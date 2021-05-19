Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market Value Projected To Reach US$ 2,600.5 Million By 2027 Covering Pre and Post COVID-19 Market Analysis: Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently published report titled “Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market– Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027”

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.1% from 2020 to 2027 and reach the market value of over US$ 2,600.5 Mn by 2027.



North America dominated the global mesenchymal stem cell market in the past and is expected to do so again in the coming years, followed by Europe. This is due to increased R&D spending, the availability of advanced research facilities and skilled professionals, and government initiatives. This is one of the major factors driving the global mesenchymal stem cell market.

After North America, Europe is the second largest market. Rapid technological innovation, high disposable incomes, and well-equipped healthcare centers, which will lead to the growth and development of the MSCs market, are the stimulating factors that fuel the global market's growth. Furthermore, the implantation of new mesenchymal stem cells in cancer patients is expected to boost the global MSCs market growth.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to have the fastest growing CAGR in the coming years. The development of healthcare infrastructure in countries such as China and India in this region is seen as a major factor promoting the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Growth factors

Significant factors driving the growth of the market for mesenchymal stem cells include increased demand for these stem cells as an effective therapy option for knee replacement. The growing senior geriatric population worldwide, as well as the increasing prevalence of numerous chronic conditions such as cancer cells, autoimmune disease, bone and cartilage diseases, are factors expected to boost market development over the forecast period.

The reliable federal government policies, as well as funding for R&D activities, are assisting the mesenchymal stem cells market, which is expected to influence market growth in the coming years. According to World Health Organization (WHO) reports, people over the age of 60 will account for more than 20% of the global population by 2050. Of that 20%, a traditional estimate of 15% is estimated to have symptomatic OA, with one-third of these people influenced by severe special needs. Taking all of these factors into account, the market for mesenchymal stem cells will almost certainly grow significantly in the future.

Segmental Outlook

The global mesenchymal stem cell market is segmented based on product type and application. By product type, the market is segmented as human MSCs, mouse MSCs, rat MSCs, and others. By application, the market is segregated as drug discovery and development, injuries, cardiovascular and myocardial infarction, and others.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the leading competitors are R&D Systems, Inc., Cell Applications, Inc., Axol Bioscience, Cyagen Biosciences, Cytori Therapeutics, Inc., STEMCELL Technologies Inc., BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc., Celprogen, Inc., and Others.

Some of the key observations regarding the mesenchymal stem cells industry include:

In February 2019, Pluristem Therapeutics announced a collaboration with NASA's Ames Research Center. The collaboration enhances to evaluate the potential of Pluristem's PLX cell therapies in preventing and treating medical conditions caused during space missions. During space missions astronauts are exposed to a challenging environment that includes radiation and microgravity, leading to muscle and bone loss as well as other potentially serious medical conditions. The collaboration will explore the possibility that PLX placenta-based cell therapy products can address these and other persistent negative effects of space travel on the human body.





In February 2019, BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. announced the expansion of its clinical trial facility with Cleveland Clinic as the first U.S. clinical site contracted for a planned Phase 2 open-label, multicenter study of repeated intrathecal administration of Autologous Mesenchymal Stem Cell (MSC-NTF) cells in participants with progressive Multiple Sclerosis (MS).





In February 2019, Cytonus Therapeutics announced the launching of a new product namely, "Cargocytes". The newly launched product Cargocytes a first-of-its-kind, controllable, cell-based platform technology for delivery of biologics. Cargocytes are engineered allogeneic cell lines that can carry a variety of small molecule compounds, gene editing therapies, therapeutic RNAs, and powerful biologics such as immune modulating cytokines, antibodies and oncolytic viruses. As a platform technology, cargocyte has many therapeutic applications and will be commercialized through a blend of internal and partnered programs.



