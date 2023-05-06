Message from the Governor General on the occasion of the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III

LONDON, May 6, 2023 /CNW/ - It is my great honour and pleasure to congratulate His Majesty King Charles III, King of Canada, on the historic occasion of his Coronation.

Seventy years have passed since the last Coronation, offering us an opportunity to reflect on all that has changed in our country, the Commonwealth and the world around us. And so much has changed. The evolution of technology, society and economics is happening at a quickening pace. And while the Crown has also evolved during this time, it continues to be an anchor for our robust and stable democracy and our diverse country.

His Majesty has great admiration and affection for Canada, having conducted a number of Royal Tours and visits many times over the years. And I have seen first-hand his dedication to walking the path of reconciliation. His meeting with national Indigenous leaders this week reinforces his interest in renewing the relationship between the Crown and Indigenous peoples.

We also welcome His Majesty's continued work in advancing issues of global concern and in bringing about positive change, notably through his commitment to encouraging volunteerism, to promoting environmental sustainability and to empowering youth. These interests are reflected in the Coronation itself, as well as in the selection of invited delegates.

In fact, I am inspired by all the delegates from Canada and the Commonwealth nations—extraordinary people who are making change happen in their communities every day. Thank you for all that you do and for representing your country at this historic event.

As we mark this wonderful occasion, I invite all Canadians to look back on the country we were, celebrate the country we have become, and engage in conversations about the country we want to be.

On behalf of all Canadians, I would like to congratulate Their Majesties on this auspicious occasion. I look forward to continuing to support our Sovereign in his important work.

Long may he reign.

Mary Simon

