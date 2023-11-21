Mesiniaga Berhad's (KLSE:MSNIAGA) Stock Is Going Strong: Have Financials A Role To Play?

Mesiniaga Berhad's (KLSE:MSNIAGA) stock is up by a considerable 24% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Mesiniaga Berhad's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

Check out our latest analysis for Mesiniaga Berhad

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Mesiniaga Berhad is:

3.1% = RM3.5m ÷ RM114m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.03 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Mesiniaga Berhad's Earnings Growth And 3.1% ROE

It is quite clear that Mesiniaga Berhad's ROE is rather low. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 20%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Despite this, surprisingly, Mesiniaga Berhad saw an exceptional 21% net income growth over the past five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Story continues

As a next step, we compared Mesiniaga Berhad's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 21% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Mesiniaga Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Mesiniaga Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 51% (implying that it keeps only 49% of profits) for Mesiniaga Berhad suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of the earnings to its shareholders.

Moreover, Mesiniaga Berhad is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Summary

In total, it does look like Mesiniaga Berhad has some positive aspects to its business. Namely, its high earnings growth. We do however feel that the earnings growth number could have been even higher, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings and paid out less dividends. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. To gain further insights into Mesiniaga Berhad's past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.