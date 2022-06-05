U.S. markets closed

Message from the Governor General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada on the occasion Canadian Armed Forces Day

·2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, June 5, 2022 /CNW/ - As governor general and commander-in-chief, I would like to congratulate all those marking Canadian Armed Forces Day.

This has been a year of change and challenge for the members of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF). Together, you are facing hard truths and continue to address important issues facing the CAF. A CAF that does the hard work of making itself better. A CAF that welcomes diversity and equality within its ranks.

In addition, you were called upon to serve at home and overseas to help not only with conflict, such as the heartbreaking war in Ukraine, but also with climate disasters, forest fires and the ongoing pandemic.

Through it all, and despite the many challenges calling for your attention, you are there for our country. You continue to make us proud.

I've seen your work up close. During the past year, I've visited troops in Kuwait and Qatar; I've met with Canadian Rangers serving in the North and celebrated their 75th anniversary with them in Victoria. I have honoured members for meritorious service, for bravery and for their dedication to this nation. I've met with veterans and members from across the country and I have conveyed to them my pride in their actions. And each time I meet someone who has served our country, I ask them about their story. I ask them about how they take care of themselves, both in body and in mind.

As we mark Canadian Armed Forces Day, I would like to thank all of you who sacrifice so much for our country, including the families of those who have chosen to serve. Through your actions, you are building a better Canada and a better world.

Mary Simon

