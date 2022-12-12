U.S. markets close in 4 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,951.90
    +17.52 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,734.04
    +257.58 (+0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,027.58
    +22.96 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,812.49
    +15.83 (+0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.60
    +2.58 (+3.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.70
    -17.00 (-0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    23.36
    -0.35 (-1.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0543
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5820
    +0.0150 (+0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2274
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.6070
    +1.0570 (+0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,021.02
    -144.19 (-0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    398.88
    +2.22 (+0.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,449.82
    -26.81 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     

MessageGears, a cloud customer engagement platform, raises $62M

Kyle Wiggers
·4 min read

Dan Roy, a former software engineer at Delta, says he witnessed firsthand the challenges companies face when making the shift from an on-premises model to a software-as-a-service business. Accucast, where he served as CTO after leaving Delta, struggled with this as it pitched software and services for email marketing. The solution, he came to believe, was a hybrid approach -- one that directly accesses brands' first-party data instead of relying on cloud data syncs.

Roy founded MessageGears in 2011 with Taylor Jones, a colleague, to productize this solution. The company's platform uses data where it lives in the format it's already in to give companies a suite of marketing tools in the cloud.

"This approach was embraced by early adopters such as Expedia and Rakuten but really started to gain traction as more brands started moving first-party data to more modern cloud data warehouses such as BigQuery, Redshift and Snowflake," CEO Roger Barnette told TechCrunch in an email interview. (In computing, a "data warehouse" is a system used for reporting and data analysis.) "The 'old way' of copying and syncing data between systems diluted the benefits of those solutions for big brands."

MessageGears, which today announced that it raised $62 million in a funding round led by Long Ridge Equity Partners, offers features including customer segmentation and marketing message personalization. The platform can orchestrate the delivery of messages across different channels (think email and text), drawing on data stored in existing data warehouses.

According to Barnette, the goal is to improve overall customer engagement by personalizing brand experiences. It's easier said than done. A recent report released by London Research and BlueVenn found that, globally, only 29% of client-facing companies felt they’d established a seamless experience across their digital properties. A separate poll by Omdia highlighted issues with data visibility; 55% of respondents said that silos prevent a holistic view of their customer experience data.

"While the primary users of MessageGears are marketing teams, marketing operations and data teams are usually heavy champions throughout the procurement process," Barnette said. "Technical teams can help marketing deliver world-class campaigns without sacrificing data security. They don’t have to worry about syncing or lag time and can empower marketers with the flexibility to build audiences and campaigns using live data."

Companies might be wary of having customer data passed through a third-party service like MessageGears, particularly in light of the global rise in data breaches. Barnette insisted that brands don't have to copy any sensitive data to a separate silo, though, claiming that MessageGears only decrypts customer records for the purpose of fulfilling campaigns and to "suppress sensitive data" from the platform's visual dashboards.

"All campaign filtering and segmentation executes within the customer’s data environment. Only data required to personalize a message is passed to our cloud environment," Barnette added. "All personally identifiable information (PII) is encrypted both during transmission and at rest. Additionally, all PII and campaign data is redacted immediately following delivery."

MessageGears competes with customer engagement software vendors including Batch, which last year raised $23 million to expand its services for customer segmentation and messaging. It has another rival in MoEngage, which landed a $30 million investment this past December for its multi-channel analytics and campaign-organizing tools. That's not to mention Iterable, Cordial, Oracle Responsys, Adobe Campaign, Emarsys and Zeta Global.

It's safe to say MessageGears has a foothold in the market, though, with an over-50-company customer base that includes Expedia, T-Mobile, Rakuten and Chick-fil-A. Barnette didn't answer a question about MessageGears' revenue and burn rate, and said that the startup doesn't have plans to grow its 102-person workforce by the end of the year. But he asserted that the startup is positioned for growth.

"With the economic headwinds, tech companies especially are reducing their headcount and battening down the hatches, which will idle innovation," Barnette said. "The pandemic accelerated growth for MessageGears as retailers and other consumer brands sped up and prioritized digital transformations and looked to become more efficient while standing out to their customers with relevant, personalized offers ... MessageGears benefits enterprise brands in three ways: cost savings, efficiency gains, and [d]eeper personalization."

Argentum Group and Atlanta Ventures also participated in MessageGears' latest growth round, which brought the startup's total raised to just over $80 million. As a part of the fundraising, Long Ridge's Angad Singh joined MessageGears' board of directors.

Recommended Stories

  • Don't be the victim of a scam this holiday season

    The holidays are a busy time. Be careful of multi-tasking and lowering your guard to scam artists with these tips.

  • Muncie police investigating teen's fatal shooting

    Delaware County emergency dispatchers received a report of a shooting at 1505 W. Stirling Drive at 12:32 a.m. Monday.

  • Behind Enemy Lines: Catching up with Cards Wire in Q&A preview

    Patriots Wire went Behind Enemy Lines for a Q&A with Cards Wire for the Patriots-Cardinals game.

  • Dolphins-Bills could be a Saturday night snow game

    The Dolphins have played two straight December games in California. Next up, a December game in a place where December means December. On Saturday night, the Dolphins face the Bills in Buffalo. At least one forecast calls for 4-7 inches of snow that day. Patrick Hammer of WGRZ-TV tweeted earlier this morning that “ingredients are [more]

  • After several close-calls, Bailey Tardy finally earns LPGA card at Q-Series

    After coming up just short of an LPGA card several times and nearly skipping this year's LPGA Q-School, Bailey Tardy finally earned her LPGA card on Sunday at Q-Series.

  • Americans said in November they're expecting inflation pressures to wane

    Americans said last month that they are expecting notably weaker inflation pressures over coming years, the New York Fed said Monday in its latest Survey of Consumer Expectations. The New York Fed survey began in 2013. The one-year ahead expected inflation reading was also the lowest of the year.

  • Chiefs snap counts: Brandon Williams played 15 snaps in debut

    What can we learn from the #Chiefs' Week 14 snap counts?

  • Canada’s PSP to Invest $250 Million to Back Sandbrook’s Norwegian Wind Farm Company

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian pension manager Public Sector Pension Investment Board, is putting $250 million into an investment vehicle that controls Norwegian wind-farm equipment owner Havfram, according to a statement Monday.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Form

  • Morgan Stanley Names New Heads of Fixed Income

    Morgan Stanley on Monday said that its head of fixed income, Sam Kellie-Smith, will move out of that position and become chairman of global markets. Jay Hallik and Jakob Horder will take over as global co-heads of fixed income. Mr. Hallik has led Morgan Stanley's credit business since 2016 and Mr. Horder has run the firm's global macro business since 2019. They have been co-heads of commodities since 2020. Mr. Kellie-Smith will move to Singapore from New York. In a memo to Morgan Stanley employe

  • Apple should face 6 million euro fine, adviser to French privacy watchdog says

    PARIS (Reuters) -Apple should face a 6 million euro ($6.3 million) fine for breach of privacy rules, the top adviser to French data protection authority's sanction body recommended on Monday. CNIL's sanction body is free to ignore the rapporteur's recommendations, but these typically carry a lot of weight regarding the watchdog's final decision. The rapporteur, Francois Pellegrini, made his recommendation after an investigation by the authority, itself triggered by a complaint filed last year by lobby group France Digitale.

  • NFC South standings: Saints exit their bye week all alone in last place

    NFC South standings: Saints exit their bye week all alone in last place of the NFL's worst division

  • Here Are the Market Support Levels That Continue to Hold

    The support levels for all the major equity index charts continue to hold as the equity market consolidates significant gains from the October lows. On the charts, all the major equity indexes closed lower Friday with negative NYSE and Nasdaq internals. All closed near their lows of the day yet managed to close above their respective support levels (see below) as has been the case thus far within what we see as a normal period of consolidation of the sizable gains for the market's October lows.

  • Patrick Mahomes on his three interceptions: Luckily for me, the rest of the team stepped up

    With 4:32 left in the second quarter of Sunday’s eventual victory over the broncos, the Chiefs were up 27-0 after linebacker Willie Gay‘s pick-six. It looked like Kansas City was going to run away with a victory against Denver. But then things got a little weird. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw interceptions on consecutive drives, allowing [more]

  • 6 things we’re watching for in the Bears’ final four games of 2022

    While the Bears have been eliminated from postseason contention, there's still plenty to watch in their final four games.

  • Lions find rhythm with local star Aidan Hutchinson

    Peter King catches up with Aidan Hutchinson to understand how the Michigan local has helped the Lions find their momentum this season.

  • A nano-thin layer of gold could prevent fogged-up glasses

    A gold nanocoating could prevent your glasses from fogging up.

  • Toyota Halts Car's Sales and Production for U.S.

    Toyota is known for a lot of different things, mainly automobiles, but the company also makes sewing machines, forklifts, robotics, boats and even houses. Of course, the main line of business Toyota handles is automobiles. While being a true leader in the automobile industry, Toyota has dealt with its own setbacks.

  • Oil Wells Creeping Into Texas Cities Herald Shale Era's Twilight

    (Bloomberg) -- Each morning when Michael Quinn pulls into the parking lot of the luxury apartment complex he manages in West Texas and looks across the street, an unsightly vision blots the horizon: a 24-foot-high insulated wall. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitte

  • 1 Super Stock Down 91% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has pioneered a brand-new industry known as enterprise artificial intelligence (AI). It breaks down the technical and financial barriers to accessing AI for many industries that wouldn't normally be associated with the advanced technology. The company is currently transforming the economics of its business, which could result in supercharged sales growth over the next few years.

  • Rackspace Ransomware Attack Reveals the Cloud’s Vulnerability

    The event is an urgent reminder of the risks in relying on the cloud for mission-critical applications.