Mesirow Appoints Three New Internal Directors to Firm's Board of Directors

- Ben Blakney, Garry W. Cohen, and Thomas F. Hynes appointed to the Board

- New Directors bring wide-ranging skills from across Mesirow's diverse, differentiated capabilities

- Appointments follow Larry D. Richman joining the Board in July 2021 as the first external Director

CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, today announced the appointment of three new internal Directors to the firm's Board of Directors (the "Board"). Comprising a diverse group of business and industry executives, the Mesirow Board shapes all facets of Mesirow's corporate policy and strategy.

Ben, Garry, and Tom possess the independent judgment to make an immediate contribution to our Board -- Richard S. Price

Joining the Mesirow Board effective immediately are:

Ben Blakney, President, Mesirow Institutional Real Estate Direct Investments. Ben joined Mesirow in 2014 and has more than 30 years of investment industry experience as a senior executive in both the public and private sectors. He is an active member of the Pension Real Estate Association, the National Association of Securities Professionals, and the Real Estate Executive Council and plays a key role in Mesirow's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council.

Thomas F. Hynes, Senior Managing Director, Global Investment Management Distribution. Tom has been with Mesirow since 1997 and brings broad, deep perspectives on global institutional investing across traditional and alternative asset classes. He is a board member of LINK Unlimited Scholars and serves on the Finance Committee for CURE (Citizens United for Research in Epilepsy).

Garry W. Cohen, Senior Managing Director, Mesirow Sale-Leaseback Capital. Garry joined Mesirow in 1984 and today serves as an integral part of the day-to-day operations and strategy of the Sale-Leaseback Capital group. He is also a member of Mesirow's Capital Markets Board of Directors, acts as the Supervising Broker on behalf of Mesirow real estate brokerage activities and is actively involved in all of the firm's leasing activities on a global basis.

"Ben, Garry, and Tom bring deep insight into Mesirow's clients and capabilities, value our eight-decade commitment to corporate social responsibility and possess the independent judgment to make an immediate contribution to our Board," said Richard S. Price, Chairman and CEO of Mesirow. "As we seek new ways to deliver value to our clients and strategic partners, I believe the outlook for Mesirow has never been stronger."

"Our new Directors will enhance our Board through their professional experiences and financial acumen," said Natalie A. Brown, President and Director of Mesirow. "We congratulate Ben, Garry, and Tom for achieving this distinction of directorship, and we look forward to their many future contributions."

The addition of these seasoned professionals follows the July 2021 appointment of Larry D. Richman as the firm's first outside Board Director. Richman brings experience spanning a successful 40-year career in c-suite roles at LaSalle Bank, The PrivateBank, and CIBC.

Mesirow Board of Directors:

Richard S. Price , CEO and Chairman, Mesirow

Natalie A. Brown , President, Mesirow

Melissa L. Bean , President, Wealth Management

Dennis B. Black , Senior Advisor to the Chairman, Office of the Chairman

Ben Blakney, President, Mesirow Institutional Real Estate Direct Investments

Garry W. Cohen, Senior Managing Director, Mesirow Sale-Leaseback Capital

Alasdair Cripps , CEO, Co-Chief Investment Officer, Institutional Real Estate Direct Investments

Thomas E. Galuhn , President, Private Equity

Thomas F. Hynes, Senior Managing Director, Global Investment Management Distribution

Jeffrey M. Levine , COO, Institutional Sales & Trading

Brian D. Price , President and COO, Investment Banking and Head of Advisory Services

Larry D. Richman , Director

Marc E. Sacks , CEO, Private Equity

Nathaniel Sager , Senior Managing Director, CTL and Structured Debt Products

Kathryn A. Vorisek, Senior Managing Director, CIO, Portfolio Manager, Equity Investments

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with locations around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities, and our culture. To learn more, visit mesirow.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Mesirow was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business and one of the Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune.

