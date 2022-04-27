Messaben, Corp. Announces Ticker Symbol Change to “MSBN” on OTC Markets

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2022 / Messaben Corp. (formerly China Electronics Holdings, Inc.), ("Messaben" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:MSBN) an end-to-end technology solutions provider dedicated to water sustainability, produced water treatment and reuse, as well as, downhole all-metal intervention for geothermal, oil and gas sectors, is pleased to announce that it has received notification from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) for the issuance of its new trading symbol. As of April, 27, 2022 the Company's quotation on OTC Markets will trade under the new trading symbol "MSBN". This accompanies the previously reported corporate name change from China Electronics Holdings, Inc. to Messaben Corp.

"Our Company is excited to have our new stock symbol, which accurately reflects the new direction of the Company as an emerging leader for sustainable technologies in the energy industry." said Rami Bakir, CEO of Messaben, Corp.

No action is required by the Company's current shareholders as a result of this change. The Company's common stock will continue to be listed on OTC Markets and the CUSIP will remain unchanged.

About Messaben

Messaben is an end-to-end technology solutions provider dedicated to water sustainability, produced water treatment and reuse. These technologies provide our customers with a cost-effective solution to eliminating disposal and transportation of the rejected water. Messaben's vision is to create a complete solution for water sustainability and reuse. The goal of the company is to improve the social, economic, and environmental well-being of the energy industry. It is part of a larger effort to address water scarcity globally, and by extension help solve food and water security issues. The company advantage lies in fostering technological partnerships that will enhance our local economy using environmental improvements. In addition, Messaben will continue to invest in technologies that contribute to global environmental protection and sustainability.

CONTACT:

Name: Shadi Bakir

Email: info@messaben.com

