U.S. markets close in 4 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,438.48
    -35.27 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,568.39
    -182.93 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,026.31
    -155.61 (-1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,232.91
    +0.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.72
    -0.89 (-1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.10
    -3.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    -0.30 (-1.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1737
    -0.0035 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3740
    +0.0430 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3756
    -0.0040 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9200
    +0.2020 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,492.80
    -499.83 (-1.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,205.09
    -20.44 (-1.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,955.29
    -72.19 (-1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.71 (+0.58%)
     

Mesirow Currency Management Publishes Study on "Enhancing ESG Portfolio Returns: Could Currency Alpha be an Answer?"

·3 min read

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, today announced that Mesirow Currency Management published a new research report on whether currency alpha could be a solution to enhancing environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") portfolio returns.

Enhancing ESG Portfolio Returns
Enhancing ESG Portfolio Returns

The study shows that while socially responsible investing has become a key objective of pension funds globally over the past decade, it is not without its challenges if a manager seeks to enhance returns by investing in non-ESG assets:

  • As the demand for ESG rated equity and bond strategies increases, portfolio managers are consistently searching for ways to enhance the return-to-risk ratios of their strategies versus those of their competitors.

  • One obstacle to this is that investing in non-ESG assets can often impact a portfolio's overall ESG rating in a detrimental manner.

  • Currency, however, could offer a solution to this problem given that investing in currency alpha has an "ESG neutral" effect on the overall portfolio rating.

"As ESG equity and bond investing becomes ever more popular, many managers are seeking ways to enhance the returns of their portfolio without impacting their ESG rating," said Amy Middleton, Senior Vice President, Currency Specialist at Mesirow Currency Management and report author. "Unfortunately, the majority of investment choices open to such managers will not be 'ESG rating neutral' and may have a detrimental impact on the ESG rating a credit agency awards the fund. However, an allocation to currency alpha has neither a positive or a negative effect on the overall fund's ESG score and therefore may offer a solution to this problem."

To view previous thought leadership from Mesirow Currency Management, including ESG for Systematic FX Trading, please visit the Currency Insight section of our website.

About Mesirow Currency Management
With global headquarters in Chicago and investment presence around the world, Mesirow Currency Management manages over $124 billion* in assets for an institutional global client base and offers custom solutions to suit specific client needs. Our offerings include execution services, passive management, active currency risk management, and currency for return. For more information, please visit: mesirow.com/currencymanagement.

About Mesirow
Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with locations around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture. To learn more, visit mesirow.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Mesirow was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business and one of the Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune.

Media

mediainquiries@mesirow.com | Michael Herley | 203.308.1409

*As of 6.30.21. Mesirow Currency Management AUM reflects assets under management for both currency risk management products (passive and active management) and alpha and macro products. Risk management product AUM reflects the total foreign currency portfolio exposure of passive and active clients' underlying portfolios allocated to the Currency Division of Mesirow Financial. Alpha and macro product AUM reflect the client's total investment amount in the alpha and macro strategies of the Currency Division of Mesirow Financial, which is calculated based on an annualized 2% volatility target. Past performance is no indicator of future results.

(PRNewsfoto/Mesirow)
(PRNewsfoto/Mesirow)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mesirow-currency-management-publishes-study-on-enhancing-esg-portfolio-returns-could-currency-alpha-be-an-answer-301379108.html

SOURCE Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Wait for a Crash? These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Already Down Over 20%

    How are we going to find a way forward in today’s market environment? The general trend is upwards – the S&P 500 has gained 20% so far this year, and the NASDAQ is close behind at 19% – but market strategists at Goldman Sachs are predicting a pull back before the end of the year, and have scaled back their growth forecast for the S&P to from 6.2% to 5.7%. August’s weak jobs report and rising inflation prompted their shift. Looking at the headwinds, Goldman’s Ronnie Walker says, “The Delta varian

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

    Considering that most bear market bounce-back rallies feature wild swings in both directions, this has truly been something special for patient investors. Although the stock market offers no guarantees, history has shown time and again that any double-digit percentage pullback in payment-processing company Visa (NYSE: V) is an opportunity for investors to pounce. One of the biggest reasons Visa is such a success story is the company's cyclical ties.

  • Better Buy: AMD vs. Micron Technology

    Five months ago, stock for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) were following different trajectories when it came to their prices. Micron started the year on a positive note thanks to the terrific demand for memory chips, while AMD was struggling in the wake of the sell-off in tech stocks and market share gains clocked by Intel. Micron, on the other hand, has lost investor confidence due to concerns about the health of the memory market.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks in the Making

    When you buy a stock, the worst thing that can happen is that you lose 100% of your investment. Of course, that's not a great outcome, but the downside is smaller than the upside. In other words, when you buy a stock, the upside doesn't stop at 100%.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With 133% to 155% Upside, According to Wall Street

    What might surprise you is that some of the biggest projected gainers are dividend stocks. Based on the highest-listed price target by an analyst or investment bank on Wall Street, the following three dividend stocks could offer upside ranging between 133% and 155%. The first company, memory and storage solutions provider Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), might come as a bit of a surprise because the company hasn't paid a dividend in a quarter of a century.

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that analysts are downgrading. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Stocks. The post-pandemic economic recovery has hit roadblocks in the past few days as new unemployment data pours in, major Wall Street indexes register […]

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 9%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    Every investor wants a sure return – that’s the way to make money in the markets, after all. With the main indexes all showing strong gains for the year (19% on the S&P 500, and 18% on the NASDAQ), those returns are clearly on the table. But there are some shorter-term downward moves, and plenty of market experts are counseling both optimism and caution. RBC chief U.S. equity strategist Lori Calvasina notes that the upward trend has been both substantial and sustained, and she is revising her mi

  • Report: Invesco to merge with State Street, Manchester United shares lower on earnings loss, U.S. Steel announces new steel mill

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the morning's top stock movers, including Invesco, Manchester United, and U.S. Steel

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now and Hold Forever

    It's hard to believe these two brand names and market leaders can be bought for less than $20 per share.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) has streamlined its business through two bold moves this year. It spun off DirecTV, AT&T TV, and U-verse into a new stand-alone company in August. AT&T retained a 70% stake in the "new" DirecTV, while the private investment firm TPG bought the remaining 30%.

  • ROSE LifeScience Announces Expanded Distribution Partnership with Tilray Canada

    ROSE LifeScience Inc. ("ROSE"), a local Quebec cannabis player, announced a partnership with Tilray Canada Ltd., a Canadian subsidiary of Tilray Inc. (TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company (collectively referred to as "Tilray").

  • Lucid is a combo of 'Tesla and Ferrari': BofA analyst

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares rose 7% after a bullish Wall Street analyst note along with confirmation from the Environmental Protection Agency that the EV maker's premium tier car has a higher mile range than Tesla's model S (TSLA).

  • The Possible Reason why Teva (NYSE:TEVA) is Still Trading Below Intrinsic Value

    Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) seems to be undervalued on a fundamental basis. However, sometimes stocks are trading below intrinsic value because there are factors external to the current money making capacity of the company. We will examine what can be the cause and the extent of the risk for investing in Teva. We will start our analysis with the balance sheet and long term debt.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold

    There are quite a few famous investors who you could follow, and Warren Buffett stands out as one of the greatest. Here are three top Buffett stocks to buy and hold. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) stands out as the obvious Buffett stock to buy and hold.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is adding to some of Cathie Wood's favorite positions even when they're falling out of favor.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash to Buy This Growth Stock

    There is always a laundry list of things for investors to worry about. Inflationary fears, the Federal Reserve's next move, and the ongoing pandemic are all on market watchers' minds today. No one knows with any certainty what will happen in the short term, so the best course of action we investors can take is to focus on buying great businesses and holding for the long term.

  • 4 Small-Cap Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 707% to 9,406% by 2024

    These under-the-radar companies are expected to deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next four years.

  • Nvidia Stock Got Two Price Target Hikes. The Market Shrugged.

    Two Wall Street analysts raised their price targets on Nvidia but the stock edged lower as momentum for the once red-hot shares of the graphics-chip maker continued to cool this week. Bank of America raised its price target on Nvidia (ticker: NVDA) to $275 from $260. Analyst Vivek Arya maintained his Buy rating on the stock, saying in a note, which included a larger call on the sector, that certain chip makers are benefiting from pricing power and “disciplined supply.”

  • Why COVID Vaccine Stocks BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Are Sliding While Ocugen Is Rising

    Investors are nervous about a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel meeting and optimistic about a World Health Organization decision.

  • Why Gold and Silver Stocks Got Butchered Thursday

    Gold and silver stocks got clobbered on Thursday as prices of precious metals tanked. It looks like just one of those bad days for gold and silver, but here's what you should really make of this drop. Because precious metals, particularly gold, are considered a safe haven asset against economic uncertainties, their prices are particularly vulnerable to economic data.