charging "hubs" spread across the city.

"We're thrilled that we got it all," Assistant to the City Manager Ian Linssen said, who added that the city didn't expect to get all of the requested funds, so staff structured the proposal in a way that it could be scaled back to match the available money.

"To get it all is really amazing because now we can apply it citywide," Linssen said.

U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton, issued a letter of support for Mesa's application last year, he celebrated the award.

"Arizona is already a nationwide hub for EV manufacturing. Now, thanks to these funds from our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we're helping communities like Mesa bring their EV charging networks online," Stanton said. "It'll mean convenience for drivers, lower emissions and even more good-paying clean energy jobs."

Both U.S. senators from Arizona also hailed the decision.

"I'm incredibly proud to have secured this $11.8 million investment, strengthening and diversifying Mesa's electric vehicle charging network — taking another step towards a cleaner, healthier and safer Arizona," said Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.

"Building more electric vehicle charging stations is key to fueling our booming clean energy economy... Mesa is leading the way—creating good paying jobs and enabling cleaner travel," said Sen. Mark Kelly.

In Mesa's $15 million plan — which includes the required 20% match of the federal dollars — downtown Mesa would get four hubs. Each of those will have five ebike docking stations, four Level II 240 volt car-charging stations and two Level III fast-charging stations.

Level III fast chargers can recharge an empty vehicle to 80% in 20 minutes to 1 hour, according to the Department of Transportation.

Two fleet-charging stations off the U.S. 60 and Broadway Road would have four fast-chargers tailored to local small business fleet vehicles, but open to all.

Two stations with four fast-chargers each are planned for East and Southeast Mesa to increase access to high-speed charging in rural and industrial areas.

The funds must be obligated by 2026 and spent by 2031.

Many of the finer details — like exact sites — need to be worked out in the coming months.

Linssen said the goal will be to put the charging hubs on sites near major travel corridors where there's ample power.

Linssen said the matching dollars for the federal grant don't have to come from the city, and the program encourages partnerships with the private sector as well as nonprofits or government entities.

"I think you'll see a kind of an all-of-the-above approach," Mayor John Giles said. "We wanted to get (chargers) to the strategic locations, and we're not going to be discriminatory."

"Some of them might be a for-profit company that comes in and does it, some of them might be with the school district, some of them might be with a plumbing company who has a fleet of vehicles," Giles added.

Linssen said chargers built with the federal funds must be publicly accessible 24 hours a day. Forty percent of the funds need to be spent in areas considered low income.

The federal dollars will help get the chargers built, but the grant doesn't supply the power; users will likely pay to charge up.

Even though the Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Grant is large, city planners believe the 48 ports it will produce are a drop in the bucket of the charging infrastructure Mesa needs by 2030.

According to a draft Community EV Action Plan, Mesa predicts the 3,200 electric vehicles in Mesa today will grow 1,000% to 47,000 in 2030 and account for 32% of all vehicles on the road.

To meet the demands for public charging in 2030, planners believe Mesa needs an average of 386 ports built per year over the next seven years.

Currently, the plan states, there are 118 charging ports at 49 stations in Mesa.

In a survey of the city conducted on electric vehicles with 575 respondents, 48% said they are not planning to purchase an electric vehicle, and 12% were undecided. Another 38% said they currently own an electric vehicle or intend to buy one.

Councilman Mark Freeman said at an October study session on Mesa's draft charging plan that he supported growing Mesa's charging infrastructure, but he expressed some skepticism over the pace of adoption.

He told an anecdote of stopping at a fuel center off Interstate 10 on a cross-country drive east of Arizona. The 250 gas pumps were packed while the 10 Tesla chargers had four vehicles.

"The demographics are not switched. People are still using gas as the primary fuel source," he said. "As a city, as we continue to watch this, I think we need to look at how the market evolves and what pressures are out there."

"But we do need to provide charging stations for our community and those that may not be able to afford home charging," he added.

Giles said "remodeling" the infrastructure of the entire country to accommodate electric vehicles would be a daunting task, but the city started planning at a good time — shortly just before the federal grant application opened.

"The timing of preparing this grant came just on the heels of us preparing that electric vehicle action plan," he said. "There was justification for every dollar that we were asking for."