Mesirow Attracts Top Industry Talent to Enhance its Capital Markets Capabilities

·4 min read

  • Key new hires enhance firm's Institutional Sales and Trading and Public Finance capabilities

  • Team additions will broaden and diversify product offerings and account base

CHICAGO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, today announced the addition of several key new hires across Mesirow Capital Markets, which encompasses capabilities including Institutional Sales and Trading (IS&T) and Public Finance.

Elizabeth Funk
Elizabeth Funk

Elizabeth Funk joins the firm as a managing director in the IS&T municipal underwriting group. She adds extensive experience in both competitive and negotiated municipal underwriting, with a special expertise in high-yield bonds, to Mesirow's underwriting group.

Elizabeth joins Mesirow from Hilltop Securities where she served as the Managing Director of underwriting and debt capital markets. Prior, she served in senior roles at Citigroup and Stifel, Nicolaus & Co. She is a partner and program mentor for the Municipal Bond Women's Forum and a National Board Member for Women in Public Finance where she co-chairs the mentorship committee. She is also a volunteer mentor at Rock the Street, Wall Street, which strives to bring racial and gender equity to the financial markets and create career pathways for high school girls into the industry.

"I am pleased to join Mesirow as the firm expands its geographic presence and service to clients and prospects," said Elizabeth Funk, Managing Director. "I was drawn to Mesirow's financial strength, sophisticated understanding of the municipal market and focus on corporate social responsibility. I look forward to contributing to the firm's strong momentum."

Daniel Toboja also recently joined the firm to lead the IS&T high-yield municipal trading desk. He has more than 15 years of experience managing trading desks, and trading general and high-yield bonds. Daniel will utilize Mesirow's credit research and established trading desk to diversify Mesirow's product offering. Daniel most recently served as the Director and Head of Midwest Trading/Pre-paid gas at Citigroup. Mesirow also announced it hired Blake Oslan to enhance its distribution capabilities as a salesman in the municipal department. Blake will focus on expanding Mesirow's coverage to different institutional clients, including banks. 

"Strategically expanding our team and capabilities is a vital part of our commitment to serving clients," said Jeff Levine, Chief Operating Officer, Institutional Sales and Trading. "These seasoned professionals bring specific skills that will enhance our ability to provide high-quality sales and trading solutions. We are excited to welcome them to the team and, in the months ahead, look forward to bringing on additional talent to the firm."

In addition, the firm recently hired several municipal bankers to Mesirow Public Finance. Chris Sheehan and Jeff Wilke in Maryland, Sam Gruer in New York and Bill Gumbert in Texas not only expand Mesirow's regional coverage, but also significantly deepen its expertise in high-yield, derivatives and school district banking. Mesirow is continuing to consider options to expand its banking, trading and sales capabilities.

About Mesirow Institutional Sales and Trading
As part of the firm's Capital Markets and Investment Banking unit, Mesirow Institutional Sales and Trading provides sophisticated market analysis, individualized service, customized investment strategies and market liquidity to serve institutional investors' unique needs. With 60+ traders, sales professionals and analysts aligned by fixed income sector and $146 billion in annual trading volume as of March 31, 2022, the team oversees one of the nation's most active trading desks. For more information, please visit: mesirow.com/institutionalsalesandtrading.

About Mesirow Public Finance
Mesirow Public Finance provides innovative debt financing solutions to a diverse set of public clients as they fund important capital and infrastructure projects. Regional bankers in six US urban centers support clients' day-to-day needs and sector specialists provide targeted expertise. Over the last two years, the team has acted as underwriter on more than $41 billion of negotiated public sector financing transactions. To learn more, visit mesirow.com/publicfinance. Securities offered through Mesirow Financial, Inc., member FINRA, SIPC.

About Mesirow
Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with locations around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture. To learn more, visit mesirow.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Mesirow was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business and one of the Top 100 RIA firms by Barron's.

Media
mediainquiries@mesirow.com | Michael Herley | 203.308.1409

 

(PRNewsfoto/Mesirow)
(PRNewsfoto/Mesirow)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mesirow-attracts-top-industry-talent-to-enhance-its-capital-markets-capabilities-301577367.html

SOURCE Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc.

