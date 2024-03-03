Mesiniaga Berhad (KLSE:MSNIAGA) Is Paying Out Less In Dividends Than Last Year

Mesiniaga Berhad's (KLSE:MSNIAGA) dividend is being reduced from last year's payment covering the same period to MYR0.025 on the 3rd of July. This means the annual payment is 6.3% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Mesiniaga Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. The last dividend was quite comfortably covered by Mesiniaga Berhad's earnings, but it was a bit tighter on the cash flow front. By paying out so much of its cash flows, this could indicate that the company has limited opportunities for investment and growth.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 50.4% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 22% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The annual payment during the last 10 years was MYR0.21 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.10. This works out to be a decline of approximately 7.2% per year over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that dividend payments have been shrinking like a glacier in a warming world, we need to check if there are some bright spots on the horizon. We are encouraged to see that Mesiniaga Berhad has grown earnings per share at 50% per year over the past five years. Mesiniaga Berhad is clearly able to grow rapidly while still returning cash to shareholders, positioning it to become a strong dividend payer in the future.

In Summary

Overall, the dividend looks like it may have been a bit high, which explains why it has now been cut. While Mesiniaga Berhad is earning enough to cover the dividend, we are generally unimpressed with its future prospects. We don't think Mesiniaga Berhad is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Mesiniaga Berhad that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

