U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,136.50
    -11.25 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,888.00
    -74.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,584.00
    -40.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,986.80
    -6.70 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.48
    +0.09 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,880.10
    +3.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.31
    -0.10 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0791
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5320
    +0.1360 (+4.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.33
    -0.40 (-2.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2039
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.2700
    +1.1200 (+0.85%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,062.54
    -224.41 (-0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    529.34
    -7.52 (-1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,901.80
    +81.64 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,699.17
    +189.71 (+0.69%)
     

MESSAGE TO FIRST MINISTERS: PRIVATIZATION WILL MAKE HEALTH CARE WORSE

·3 min read

Majority of Canadians say that privatization won't fix the health care crisis

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - In anticipation of a First Ministers meeting this week, the 425,000 members of the National Union of Public and General Employees (NUPGE) have a clear message: Abandon for-profit schemes in health care - Canadians want more investment in public health care, more funding, and more workers. The federal government must not allow provinces to use the health care crisis to undermine the Canada Health Act and expand privatization.

The National Union of Public and General Employees (NUPGE) is national organization representing 425,000 workers. We are the national voice of 13 Component unions whose members deliver services of every kind to the citizens of their home provinces. (CNW Group/NATIONAL UNION OF PUBLIC AND GENERAL EMPLOYEES)
The National Union of Public and General Employees (NUPGE) is national organization representing 425,000 workers. We are the national voice of 13 Component unions whose members deliver services of every kind to the citizens of their home provinces. (CNW Group/NATIONAL UNION OF PUBLIC AND GENERAL EMPLOYEES)

"When it comes to privatization, people are against the wealthy buying their way to the front of the line."

"Anyone who tells you privatization will fix our health care system is simply ignoring the facts," says Bert Blundon, NUPGE President. "Report after report has said that privatization ends up costing more, hurts quality, and is unaccountable to those who rely on it."

"This poll confirms that Canadians are opposed to privatization, even in the face of severe problems created by underfunding, mismanagement, and shifting priorities," said Blundon.

A recent poll, conducted by Abacus Data, on behalf of NUPGE, said that 89% of Canadians agree that health care should be universal and based on people's needs. People are genuinely concerned about the expansion of for-profit private health care in our system.

  • 77% believe that increasing jobs in the for-profit health sector will lead to an exodus of workers,  putting further strain on an overburdened public system.

  • 75% believe that the loss of workers to for-profit clinics will create further strain on workers and the system, leading to reduced availability of services and reduced ability to provide quality services in the public system.

  • 68% said that a 2-tier system means wealthy people will have a great health care system while middle- and lower-income people will be stuck with worse services.

"We are hearing loud and clear that Canadians do not want to hand over our public health care system to those who want to make a profit off of people who need care," Blundon continues. "When it comes to privatization, people are against the wealthy buying their way to the front of the line.

"Contrary to the PM's recent comments, privatization is not an innovation. After everything we learned during the pandemic, we need the federal government to prevent the expansion of a for-profit model in our health care system and actually invest in public health care," said Blundon.

"The First Ministers need to listen to Canadians who are worried that with the huge shortage of health care workers, any health care worker poached to the for-profit system would be making a bad situation much worse," said Jason MacLean, NUPGE Secretary-Treasurer.

"We need the federal government to enforce the Canada Health Act and prevent the expansion of for-profit care in Canada. Bringing long-term care under the Canada Health Act and committing to universal pharmacare would be 2 strong steps forward. The federal government must increase funding, so it keeps up with rising costs, ensuring that federal funds are spent on public health care where they are needed most. That means creating more positions and hiring more health care workers decent wages to reduce the strain on the frontline workers," continued MacLean.

"Any announcement by the Prime Minister and Premiers, without these conditions, is unacceptable. We are demanding that the Prime Minister do what's right and push back on those premiers who are undermining our health care system using a crisis of their own making," concluded Blundon

Link to poll

SOURCE NATIONAL UNION OF PUBLIC AND GENERAL EMPLOYEES

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/05/c1524.html

Recommended Stories

  • Should You Be Excited About Ventia Services Group Limited's (ASX:VNT) 17% Return On Equity?

    While some investors are already well versed in financial metrics (hat tip), this article is for those who would like...

  • WSJ Opinion: America's Greatest Puzzle Is Its Economy

    Journal Editorial Report: Strong job growth runs alongside large layoffs. Images: Composite: Mark Kelly

  • Is Complii FinTech Solutions Ltd's (ASX:CF1) Recent Price Movement Underpinned By Its Weak Fundamentals?

    Complii FinTech Solutions (ASX:CF1) has had a rough three months with its share price down 23%. It seems that the...

  • Carlyle hires ex-Goldman executive Harvey Schwartz as next CEO

    (Reuters) -Carlyle Group has hired Harvey Schwartz, a former Goldman Sachs executive, as its next chief executive officer, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday. Schwartz's appointment, which is expected to be announced on Monday, brings to an end Carlyle's search for a new CEO following the departure of Kewsong Lee in August last year. A Carlyle spokesperson declined to comment, while Schwartz couldn't be reached for comment.

  • When Should You Buy Ainsworth Game Technology Limited (ASX:AGI)?

    Ainsworth Game Technology Limited ( ASX:AGI ), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention...

  • 4 Stocks with Sales Growth for Solid Returns in 2023

    Sales growth is vital for the survival of a business, even during an economic slowdown. Deere (DE), Rockwell Automation (ROK), Cboe (CBOE) and Alaska Air (ALK) are recording top-line growth.

  • German minister Habeck calls for green tech cooperation with United States

    Germany's Economy Minister Robert Habeck has called for cooperation in green investments between Europe and the United States ahead of meetings in Washington next week with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and other officials. "We can build a green bridge across the Atlantic and build joint green ... markets," the German economy ministry on Sunday quoted Habeck saying, in an itinerary of the planned meetings also involving his French counterpart Bruno Le Maire. Reuters on Saturday quoted French officials as saying Habeck and Le Maire would use the meetings to press senior U.S. officials not to try to actively poach green investments from Europe amid European concerns about U.S. green tech subsidies.

  • Should I Switch My Social Security Benefit to a Spousal Benefit?

    Social Security benefits can provide you with a stream of retirement income that is reliable. Deciding when to take benefits is an important question, especially if you're married and hope to qualify for spousal benefits. If you're already taking Social … Continue reading → The post Rules for Switching Social Security Benefits appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The US government hit its $31.4 trillion debt ceiling last month — triggering fears of a nasty fallout for Americans. Here are 3 ways it could hurt you

    Are you prepared for “extraordinary measures”?

  • Better Buy: Novavax or BioNTech Stock?

    The two companies, known for their vaccines, could see their businesses benefit from a yearly COVID-19 shot.

  • Eating like you live in a ‘blue zone’ can add years to your life. Start with these 5 foods

    Blue zone's expert Dan Buettner says eating beans every day can extend your life.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $25

    In stock investing, it's easy to focus on big names and blue-chip companies since they are frequently reported in financial media. Conversely, smaller companies, but with promising businesses, tend to be ignored. Three such businesses in the pharma and biotech industries are Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IRWD), Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL), and Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT).

  • The moment the Chinese spy balloon was shot down, ordered by President Biden

    The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast on orders from President Joe Biden, after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America, becoming the latest flashpoint in tensions between Washington and Beijing.

  • Venezuela Condemns US for Shooting Down Chinese Balloon

    (Bloomberg) -- Venezuela condemned what it called an “attack by the United States against an unmanned civilian aircraft of Chinese origin,” taking a clear side in the growing international dispute after a similar balloon was reported over Latin America.Most Read from BloombergChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsWhat You Need to Know About the Alleged Chine

  • Oil’s New Map: How India Turns Russia Crude Into the West’s Fuel

    (Bloomberg) -- India is playing an increasingly important role in global oil markets, buying more and more cheap Russian oil and refining it into fuel for Europe and the US.Most Read from BloombergChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsWhat You Need to Know About the Alleged Chinese Spy Balloon Shot Down by the USFrom China to Big Sky: The Balloon That Unnerv

  • How Big Is Biden’s Social Security Check?

    Of the 66 million Americans who receive a Social Security check every month, according to the Social Security Administration, one couple claiming benefits may come as a surprise: President Joe Biden...

  • Donald Trump Tries to Deny That Spy Balloons Also Flew Over U.S. During His Presidency

    Gaelen Morse/ReutersDonald Trump tried to deny reports on Sunday that China launched spy balloons over the U.S. during his presidency, saying the claims were an attempt to deflect embarrassment over the half-week debacle.Three other spy balloons have traveled over the continental U.S. in the past, officials told the Associated Press, including twice during the Trump administration. That has not stopped Trump and his acolytes, such as Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and former Secretary of State Mike Pomp

  • Suspected Chinese Spy Balloons Crossed Into U.S. 3 Times During Trump Administration

    Trump called for Biden to shoot down a suspected spy balloon this week, but has not discussed his own administration's experiences with similar craft.

  • Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 2, 2023 Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. And welcome to the Lilly Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later we will conduct the question-and-answer session, and instructions will be given at […]

  • India Opposition Attacks Modi on Silence Over Adani Allegations

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s main opposition party ramped up the pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence on the Adani turmoil and planned a nationwide protest on Monday to highlight the risk to small investors. Most Read from BloombergChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsWhat You Need to Know About the Alleged Chinese Spy Balloon Shot Down by th