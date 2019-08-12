Messaging giant Kakao to launch its own crypto wallet ‘Klip’ later this year

South Korean messaging giant Kakao is preparing to launch its own cryptocurrency wallet "Klip" later this year.

"Klip has released a teasing site ahead of its release in the second half of the year," an official from Kakao told News1 Korea on Monday.

The wallet is being developed by Kakao's blockchain subsidiary Ground X and will support the company's native token "Klay," as well as other cryptocurrencies based on its native blockchain "Klaytn," per the report.

HintChain, a blockchain-based food data marketplace, also confirmed the news in a blog post on Monday, saying: "Today, Klatyn’s crypto wallet Klip’s teaser website will be open as well and we are happy to say we are one of the partner services that are introduced first."





Klip screenshots via HintChain