mesoestetic® Joins Hands with S'Young International to Herald New Chapter of Growth in China

·3 min read

SHANGHAI, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S'Young International ("S'Young" or "the Company") hosted an online signing ceremony on December 22 to mark and celebrate the strategic cooperation with mesoestetic®, a leading Spanish manufacturer of beauty products, which will see S'Young provide business solutions to empower mesoestetic to strengthen its brand image and positioning as it is poised to open up a new chapter of growth in China.

Juan Carlos Font Mas, Founder and President of mesoestetic said, "In such a large and challenging market like China, it is rare to find a partner as professional, well-performing as S'Young, who understands the Spanish business. I look forward to a deeper partnership and more opportunities for offline conversations."

The renewed partnership builds upon the previous business alliance that the pair formed in 2021. S'Young formulated a tailor-made marketing strategy based on mesoestetic's distinguished brand identity and heritage that helped the brand to hit multiple market milestones. S'Young upgraded mesoestetic's flagship store on Tmall Global, one of the largest e-commerce marketplaces in China, and helped it start its social commerce journey with a new store on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok.

S'Young expanded mesoestetic's consumer base through partnerships with celebrities and top-tier influencers, coupled with solutions to strengthen its supply chain and operation to establish a robust brand foothold in China. The cooperation enabled mesoestetic to achieve unprecedented market performance with a 236% year-on-year surge in sales. Its best-selling product Ultimate W+ is securing the No.1 spot in the health supplement category on Douyin and No.2 on Tmall Global.

Aiming to optimize mesoestetic's market strategy, the deepened cooperation will allow S'Young to establish an innovative operating model for mesoestetic with its all-dimensional business solutions designed to expand brand awareness and drive sales. Leveraging S'Young's market expertise, mesoestetic will be able to adopt an omnichannel strategy that strengthens its presence across online and offline channels, creating a unique shopping experience for its customers in China.

China is the world's second biggest beauty market, with skincare products projected to enter another stage of strong growth, fuelled by the country's post-COVID 19 reopening policy that is expected to unleash the pent-up demand of consumers, per a new joint study by Bain & Company and market research firm Kantar Worldpanel. As global cosmetics brands eye the market opportunities in China, the lack of market insights and fine-tuned strategy pose challenges to their operations, making them hard to navigate uncertainties and stand out from the crowd, in a market saturated with international and domestic brands.

To help beauty companies to achieve strong sales in China, S'Young pioneers the "CP" (China Partner) cooperation model, through which the Company forges in-depth partnerships with global brands to help them establish omnichannel capacity with all-dimensional solutions that encompass brand positioning, differentiated communications, marketing, retailing and supply chain management, offering all-around support in every step of their growth to enable them to thrive in the Chinese market.

About S'Young International

S'Young International, the pioneer of the CP cooperation model, is a digital-driven open platform that empowers global beauty brands to access and connect with the Chinese market by providing a complete solution that focuses on their all-dimension, omnichannel and full-lifecycle development. S'Young International has now cooperated with more than 50 beauty brands globally.

About mesoestetic Pharma Group

mesoestetic Pharma Group is a pharmaceutical laboratory internationally recognized as one of the leaders in the field of dermatology and aesthetic medicine offering innovative and efficient solutions for skin treatment and care.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mesoestetic-joins-hands-with-syoung-international-to-herald-new-chapter-of-growth-in-china-301709843.html

SOURCE S'Young International

