U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,410.13
    +12.19 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,364.50
    +99.13 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,855.13
    +86.21 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,033.51
    +45.59 (+2.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.87
    +0.56 (+0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.20
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    +0.13 (+0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1324
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7350
    -0.0120 (-0.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3487
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0200
    +0.0600 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,380.24
    +541.47 (+1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    829.12
    +18.52 (+2.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,297.15
    -196.98 (-2.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,303.69
    -284.68 (-1.03%)
     

Mesoblast to Participate in Edison Group’s Global Healthcare “Open House” Virtual Conference From January 25-27th, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mesoblast Limited
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MEOBF
  • MESO

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq:MESO; ASX:MSB), global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, announced today it is participating in Edison Group’s Open House Event, scheduled to take place virtually this week. The three-day event, in association with London Stock Exchange, global law firm Taylor Wessing and OpenExchange, will take place between January 25-27th, focusing on 33 companies. Mesoblast will feature on Day one - Businesses within Pharmaceuticals & Drug Discovery.

Content will be available to stream from 8am GMT on Tuesday, January 25th. Attendance is free and anyone wanting to attend can sign up here: https://www.edisongroup.com/event/edison-open-house-global-healthcare-2022/ For any questions about the event or how to register, please reach out to openhouse@edisongroup.com

An archived webcast of the presentation will be available for a limited time on the Company’s website at www.mesoblast.com

About Mesoblast
Mesoblast is a world leader in developing allogeneic (off-the-shelf) cellular medicines for the treatment of severe and life-threatening inflammatory conditions. The Company has leveraged its proprietary mesenchymal lineage cell therapy technology platform to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates which respond to severe inflammation by releasing anti-inflammatory factors that counter and modulate multiple effector arms of the immune system, resulting in significant reduction of the damaging inflammatory process.

Mesoblast has a strong and extensive global intellectual property portfolio with protection extending through to at least 2041 in all major markets. The Company’s proprietary manufacturing processes yield industrial-scale, cryopreserved, off-the-shelf, cellular medicines. These cell therapies, with defined pharmaceutical release criteria, are planned to be readily available to patients worldwide.

Mesoblast is developing product candidates for distinct indications based on its remestemcel-L and rexlemestrocel-L stromal cell technology platforms. Remestemcel-L is being developed for inflammatory diseases in children and adults including steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease and moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome. Rexlemestrocel-L is in development for advanced chronic heart failure and chronic low back pain. Two products have been commercialized in Japan and Europe by Mesoblast’s licensees, and the Company has established commercial partnerships in Europe and China for certain Phase 3 assets.

Mesoblast has locations in Australia, the United States and Singapore and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (MSB) and on the Nasdaq (MESO). For more information, please see www.mesoblast.com, LinkedIn: Mesoblast Limited and Twitter: @Mesoblast

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements that relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We make such forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and actual results may differ from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material and adverse. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about: the initiation, timing, progress and results of Mesoblast’s preclinical and clinical studies, and Mesoblast’s research and development programs; Mesoblast’s ability to advance product candidates into, enroll and successfully complete, clinical studies, including multi-national clinical trials; Mesoblast’s ability to advance its manufacturing capabilities; the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals (including BLA resubmission), manufacturing activities and product marketing activities, if any; the commercialization of Mesoblast’s product candidates, if approved; regulatory or public perceptions and market acceptance surrounding the use of stem-cell based therapies; the potential for Mesoblast’s product candidates, if any are approved, to be withdrawn from the market due to patient adverse events or deaths; the potential benefits of strategic collaboration agreements and Mesoblast’s ability to enter into and maintain established strategic collaborations; Mesoblast’s ability to establish and maintain intellectual property on its product candidates and Mesoblast’s ability to successfully defend these in cases of alleged infringement; the scope of protection Mesoblast is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its product candidates and technology; estimates of Mesoblast’s expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and its needs for additional financing; Mesoblast’s financial performance; developments relating to Mesoblast’s competitors and industry; and the pricing and reimbursement of Mesoblast’s product candidates, if approved. You should read this press release together with our risk factors, in our most recently filed reports with the SEC or on our website. Uncertainties and risks that may cause Mesoblast’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those which may be expressed or implied by such statements, and accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligations to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Release authorized by the Chief Executive.

For more information, please contact:

Corporate Communications / Investors

Media

Paul Hughes

Sumit Media

T: +61 3 9639 6036

Grant Titmus

E: investors@mesoblast.com

T: +61 419 388 161

E: grant@sumitmedia.com.au

Rubenstein

Nadine Woloshin

T: +1 917-699-9456

E: nwoloshin@rubenstein.com


Recommended Stories

  • Lee school board expected to narrow field for superintendent choice

    Who will become the next Lee Schools superintendent? Five semifinalists from around the country were chosen for virtual interviews earlier this month.

  • After deadly 2021, Indianapolis police set priorities for the new year

    Indianapolis law enforcement officials said they will continue many initiatives they began in 2021, when there were 271 homicides.

  • Three Texas men charged with attempting to steal an ATM in Las Cruces

    Three Texas men were arrested in Las Cruces Saturday night after police said they tried to steal an ATM machine with over $50,000 inside.

  • Kansas governor orders DCF investigation in Wichita teen Cedric Lofton’s death

    The 17-year-old in the foster system died after being held face down by four county employees for more than 30 minutes.

  • Ethics panel reports Rep. Lamborn misused official resources

    The Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE), an independent entity that investigates allegations of lawmaker wrongdoing, stated in a report released Monday that it found "substantial" evidence that staffers for Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colo.) were asked to perform personal tasks for him and his family in a misuse of official resources.The OCE referred its findings last year to the House Ethics Committee, which disclosed Monday that it has extended its...

  • Denton woman killed 3-year-old grandson by throwing him against a wall, police say

    A Denton woman told medical staff that her grandson was critically injured after falling down stairs. Authorities say she killed him.

  • AbbVie to Face Humira Competition From Biosimilars. Here’s What Could Happen.

    AbbVie's blockbuster anti-inflammatory Humira could see eight biosimilars launch next year. Bernstein analyst Ronny Gal is still bullish on AbbVie stock.

  • Pharma Stocks Dip As Pfizer, Merck Sustain Unexpected FDA Rejections

    Pfizer stock skidded Monday after the Food and Drug Administration rejected its rare-disease drug — leading a smaller decline for similarly jilted Merck.

  • Where Will BioNTech Be in 3 Years?

    As half of the duo behind one of the world's most widely used and effective COVID-19 vaccines, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) is well on its way to enduring stardom in the healthcare sector. Far from content to keep playing second fiddle to collaborator Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), the biotech looks to be on a path toward ever-greater independence.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell After FDA Rejection Spurs A Pharma Sell-Off?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after the FDA rejected human growth hormone deficiency treatment? Is PFE stock a buy now?

  • FDA has questions about Merck's experimental chronic cough drug

    The chronic cough drug was approved in Japan, where it will be marketed under the brand name Lyfnua.

  • Why Viking Therapeutics Stock Got Mashed on Monday

    The clinical trial has been halted by the FDA for now, pending the submittal of a preclinical study.

  • Sinovac regimen gets strong boost from Pfizer, AstraZeneca or J&J COVID shots - study

    The study found that CoronaVac received the strongest boost from a viral vector or RNA shot, including against the Delta and Omicron coronavirus variants, researchers from Brazil and Oxford University said on Monday. China-based Sinovac's vaccine uses an inactivated version of a coronavirus strain that was isolated from a patient in China.

  • Billionaire Mavericks owner Mark Cuban opens online pharmacy offering prescription drugs

    Billionaire and Mavericks owners Mark Cuban has opened up an online pharmacy offering prescription drugs at cheaper prices

  • U.S. FDA declines to approve Merck's cough treatment

    Merck said it would meet with the agency to discuss the next steps on the oral drug, gefapixant. If approved later, gefapixant would become the first such remedy for patients who have a persisting cough after the treatment of underlying health conditions such as asthma or if they have an unexplained chronic cough, Merck said. Last week, Japan's health regulator approved gefapixant tablets for adults with refractory or unexplained chronic cough, to be marketed under the brand name Lyfnua.

  • U.S. FDA limits use of Regeneron, Lilly COVID-19 antibody treatments

    The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said the treatments are currently not cleared for use in any U.S. states or territories, but may be authorized in certain regions if they work against potential new variants. The agency highlighted other therapies that are expected to be effective against Omicron, including a rival antibody drug from GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology as well as recently authorized antiviral pills from Pfizer and Merck & Co.

  • Chile to purchase 2 million Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses

    Chile, which already boasts one of the world's highest COVID-19 vaccination rates, has agreed to purchase 2 million vaccine doses from Moderna Inc, Chilean interim health minister Maria Teresa Valenzuela said on Monday. Chile has been hailed as a model for its response to the pandemic, relying mainly on vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech, Sinovac and AstraZeneca for its inoculation program. "The agreement with Moderna is subject to approval by the Institute of Public Health, which will review the information on safety and efficacy in the coming weeks," said Valenzuela.

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban Launches Online Pharmacy With Generic Drugs at Affordable Prices

    Last week, tech entrepreneur, Shark Tank investor, and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban entered the billionaire class's competitive philanthropy race by launching an online healthcare marketplace offering generic drugs at affordable prices. But his new venture isn't a charity. The new digital pharmacy called Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company (MCCPDC) promises to sell medications for the cost of the drugs plus a 15% markup and a $3 dollar pharmacist fee.

  • Global Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostic Market Report 2022-2027: Key Large Pathogen Opportunities in this Space and Developed Market Forecasts

    Dublin, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostic Markets, Strategies and Trends by Pathogen and Technology, with Executive Guides and Customization" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report has identified the 6 Key Large Pathogen Opportunities in this space and developed market forecasts. We profile over 30 companies, large and small, working in this area. The report also includes five year market forecasts. Diagnostics are leading

  • EU regulator set to rule on Pfizer COVID pill by end-Jan, ahead of Merck

    Late last year, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gave guidance to member states on how to use both antiviral pills as emergency treatments, while it carried out rolling reviews to help member states decide on quick adoption ahead of any formal EU-wide approval. The EU watchdog said the panel of experts reviewing new drugs was meeting from Monday until Thursday this week "with the objective to conclude the evaluation, if possible" of Pfizer's Paxlovid treatment. Italy, Germany and Belgium are among a handful of EU countries that have bought the drugs.