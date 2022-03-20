Message on the Occasion of the Journée internationale de la Francophonie

DOHA, Qatar, March 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Language is the cornerstone of a culture. It is one of the first traditions that is passed on to us. To hear your mother tongue, to have the opportunity to speak it, is to carry a little bit of "home" with you, no matter where you are.

Learning another language is like finding a cultural gateway. For me, learning French is an opportunity to connect with more Canadians, to view the Canadian experience from a different perspective. Beyond our borders, this third language allows me to take part in the rapprochement between Canada and the other countries of the Francophonie.

To not only survive, but to flourish, a language must be used, cultivated, taught. As one of only 40 000 Inuktitut speakers in Canada, I especially value the important role education plays in the preservation of language. This is one of the reasons why learning French is so important to me.

Bonne journée internationale de la Francophonie! Happy International Day of La Francophonie!

Mary Simon

Stay connected:

Follow GovernorGeneralCanada on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube .

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/20/c2438.html