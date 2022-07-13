U.S. markets open in 39 minutes

Mesotherapy Market: Segmented: By Type ; By End use ; By Application, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2020 And Forecasts To 2031

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Mesotherapy Market to surpass USD 2. 16 billion by 2031 from USD 0. 13 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 16. 4% in the coming years, i. e. , 2021-31. Product Overview Mesotherapy is a non-invasive treatment.

New York, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mesotherapy Market: Segmented: By Type ; By End use ; By Application, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2020 And Forecasts To 2031"
It also includes no-needle therapy, which uses minimally invasive techniques in a simple process. These benefits of mesotherapy increase its use in the medical field and for cosmetic purposes. This therapy is commonly used for aesthetic skin and hair rejuvenation treatments. Mesotherapy is used in medicine to alleviate pain. It allows for local treatment in minor areas of the body with low doses and has fewer side effects. Mesotherapy makes use of vitamins, enzymes, minerals, and other medications. Because these components are beneficial to the skin, mesotherapy has emerged as a viable alternative to costly surgeries.

Market Highlights

The global Mesotherapy Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 16.4% in 2031.

The rise in cosmetic procedure adoption, rising awareness about personal appearance among the middle-aged population, and an increase in the number of cosmetic clinics offering mesotherapy are expected to drive market growth. Furthermore, the procedure’s non-invasive nature and relatively low costs are significant factors driving the market.

Global Mesotherapy Market: Segments
Mesotherapy Solutions segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Based on type, the global Mesotherapy Market is fragmented into Mesotherapy Solutions, Mesotherapy Masks, Mesotherapy Creams, Mesotherapy Devices, and Others. The majority of mesotherapy procedures necessitate the use of mesotherapy solutions. Mesotherapy devices, on the other hand, are expected to be the fastest-growing segment because they are required in the majority of mesotherapy procedures to facilitate solution penetration. The mesotherapy market is divided into solutions, masks, creams, devices, and others.

Dermatology and cosmetic clinics segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Global Mesotherapy Market is classified based on category into Hospitals, Dermatology, cosmetic clinics, and Others. The increased awareness and use of mesotherapy are increasing the number of professionals and practices that provide mesotherapy services. Rising affordability and shorter outpatient procedures have resulted in greater use of solo practices, increasing the number of dermatology and cosmetic clinics. The market is divided into hospitals, dermatology, and cosmetic clinics, and others based on end-use.

An anti-aging segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Based on end-user, the global mesotherapy Market is fragmented into Anti-aging, Facial Rejuvenation, Stretch Marks, Acne & Scar Treatment, Fat Loss, Hair Loss, and Others. Because of the rising middle-aged population concerned with physical appearance, rising disposable incomes, and the increasing affordability of mesotherapy procedures, the anti-aging segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share. Furthermore, the increased emphasis on R&D by manufacturing companies to provide forward-thinking products and devices propels the market growth. The market is further subdivided based on application into anti-aging, facial rejuvenation, acne and scar treatment, stretch marks, fat loss, hair loss, and others.

Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increase in cosmetic adoption and low cost

Market growth is expected to be driven by an increase in cosmetic procedure adoption, rising awareness about personal appearance among the middle-aged population, and an increase in the number of cosmetic clinics offering mesotherapy. The low cost, rising medical tourism, and growing global awareness of mesotherapy have increased the number of professionals and clinics in many countries. Furthermore, the manufacturing units are attempting to raise awareness and promote appropriate therapy guidance and training to ensure effective procedures and results.

Rising consumer disposable income and lifestyle changes

Rising consumer disposable incomes, as well as increased concern about aesthetic appearance, support the increase in consumer footfall. Furthermore, growing aging concerns, changing climatic conditions, lifestyle changes, and stress are all contributing to an increase in demand for mesotherapy. Furthermore, the manufacturing companies’ extensive distribution network has enabled the products to be available in a wide range of countries around the world. Furthermore, rising media and internet penetration raises product awareness, knowledge, and ease of access.

Restraint
Patient feedback and relatively new technique

Mesotherapy is still regarded as a relatively new method of skin treatment. The outcomes are quite variable, and some patients report no difference in their appearance following the procedure, which has been a major impediment to the global mesotherapy market.

Global Mesotherapy Market: Key Players
Fusion Meso
Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

Koru Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
Toskani Cosmetics S.L.
Perse Belle
Dermaqual Aesthetic Solutions
Mesoskinline ApS
Mesotech S.r.l
Institute BCN Esthetics S.L.
Dermo Aroma Group Ltd. 
Other Prominent Players

Global Mesotherapy Market: Regions
Global Mesotherapy Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Europe dominated the market and held the largest revenue share due to an increase in local manufacturers, a growing middle-aged population, increased concern about aesthetic appearance, and hair loss as one of the region’s most common concerns. Manufacturing companies in the region are further propelling market growth through continuous R&D, a wide distribution network, and training centers. Mesoskinline, Dermoaroma, Fusion Meso, Toskani Cosmetics, Perse Belle, Dermaqual, and Messoessence are among the companies in the region.

Global Mesotherapy Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – the United States and Canada
Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America
Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC
the Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA
The global Mesotherapy Market report also contains an analysis on:

Mesotherapy Market Segments:

By Type 
Mesotherapy Solutions
Mesotherapy Masks
Mesotherapy Creams
Mesotherapy Devices
Others
By End-use 
Hospitals
Dermatology and cosmetic clinics
Cryopreservation
By Application
Anti-aging
Facial Rejuvenation
Stretch Marks
Acne & Scar Treatment
Fat Loss
Hair Loss
Others 
Mesotherapy Market Dynamics
Mesotherapy Market Size
Supply & Demand
Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
Competition & Companies Involved in the Market
Value Chain of the Market
Market Drivers and Restraints
Mesotherapy Market Report Scope and Segmentation
Report Attribute Details
The market size value in 2021 USD 0.13 billion
The revenue forecast in 2031 USD 2.16 billion
Growth Rate CAGR of 16.4% from 2021 to 2031
The base year for estimation 2020
Quantitative units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2021 to 2031
Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
Segments covered Type, Technology, Application, and Region
Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Key companies profile fusion Fusion Meso, Koru Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Toskani Cosmetics S.L., Perse Belle, Dermaqual Aesthetic Solutions, Mesoskinline ApS, Mesotech S.r.l, Institute BCN Esthetics S.L., Dermo Aroma Group Ltd. and Other Prominent Players.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288782/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


