Mesoblast First Half 2024 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Lag

Mesoblast (ASX:MSB) First Half 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Net loss: US$32.5m (loss narrowed by 21% from 1H 2023).

US$0.038 loss per share (improved from US$0.057 loss in 1H 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Mesoblast EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Fall Short

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 8.0%. Earnings per share (EPS) exceeded analyst estimates by 6.8%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 65% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 8.2% growth forecast for the Biotechs industry in Australia.

Performance of the Australian Biotechs industry.

The company's shares are up 1.7% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Mesoblast has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

