Mesirow Ranked in Barron's 2021 List of Top 100 RIA Firms

·3 min read

CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, today announced that the firm was ranked 40th in Barron's list of 2021 Top 100 RIA Firms. Barron's bases its annual ranking of independent advisory companies on assets managed by the firms, technology spending, staff diversity, succession planning, and other metrics.

(PRNewsfoto/Mesirow)
(PRNewsfoto/Mesirow)

"We are honored to be on Barron's list of the Top 100 Registered Investment Advisor Firms for 2021," said Natalie A. Brown, President of Mesirow. "Wealth Management is one of our original businesses founded by Norman Mesirow more than 80 years ago. Our team works hard each day to build upon the level of trust that our financial advisors have established with our multi-generational clients."

Mesirow has $224 billion in assets under supervision* with 84 years of market experience and has earned a top score of 100 for four consecutive years in the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index. Mesirow teams relevant to this ranking have an aggregated 4,452 clients, 95 financial advisors, and 16 offices across 10 states.

"Being named to Barron's list of the 2021 Top 100 RIA Firms speaks to our advisory teams' hard work on behalf of our clients every day to help them achieve their financial goals," said President and CEO of Mesirow Wealth Management Melissa L. Bean.

The purpose of Barron's ranking of the Top 100 RIA Firms is to showcase financial advisors across the country that prioritize advancement and work toward raising the standards for other firms. To be considered for this achievement, Barron's assesses firms on a quantitative and qualitative level.

Mesirow has recently received other accolades, including Top DC Advisor Multi-Office Firms by the National Association of Plan Advisors, Currency Manager of the Year, and 50 Business Leaders of Color for 2021.

Learn more about Mesirow Wealth Management.

About Mesirow
Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture. To learn more, visit mesirow.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Mesirow was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business and one of the Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune.

Media
mediainquiries@mesirow.com
Michael Herley | 203.308.1409

*As of 6.30.21 unless otherwise noted. 1. Assets under supervision include assets under management, assets under advisement and other client non-securities assets such as currency assets on which the firm earns fees for advisory and other services. Real Estate assets under management are as of 3.31.21 and include regulatory assets under management (gross asset value plus unfunded commitments). Private Equity assets under management are as of 3.31.21 and are calculated by adding uncalled commitments and net asset value as of a period end. The most recent data for Real Estate and Private Equity is preliminary and estimated. Mesirow Currency Management AUM reflects assets under management for both currency risk management products (passive and active management) and alpha and macro products. Risk management product AUM reflects the total foreign currency portfolio exposure of passive and active clients' underlying portfolios allocated to the Currency Division. Alpha and macro product AUM reflect the client's total investment amount in the alpha and macro strategies of the Currency Division, which is calculated based on an annualized 2% volatility target. The current allocation to the currency sleeve of the Enhanced Core Plus Fund is a notional 10%. Some assets under advisement are on a 45-to-90-day lag due to time needed to confirm away assets.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mesirow-ranked-in-barrons-2021-list-of-top-100-ria-firms-301400527.html

SOURCE Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc.

