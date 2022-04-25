U.S. markets close in 5 hours 1 minute

Messagepoint Recognized as 2022 SPARK Matrix™ Technology Leader in Customer Communications Management by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

·4 min read

TORONTO and MIDDLETON, Mass., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Messagepoint has been named a 2022 SPARK Matrix™ Customer Communications Management (CCM) Technology Leader by global research and consulting firm, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. The CCM market research from Quadrant Knowledge Solutions evaluated 23 vendors in the global CCM market, analyzing short-term and long-term growth opportunities, emerging technology trends, market trends and future market outlook.

Quadrant_Knowledge_Solutions_Logo
Quadrant_Knowledge_Solutions_Logo

"Messagepoint has secured strong ratings across the performance parameters of technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned among the technology leaders in the 2022 SPARK Matrix of the customer communication management market," said Pallavi Bothra, analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. "Messagepoint uniquely enables marketers, customer experience and servicing teams to create timely, relevant, compliant and highly personalized customer-facing communications across print and digital channels. With its robust technology platform, comprehensive functional capabilities and compelling product strategy and roadmap, Messagepoint is well-positioned to expand its market share in the global customer communication management market."

Messagepoint is a cloud-hosted solution that empowers business users with a no-code approach to managing content, targeting rules, and communications. Messagepoint has achieved its leadership position in the market by providing innovative capabilities that enable customers to more intelligently create, manage, and optimize their content and communications across all channels. The solution is unique in enabling users to take a modular approach to content management. This gives organizations the ability to centrally and intelligently manage pieces of content, such as product descriptions, regulatory disclosures, phone numbers, or logos, as content objects and re-use that content across different communications and channels. These advanced content sharing capabilities not only increase the efficiency, speed, and accuracy of authoring and change management cycles, but also drive consistency throughout a brand's customer experiences across channels. Messagepoint's content sharing capabilities are also enhanced by its patented Variation Management feature that streamlines the creation of variations of a touchpoint required to support similar products or for regional differences providing highly personalized, relevant customer communications.

Messagepoint recently introduced headless CCM capabilities that enable developers to access the regulated, data-driven content managed in Messagepoint's intelligent content hub via APIs for use in digital endpoints. By providing headless access to the content managed in its hub, Messagepoint gives customers the ability to centrally manage and control highly personalized content delivered via both fully composed customer communications and responsive digital experiences via mobile apps, Web sites, chatbots and other new school digital endpoints.

In addition to its content sharing capabilities, Messagepoint enables organizations to reduce the effort of content migration and optimization with its AI-powered Messagepoint Advanced Rationalization and Content Intelligence Engine (MARCIE). The report cites that Messagepoint's capabilities help organizations provide better and consistent content, adhere to regulations, enable hyper-personalization for a better customer experience, achieve faster migration and transformation, resulting in faster time to market, less redundant work and more efficiency in managing complex content.

"To be recognized for the second year as a Technology Leader in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix CCM 2022 report is exciting to us for many reasons," said Steve Biancaniello, CEO of Messagepoint. "We know the future of work will still include documents in various forms, but the way in which the content in those documents is delivered is quickly changing. Digital experiences are the way of the future and we are excited to have the opportunity and the expertise to help organizations move away from document-centric management models to more flexible modular content management approaches designed to deliver what customers want and what they expect."

To access the SPARK Matrix: Customer Communication Management, 2022 report, click here.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments. For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/.

About Messagepoint

Messagepoint is a leading provider of customer communications management software. Only Messagepoint harnesses AI-powered Content Intelligence to automate and simplify the process of migrating, optimizing, authoring and managing complex customer communications for non-technical (business) users. Customers rely on its award-winning platform to consistently deliver exceptional, highly personalized customer communications across all platforms and channels. For more information, visit www.messagepoint.com.

Contact:

Riya Mehar
rmehar@quadrant-solutions.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/messagepoint-recognized-as-2022-spark-matrix-technology-leader-in-customer-communications-management-by-quadrant-knowledge-solutions-301531996.html

SOURCE Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

