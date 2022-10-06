U.S. markets close in 5 hours 23 minutes

Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market Size Will Attain USD 3,413 Million by 2030 growing at 8.1% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting
·8 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market, Analysis Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market Size accounted for USD 1,715.3 Million in 2021 and is projected to achieve a market size of USD 3,412.8 Million by 2030 rising at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2030.

Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market Statistics

  • Global mesenchymal stem cells market value was USD 1,715 Million in 2021 and expected to grow at CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2030

  • According to the World Health Organization, chronic disease prevalence grew by 57% in the year 2020

  • North America mesenchymal stem cells market revenue will gather more than 48% market share in coming years

  • Asia-Pacific mesenchymal stem cells market growth will witness noteworthy CAGR during the forecast timeframe from 2022 to 2030

  • Among application, cardiovascular and myocardial infarction sub-segment collected over 19% of the overall market share in 2021

Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market Growth Factors

  • Increasing adotpion of MSCs for ailments due to aging

  • Rapid growth in cancer incidences

  • Rising incidences of chronic disorders

Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market Report Coverage:

Market

Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market

Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market Size 2021

USD 1,715.3 Million

Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market Forecast 2030

USD 3,412.8 Million

Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030

8.1%

 

Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market Base Year

2021

 

Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Product Type, By Application, By End-User, And By Geography

Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Axol Bioscience, BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., Cell Applications, Inc., Celprogen, Inc., Cyagen Biosciences, Cytori Therapeutics, Inc., Merck KGaA (MilliporeSigma), Lonza AG, R&D Systems, Inc., STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market Dynamics

Increased demand for mesenchymal stem cells as an effective therapy option for knee replacement is one of the major factors driving the market's growth. The growing senior geriatric population around the world, as well as the increased incidence of numerous chronic conditions such as autoimmune disease, cancer cells, bone and cartilage diseases, are expected to drive market growth over the projected timeframe from 2022 to 2030.

The consistent federal government policies, as well as R&D funding, are assisting the mesenchymal stem cells industry, which is expected to impact market growth in the coming years. People over the age of 60 will account for over 20% of the world population by 2050, according to World Health Organization (WHO) reports. A traditional estimate of 15% of that 20% has symptomatic OA, with one-third of these people impacted by severe special needs. Considering all of these factors, the market for mesenchymal stem cells is almost certain to expand significantly in the future.

Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market Business Strategies

  • In February 2019, Pluristem Therapeutics recently announced a partnership with NASA's Ames Research Center. The collaboration expands on the evaluation of Pluristem's PLX cell therapies' potential in detecting and treating medical conditions caused by space missions. During space missions, astronauts are subjected to a hostile environment that comprises radiation and microgravity, which can result in muscle and bone loss as well as other possibly serious medical conditions. The collaboration will look into whether PLX placenta-based cell therapy products can help with these and other long-term negative impacts of space travel on the human body.

  • In February 2019, BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. announced the expansion of its clinical trial facility, with Cleveland Clinic serving as the first U.S. clinical site for a scheduled Phase 2 open-label, multicenter study of successive intrathecal administration of Autologous Mesenchymal Stem Cell (MSC-NTF) cells in participants with gradual Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

  • In February 2019, Cytonus Therapeutics has announced the release of a new product called "Cargocytes." Cargocytes, a newly launched product, is a first-of-its-kind, controllable, cell-based platform technology for biologics delivery. Cargocytes are allogeneic cell lines that have been engineered to carry a wide range of gene editing therapies, small molecule compounds, therapeutic RNAs, and potent biologics such as immune modulating cytokines, antibodies, and oncolytic viruses. Cargocyte, as a platform technology, has numerous therapeutic applications and will be commercialized through a combination of internal and collaborative programmes.

Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market Segmentation

The global mesenchymal stem cell market is divided into two parts: product type, application, and end-user. The market is divided into product types such as rat MSCs, human MSCs, and others. The market is divided into applications such as cardiovascular and myocardial infarction, neurodegenerative diseases, autoimmune diseases, injuries, and others (cancer, liver diseases, etc.). Furthermore, the end-user segment is divided into academic research & laboratories, pharma/biotech companies, hospitals, veterinary practices, and clinics.

Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market Share

The rat MSCs product type sub-segment held a significant portion of the market in 2021, according to our mesenchymal stem cells industry analysis. The cardiovascular and myocardial infarction application segment is expected to maintain an all-time high market share for the global mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) market, according to the mesenchymal stem cells market forecast. Pharma/biotech companies currently have a significant share in 2021 and are expected to maintain this trend all through the forecast period 2022 - 2030. Because mesenchymal stem cells are still being tested, the product is being used for research purposes in pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market Regional Growth

The global mesenchymal stem cells market is divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America has previously ruled the worldwide mesenchymal stem cell market and is expected to continue to do so in the years ahead, followed by Europe. Increased R&D spending, government initiatives, and the availability of advanced research facilities and skilled professionals are all contributing factors. This is one of the key drivers of the global mesenchymal stem cell market.

Europe is the second largest market after North America. The stimulating factors that fuel the global market's growth are high disposable incomes, fast technological innovation, and well-equipped healthcare centers, which will lead to the growth and development of the MSCs market. Furthermore, the implantation of novel mesenchymal stem cells in cancer patients is anticipated to drive growth in the global MSCs market.

In contrast, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to have the quickest increasing CAGR in the coming years. The advancement of healthcare infrastructure in this region's countries such as China and India is seen as a major factor promoting market growth during the forecast period.

Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market Players

Some of the leading mesenchymal stem cells companies operating in the industry include Axol Bioscience, BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., Celprogen, Inc., Cell Applications, Inc., Cyagen Biosciences, Merck KGaA (MilliporeSigma), Cytori Therapeutics, Inc., Lonza AG, R&D Systems, Inc., Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc., STEMCELL Technologies Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Questions Answered By This Report

  • What was the market size of Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market in 2021?

  • What will be the CAGR of Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

  • Who are the major players in Global Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market?

  • Which region held the largest share in Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market in 2021?

  • What are the key market drivers of Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market?

  • Who is the largest end user Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market?

  • What will be the Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market value in 2030?

The Global Computer-Aided Drug Discovery Market Size was valued at USD 2,845 Million in 2021 and is predicted to be worth USD 7,232 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Lateral Flow Assays Market size accounted for USD 8,256 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 13,317 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Telemedicine Equipment Market size was valued at USD 3,471 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 14,220 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

