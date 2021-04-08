U.S. markets open in 3 hours

Messaging platform Gupshup raises $100 million at $1.4 billion valuation

Manish Singh
·3 min read

A startup that began its journey in India 15 years ago, helping businesses reach and engage with users through texts said on Thursday it has attained the unicorn status and is also profitable.

San Francisco-headquartered Gupshup has raised $100 million in its Series F financing round from Tiger Global Management, which valued the 15-year-old startup at $1.4 billion.

The startup operates a conversational messaging platform, which is used by over 100,000 businesses and developers today to build their own messaging and conversational experiences to serve their users and customers.

Gupshup says each month its clients send over 6 billion messages.

“The growth in business use of messaging and conversational experiences, transforming virtually every customer touchpoint, is nothing short of extraordinary,” said John Curtius, a partner at Tiger Global Management, in a statement.

“Gupshup is uniquely positioned to win in this market with an advanced product, a differentiated strategy with substantial barriers, significant scale with growth, profitability with expanding margins and an experienced team with a proven track record.”

Tens of millions of users in India, including yours truly, remember Gupshup for a different reason, however. For the first six years of its existence, Gupshup was best known for enabling users in India to send group messages to friends. (These cheap texts and other clever techniques enabled tens of millions of Indians to stay in touch with one another on phone a decade ago.)

That model eventually became unfeasible to continue, Beerud Sheth, co-founder and chief executive of Gupshup, told TechCrunch in an interview.

“For that service to work, Gupshup was subsidizing the messages. We were paying the cost to the mobile operators. The idea was that once we scale up, we will put advertisements in those messages. Long story short, we thought as the volume of messages increases, operators will lower their prices, but they didn’t. And also the regulator said we can’t put ads in the messages,” he recalled.

That’s when Gupshup decided to pivot. “We were neither able to subsidize the messages, nor monetize our user base. But we had all of this advanced technology for high-performance messaging. So we switched from consumer model to enterprise model. So we started to serve banks, e-commerce firms, and airlines that need to send high-level messages and can afford to pay for it,” he said.

Over the years, Gupshup has expanded to newer messaging channels, including conversational bots and it also helps businesses set up and run their WhatsApp channels to engage with customers.

Sheth said scores of major firms worldwide in banking, e-commerce, travel and hospitality and other sectors are among the clients of Gupshup. These firms are using Gupshup to send their customers with transaction information, and authentication codes among other use cases. "These are not advertising messages or promotional messages. These are core service information," he said.

The startup, which had an annual run rate of $150 million, will use the fresh capital to broaden its product offering and court clients in more markets.

This is a developing story. More to follow...

  • In Currencies, Europe’s Vaccine Trade Is Now Reversing

    (Bloomberg) -- Currency traders have reaped gains this year betting on the U.K.’s vaccine success and against Europe’s stumbles. Now that trade in going in reverse.The euro is on course for its best week against sterling since September, trading above 86 pence on Thursday. Investors have been selling the pound on concerns relating to AstraZeneca Plc’s shot -- which the U.K. is heavily dependent on -- while the shared currency has been buoyed by projections the bloc will hit immunization targets earlier than expected.It comes after months of the U.K. currency outpacing that of its nearest neighbor, racking up multi-year records as traders bet Britain’s rapid inoculation program would leave the European Union in the dust.Now, investors risk getting left on the wrong side of the trade with leveraged funds’ long sterling bets close to their highest in a year, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Hedge funds closed bullish pound positions on Wednesday.“We are observing a reversal of the vaccination euphoria,” said Petr Krpata, a strategist at ING Groep NV. “It is also exaggerated by speculative positioning, with the pound being the biggest speculative long in the G-10 FX space.”After Brexit trade discussions were sealed at the end of last year, the focus for pound traders pivoted to the U.K.’s vaccine rollout, which quickly established a lead over the EU. Britain has given around three times as many doses as a proportion of its population compared to the EU, according to Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker, with the bloc’s effort being curtailed by disputes and delays.Now, the U.K. campaign is hitting new snags. Vaccination centers and pharmacies are facing a “significant reduction” in supply of doses during April, meaning that older people waiting for second doses will be prioritized over younger people getting their first shot.Meanwhile, U.K. medical regulators advised that under-30s should not receive the AstraZeneca vaccine in a “course correction” to the country’s rollout plan. The pound dropped on Wednesday as shorts in the euro-sterling pair were unwound, according to a Europe-based trader.“It looks like many positives are in the price of the pound by now and the currency is looking overvalued and overbought, especially versus the euro,” said Valentin Marinov, head of G-10 currency research at Credit Agricole in London. “Sterling is no longer the vaccine champion of G-10 and, more broadly, the slowing pace of the Covid vaccinations in the U.K. could ultimately delay the government’s plans to reopen the economy.”To be sure, April is historically a supportive month for the pound, driven in part by the new U.K. tax year and corporate dividend repatriation of overseas income. The U.K. government, meanwhile, is insisting it’s on track to reach its target of vaccinating all adults by the end of July. It began giving out Moderna Inc. shots on Wednesday.“Compared to the EU, the U.K. will emerge first from lockdown, gaining a head start in its economic recovery,” said Stuart Cole, chief macro strategist at Equiti Capital. “Indeed, in the U.K. the talk is very much of the potential strength of the recovery, while in the EU they are still working out how to distribute their pandemic recovery fund.”Read more: EU Recovery Fund Outlook Faces Shadow of Doubt From S&P, PictetBut after finally breaking the 0.85 level against the euro last week, the pound hit its weakest level in a month on Wednesday as new vaccine headlines hit. It traded little changed versus the shared currency on Thursday at under 86.5 pence.“We are now very much at the stage where a lot of the good news on the vaccine front is now priced,” said Ned Rumpeltin, European head of foreign exchange strategy at Toronto-Dominion Bank. “This has left sterling exposed to risks of a correction against some of its main trading partners, just as some of the other major economies are starting to close the jab gap.(Updates prices.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil falls after U.S. gasoline stocks surge against expectations

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Crude prices fell on Thursday after official data showed a big increase in U.S. gasoline stocks, sparking concerns about demand weakening in the world's biggest oil consumer as crude supplies around the world rise. Brent crude fell 51 cents, or 0.8%, to $62.65 a barrel by 0648 GMT. While crude oil stocks in the United States fell more than forecast by analysts, gasoline inventories jumped sharply, also against expectations, the U.S. Department of Energy said on Wednesday.

  • Options Traders Preparing for ‘Bounce’ in Archegos-Linked Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stock-option activity shows somebody’s betting that stocks taken down by the Archegos Capital Management saga will rally in the next few weeks.The American depositary receipts of Vipshop Holdings Ltd. and GSX Techedu Inc. both saw bullish options activity on Tuesday as the stocks rose. Vipshop gained 5.8% to $31.50. Volume on the 30-April $35 calls was 18,633, compared with open interest of 452, while 5,607 16-April $36 calls changed hands versus open interest of 2,616.GSX shares jumped 14% to $32.75, with 10,475 23-April calls with a strike price of $34 changing hands compared with open interest of 16. The 23-April $50 calls had volume of 10,230 versus open interest of 37.The investors who bought Vipshop options “might be positioning for the stock to bounce back now that much of the forced selling has either run its course or been announced to the market,” Chris Murphy, a derivatives strategist at Susquehanna, said in a research note. In GSX, “this investor might be looking for more time for another Archegos stock to rebound,” he said.Stocks caught up in the implosion of Archegos have swung as investors work out how to measure the fallout from the collapse. Vipshop had risen 62% to start the year through March 23, before tumbling 38% over the next four days as Archegos-linked block trades hit the market via firms like Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley. The GSX trades occurred in the middle of an eight-day losing run that cut the share price by 66%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Yellen Says Tax Plan Recoups $2 Trillion in Overseas Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen unveiled a detailed sales pitch for the Biden administration’s proposed new corporate-tax code, a plan that she said would be fairer to all Americans, remove incentives for companies to shift investments and profit abroad and raise more money for critical needs at home.Expanding on the tax proposals released last week in President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion economic package, the Treasury said the changes, over a decade, would bring back about $2 trillion in corporate profits into the U.S. tax net, with about $700 billion in federal revenue streaming in from ending incentives to shift profits overseas.All told, the extra tax take of about $2.5 trillion over 15 years would pay for Biden’s eight-year spending initiative, which is aimed at infrastructure, green investments and social programs that would support a larger labor force, according to the Treasury. Few major corporations would be untouched, with tech giants such as Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. likely to pay more.“Our tax revenues are already at their lowest levels in generations, and as they continue to drop lower we will have less money to invest in roads, bridges, broadband and R&D,” Yellen told reporters during a phone briefing, referring to research and development. “By choosing to compete on taxes, we’ve neglected to compete on the skill of our workers and the strength of our infrastructure. It’s a self-defeating competition.”Key ElementsThe Treasury released a 17-page report Wednesday that will likely serve as a road map for administration officials and lawmakers seeking to navigate the combined package of spending and tax proposals through Congress in coming months.The key elements of the corporate tax plan include raising the U.S. corporate rate to 28% from 21%, and imposing minimum taxes on both foreign earnings as well as the domestic profits that corporations report to shareholders, changes that would significantly increase the taxes companies owe.Read more: Biden’s Economic Plan Hinges on Party Unity After Procedural WinThe tax proposals already face sharp opposition from Republican lawmakers and pushback from some moderate Democrats. West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin has said he opposes a corporate tax rate above 25%. With the Senate split 50-50, Biden cannot afford to lose the support of a single Democratic senator if he wishes to push through any portion of the package.While most business groups, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Business Roundtable, have come out in opposition to the tax increases, some have acknowledged that there could be benefits from higher corporate taxes to fund infrastructure spending. Amazon.com Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos said Tuesday that he would support a tax-rate increase, but didn’t specify a number.The proposal for a global minimum tax comes as the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development is managing talks with about 140 countries, including the U.S., on establishing a worldwide levy on corporate profits. A global rate has yet to be decided, though prior proposals had suggested rates at roughly 12.5%. Biden’s plan for 21% would be significantly higher and could complicate negotiations.Read more: Global Minimum Tax Momentum Gains With G-20 Seeing Mid-Year DealThe Treasury report featured a raft of data to support the administration’s case. U.S.-based companies that operate globally collectively paid a 7.8% effective rate in 2018, the first year that former President Donald Trump’s tax cut went into effect, according to the non-partisan Joint Committee on Taxation. The year before, corporations paid 16%.Across member countries of the OECD corporate tax revenues are equivalent to an average 3.1% of GDP. In the U.S., it’s 1%, the Treasury said.Worker BurdenThat places an unfair burden on workers, made worse by Trump’s 2017 changes that cut corporate levies, according to the Treasury report. The report points to research showing corporations put more of their savings from the Trump tax cuts into share buybacks and dividend distributions than into new investments.Profitable companies would no longer be able to use tax breaks to completely eliminate their federal tax bills and would have to pay at least 15% on the profits reported on their financial statements, known as book income.That levy would apply to corporations earning at least $2 billion, an increase from a $100 million threshold included in Biden’s campaign tax plan. About 180 companies have reported income at those levels in recent years and about 45 of those firms would have paid the minimum tax if Biden’s plan were in effect, the report said.The average company facing the tax would have an increased minimum tax liability of about $300 million a year, the Treasury said.Tech GiantsApple, Microsoft, Google parent Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc. and Intel Corp. all had tens of billions in pre-tax income over the trailing 12 months with effective tax rates in the mid-teens, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. also were big earners in that period, with effective tax rates of about 22% to 23%, according to Bloomberg data.Biden’s plan also calls to repeal central elements of Trump’s 2017 corporate tax overhaul, including the base erosion and anti-abuse tax, or “BEAT.” The measure, which is meant to punish companies that move profits offshore, has been criticized for taxing some non-abusive transfers while missing tax-avoidance strategies.The Treasury said it plans to replace the BEAT with the “SHIELD,” an acronym for stopping harmful inversions and ending low-tax developments. That would block companies from deducting payments made to their affiliates in countries with tax rates lower than the 21% rate on offshore profits. The plan would also include additional penalties for companies that try to move their headquarters to another country to escape the U.S. tax net.Biden’s plan also calls for eliminating all subsidies specifically for oil and gas embedded in the tax code, including deductions for drilling costs. The Treasury Department estimates that would raise about $35 billion in the coming decade.(Updates with affected companies starting in third paragraph. An earlier version corrected the level of corporate-tax revenue in OECD countries.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes Surrenders to Face Charges

    (Bloomberg) -- Former BitMEX Chief Executive Officer Arthur Hayes turned himself in to face U.S. charges that he failed to take steps to prevent the pioneering cryptocurrency exchange he co-founded from being used for money laundering.A Singapore resident, Hayes on Tuesday surrendered to U.S. authorities in Hawaii, six months after federal prosecutors in New York accused him and his BitMEX co-founders of conspiring to skirt U.S. laws requiring the implementation of money-laundering controls. He appeared before a federal judge in Honolulu and, pursuant to an earlier agreement, was released on $10 million bond pending future court proceedings in New York.“Arthur Hayes is a self-made entrepreneur who has been wrongly accused of crimes that he did not commit,” his lawyers said in a statement. “Mr. Hayes voluntarily appeared in court and looks forward to fighting these unwarranted charges.”Hayes, a former equities trader for Citigroup Inc. in Hong Kong, founded the Seychelles-based BitMEX in 2014 with Benjamin Delo, an Oxford-educated computer scientist who previously developed high-frequency trading systems for JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Samuel Reed, a programmer specializing in web applications.The case is part of growing U.S. scrutiny of cryptocurrency exchanges, even as investors flock to them. In February, Coinbase Global Inc. disclosed that it was responding to a wide-ranging probe by the U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission. Bloomberg reported in March that Binance Holdings Ltd. was also being investigated by the CFTC, according to people familiar with the matter.Customers have been drawn to such platforms in part by the availability of crypto futures that allow them to make highly leveraged investments. BitMEX invented such futures and at one time ranked as the world’s largest crypto-derivatives exchange.Flouting U.S. LawsThe CFTC began probing BitMEX in 2019, focusing on whether it broke rules by allowing U.S. customers to trade on the platform. According to prosecutors, in order to serve U.S. customers, the company was required to register with the CFTC and set up programs to make sure it wasn’t used for money laundering.But Hayes and other BitMEX executives instead actively worked to skirt compliance programs and bragged about flouting U.S. laws, prosecutors say. Hayes allegedly said the founders chose to base the exchange in Seychelles to escape regulatory scrutiny.Hayes, Delo and Reed were each charged with one count of violating the Bank Secrecy Act and one count of conspiring to violate the act. Each offense carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.Reed was arrested in Massachusetts the day the charges were unveiled in October and Delo turned himself in in March, vowing to fight the charges, which he called unfounded and an overreach by U.S. authorities. Both pleaded not guilty and were released on bond. The company’s first employee and head of business operations, Gregory Dwyer, was also charged in the case and remains at large.“We have been in touch with the government on Mr. Dwyer’s behalf and have informed them of his whereabouts,” his lawyers said in a statement. “They are also aware that he has every intention to defend himself in court against these meritless charges and is eager to do so.”The founders stepped aside from their roles at the holding group behind BitMEX after the charges were unveiled, and the company appointed Alexander Hoptner as chief executive officer in November.Though Hayes is no longer a BitMEX executive, he has continued to post on the exchange’s blog and on his own Medium page, where he writes about everything from crypto arbitrage trading to DeFi, or decentralized finance. In one post, he even said he tried to buy GameStop Corp. shares.The case is U.S. v Hayes, 20-cr-500, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York.(Updates with statements from defendants starting in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – May Need to Pullback into $1712.00 – $1711.90 to Attract New Buyers

    The key report on Wednesday that could drive the price action late in the session is the Federal Reserve minutes from its last meeting on March 17.

  • EU backs U.S. call for global minimum corporate tax, but rate to be decided

    The European Commission backed on Tuesday a call from U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for a global minimum corporate tax, but said its rate should be decided in talks in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Yellen said on Monday she was working with G20 countries to agree on a global corporate minimum tax rate to end a "thirty-year race to the bottom on corporate tax rates".

  • UPDATE 1-IMF favors global minimum corporate tax - chief economist

    The International Monetary Fund has long favored adoption of a global minimum tax on corporate profits, the Fund's chief economist, Gita Gopinath, told reporters on Tuesday, calling tax avoidance a troubling issue for the global economy. Gopinath said current disparities in national corporate tax rates had triggered "a large amount" of tax shifting and tax avoidance, reducing the tax base on which governments could collect revenues to fund needed economic and social spending. "It is a big concern," Gopinath told reporters during an online briefing.

  • Singapore’s Central Bank Warns Crypto ‘Certainly Not Suitable for Retail Investors’

    The statement came days after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong was caught up in a token scam on blockchain social media platform BitClout.

  • Credit Suisse May Let Fund Clients Take Hit on Greensill Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is leaning toward letting clients foot the bill for eventual losses in funds that the bank ran with former billionaire Lex Greensill’s company, according to a person familiar with the matter.The bank considers that the risks around Greensill were known and the funds were only marketed to investors able to assess such risks, the person said, declining to be identified discussing private matters. The Zurich-based lender didn’t take any substantial loss due to Greensill in the first quarter.The bank’s stance runs counter to reports last month suggesting executives were considering compensating investors hit by the collapse of the funds. Credit Suisse marketed its popular supply-chain finance funds as among the safest investments it offered, because the loans they held were backed by invoices usually paid in a matter of weeks.But as the funds grew into a $10 billion strategy, they strayed from that pitch and much of the money was lent through Greensill Capital against expected future invoices, for sales that were merely predicted. Now, investors in the frozen funds are left facing the potential for steep losses as the assets are liquidated.A spokesperson for the bank declined to comment on the funds.The bank may be able to limit the fund losses to around $1.5 billion, assuming insurance pays out and it is able to recover other assets in court, another person said.The lender has said previously that it plans to make a further cash payment to investors in the funds by early to mid-April and has returned about $3.1 billion to date.Read More: Credit Suisse Takes $4.7 Billion Archegos Hit, Cuts Dividend (3)On Tuesday, Credit Suisse said it is shaking up its executive ranks after it was hit hard by the collapse of Archegos Capital Management, just weeks after the Greensill scandal. The bank will take a 4.4 billion franc ($4.7 billion) write-down tied to the implosion of Archegos and replace more than half a dozen executives, including the chief risk & compliance officer and the head of the investment bank.The bank said it may make a further announcement on its recovery of assets in the Greensill funds in the next week.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Yields’ Trek Higher Seen Getting Fuel From Real Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- The next leg higher in long-term Treasury yields may come from what’s known as real rates, one of the bond market’s purest reads on the growth outlook.A burst of strong economic readings -- a mammoth job creation figure Friday and now a report from the Institute for Supply Management showing record growth in service industries -- is fueling bets that expectations for growth, not inflation, will dominate the narrative in Treasuries.That’s an important distinction because while higher real rates, which strip out inflation, suggest investors see the economic rebound from the pandemic gaining steam, a persistent rise may hurt other assets, including stocks. Relatively risky assets could start to suffer with the market signaling that it sees growth getting so strong that it expects the Federal Reserve to start discussing a tapering of its asset purchases as a step toward tightening policy.Ten-year U.S. real yields -- as measured by the rate on inflation-linked Treasuries -- are about minus 0.65%, near the highest since mid-2020 and up from a record low of negative 1.12% in September. The last time Fed tapering was in the offing, the real yield flipped from decidedly negative to firmly positive over the year through December 2013 -- when the Fed said it would begin cutting its asset purchases.“We note the strong March payrolls and ISM readings as early signs of a surge in strong economic data, which when combined with the prospect of further fiscal expenditures, should be sufficient to push yields higher still,” Praveen Korapaty, chief rates strategist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., wrote in an April 2 note. “However, a smaller inflation pick-up may tilt the composition of any yield increases more heavily towards real yields.”Ten-year nominal yields are about 1.7%, holding below the 1.77% level reached March 30, the highest since January 2020. Korapaty forecasts the 10-year yield will end 2021 at 1.9% and move to 2.1% a year later. Christian Mueller-Glissmann, a portfolio strategist at the bank, told Bloomberg Television on Tuesday it could overshoot to as much as 2.3% in the second quarter.Most Wall Street strategists say that before lifting rates, the central bank will begin to ponder trimming its bond purchases, a move that’s been a catalyst for higher real rates in the past. Pacific Investment Management Co. said the Fed may begin discussions in June to wind down its asset purchases, while Morgan Stanley predicts it will announce the start of a tapering program in January.The 10-year real yield moved from about minus 0.6% in January 2013 to positive 0.76% by December 2013.A surge in inflation expectations has played a big part in driving yields higher in recent months. A bond-market proxy for the pace of U.S. consumer prices over the next decade is at 2.35%, close to a multiyear high.But the bond market is well aware that while inflation is on course to rise, in the months ahead any notable pickups will be due to base effects, or a comparison to the abnormally low numbers seen last year when the pandemic crushed expectations for growth and price pressures.The March jobs report is likely to herald the start of even more positive signs on growth, according to Jefferies economists Thomas Simons and Aneta Markowska. While it’s early for the Fed to declare victory on its goals, the strong data should spark the central bank to open the door to tapering discussions, likely at their June meeting -- with an announcement in the final quarter of the year, they say.Data from other major economies have also been encouraging. Last week, China reported improvements in its industrial, services and construction sectors for March. The International Monetary Fund is due on Tuesday to release its forecasts for the world economy.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says“As the outlook for real economic growth strengthens and the Fed signals plans to taper its asset purchases, real yields may continue to be the driver of nominal Treasury yields. An expected reduction in Fed accommodation amid an improving economic outlook could push the 10-year TIPS yield positive before asset purchases start to taper.”-- Ira. F. Jersey and Angelo ManolatosThe Fed is currently purchasing around $80 billion in Treasuries and $40 billion in mortgage debt a month. More insight into officials’ plans for asset purchases may come Wednesday with the release of the minutes from the central bank’s March gathering.Some investors aren’t too concerned about the climb in real rates.If that’s what’s driving the increase in nominal yields, “that’s a positive reason for rates to be moving up,” Karissa McDonough, chief fixed-income strategist at Peoples United Advisors Inc., said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “I think the Fed is happy to see rates increase like this. It’s entirely based on a kind of positive economic outlook.”(Updates prices throughout, adds comments from Goldman’s Mueller-Glissmann in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oman Is Said to Study Strategic Options for Energy Firm OQ

    (Bloomberg) -- Oman is studying options for state energy company OQ SAOC, including a potential initial public offering, as the Persian Gulf sultanate seeks to shore up its finances, people with knowledge of the matter said.The Omani government has been speaking with potential advisers as it considers alternatives for OQ, which could also include selling a stake in the business or one of its subsidiaries, according to the people. OQ could be valued in the billions of dollars if it decides to pursue a listing, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.OQ is an integrated energy company with oil and gas exploration and production operations, refineries, a retail network and a large petrochemical business. It was formed through the merger of Oman Oil Co. with several companies including state-owned Oman Gas Co., refining group Orpic and chemical producer Oxea.Slashing JobsThe government has been seeking ways to tame its budget deficit and steady an economy reeling from last year’s decline in oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic. It has pushed through reforms including cutting spending, slashing government jobs and introducing plans for an income tax.Oman is the largest Middle Eastern crude exporter outside of OPEC, pumping around 700,000 barrels a day.The nation previously discussed a listing of Oman Oil in 2019. Deliberations are at an early stage, and Oman could elect to keep OQ’s current structure, the people said. Representatives for Oman’s energy ministry and OQ didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Oman is also seeking to raise money from another state-controlled energy company. The sultanate may issue around $3 billion of bonds this year through Energy Development Oman, Bloomberg News has reported. EDO holds the government’s 60% stake in Block 6, one of the largest oil deposits in the Middle East. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is advising the government on its options for EDO, a person with knowledge of the matter has said.(Updates with Oman’s oil production.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Hedge Funds See Something in the Reflation Trade They Don’t Like

    (Bloomberg) -- While wagering on an economic rebound has been the stock market’s biggest bet since November’s presidential election, one group of investors has hung on to its chips.Despite a rally of at least 40% in energy and financial shares over the five months, hedge funds -- on average -- have steadfastly shunned stocks in the reflation trade, favoring instead companies seen as resilient during an economic slowdown. Their exposure to cyclical shares sits at one of the lowest levels in a decade relative to defensive ones, industry data compiled by Bank of America Corp. show.Client data at Morgan Stanley show a similar if less pronounced pattern. After peaking near the end of 2020, the industry’s net exposure to the reflation strategy has retreated to the 78th percentile over the last 12 months, according the firm’s prime brokerage unit.What’s driving the aversion isn’t obvious. One theory is that hedge funds aren’t buying the return-to-normal narrative despite the rollout of vaccines. Last year, when retail investors rushed to hunt bargains in beaten-down groups like airlines and hotels, professional speculators were hesitant to chase pandemic-ravaged companies.Another explanation holds it may be related to apprehension that economic acceleration, propelled by monetary and fiscal support, will lose steam once the latest federal spending wears out. Mike Wilson, an equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, is an ardent proponent advocating a shift to stocks better positioned to weather potentially disappointing economic data, such as consumer staples.“This is the time to upgrade the portfolio and shift toward quality ahead of slowing rates of change in a number of macro indicators,” Wilson wrote in a note to clients Monday.Whatever reason is behind hedge funds’ cautious stance, it’s starting to reverberate in the broad market. Over the past month, utilities and consumer staples have taken over leadership from energy shares while a spike in bond yields stalled even as hiring and services-sector data outstripped estimates.Read more: Jobs Data Is ‘Good News’ That Raises Fed Stakes: Investors ReactTo Tony Dwyer, a strategist with Canaccord Genuity, investors should take advantage of any pullback in the reflation trade to add exposure.“The only way to view this, in our view, is as a ‘Capital V’ recovery that is in the early innings, and the only thing that could stand in the way would be another shutdown of the economy to contain new Covid-19 strains or a policy mistake by the Fed,” said Dwyer. “Neither appear imminent.”When compared to history, hedge funds’ exposure to financial and energy shares now trails all other sectors, data from BofA show. Such skepticism bodes well for these stocks that are under-owned and traded at lower multiples relative to earnings or book value, according to the firm’s strategists led by Savita Subramanian.“Hedge funds are yet to embrace rotation to value which leaves room for increased positioning in the coming months,” they wrote in a note last week.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse Could Face Further Archegos Impact This Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG could see further impact from the Archegos Capital Management blowup this quarter as it winds down residual positions.While the Swiss bank has substantially reduced its exposure, the sale of about $2.3 billion worth of stocks via block trades this week didn’t affect the first-quarter figures, according to a person familiar with the matter. Any further impact from that and other swings in remaining positions would be booked in the second quarter, the person said, asking for anonymity to discuss internal information.A spokesperson for Credit Suisse declined to comment.Credit Suisse on Tuesday said it would book a 4.4 billion franc ($4.7 billion) writedown tied to the implosion of Archegos and replace more than half a dozen executives in response to the firm’s worst trading debacle in over a decade. The charge puts the bank on track for its second straight net loss and prompted it to cut the dividend, suspend share buybacks and scrap bonuses for top management.The bank’s latest trades came more than a week after several rivals dumped their shares to skirt losses. Credit Suisse hit the market with block trades tied to ViacomCBS Inc., Vipshop Holdings Ltd. and Farfetch Ltd., a person with knowledge of the matter said. The stocks traded substantially below where they were last month before Bill Hwang’s family office imploded.Read more:Credit Suisse Takes $4.7 Billion Archegos Hit, Cuts Dividend (2)Credit Suisse Sells $2.3 Billion of Stocks Tied to Archegos (2)For a QuickTake on the collapse of Archegos, click hereFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 156M Americans, including Social Security beneficiaries and 'plus up' COVID payments

    The IRS has issued more than 156 million stimulus payments under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Here's how to check your payment status.

  • Quants Are Getting Ready to Pounce on China’s Commodity Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Trend-following hedge funds in Europe and the U.S. are waiting in the wings as China opens up its futures markets in everything from coal and soybeans to silver.These quantitative traders are looking to ride the momentum of hard and soft commodities in the world’s second-largest economy after policy makers eased access for foreigners in November.So-called Commodity Trading Advisors who are actively considering the move include AlphaSimplex Group LLC in the U.S., Transtrend BV in the Netherlands and Aspect Capital Ltd. in the U.K.While individual contracts still have to be approved for trading, speculative investors see new opportunities to generate big returns in assets hitched to the Asian nation’s business cycle.Chinese managed futures strategies overall have returned 71% over the past five years, according to Shenzhen PaiPaiWang Investment & Management Co. That’s a world away from the well-documented struggles that have lashed CTAs in developed markets.Since November, the government has given the green light to overseas funds qualified for two existing programs known as QFII and RQFII to trade mainland futures including bonds and commodities. Previously, global hedge funds typically had to use swaps or set up local units. Man Group, Winton Group and GAM Systematic are among trend followers already active in the country.“We are exploring to become QFII licensed to actively participate in these markets and contribute to liquidity, risk transfer and price discovery,” said Andre Honig, executive director at $4 billion CTA Transtrend.Hugely LiquidChina has been gradually opening up its capital markets in a bid to project its economic strength and lure fresh capital. Officials have also introduced a growing list of yuan futures to boost the country’s pricing power over commodities like crude oil and palm olein.Caution remains the guiding principle for regulators, however. For instance, foreign investors can only trade stock-index futures for hedging rather than speculative purposes -- a requirement that hasn’t yet been officially lifted.But with trillions of dollars worth of futures contracts changing hands every month, systematic investors in U.S. and Europe see plenty of opportunities.“They’re hugely liquid,” said Chris Longworth, senior scientist at GAM Systematic. “They’ve had strong trends. It’s everything we look for in an asset.”China was home to five of the most-traded contracts globally in 2020, according to a recent report from Man: steel rebar, soybean meal, silver, methanol and purified terephthalic acid, an ingredient needed for polyester.The country also offers a handful of commodity futures found pretty much nowhere else such as eggs, glass and even red dates.All that means after years of underperformance CTAs are looking to the Asian nation to revitalize their strategies.The Man report provides encouragement on that front, estimating that a momentum portfolio in Chinese commodities would have beaten a similarly designed strategy in global markets in 13 of the last 15 years. Chinese futures tied to the business cycle from steel rebar to coking coal have staged an especially strong rally in recent months as demand bounced back, with the former up 22% just this year. The domestic futures also have a tendency to be relatively insulated from the ebbs and flows of developed-market price swings.Chinese and U.S. corn contracts, for instance, only have a 0.24 correlation -- less than that between global copper and soybeans, or WTI crude and silver, according to Man which has been trading Chinese futures since 2014.That’s partly because mainland derivatives haven’t been easily accessible to foreign investors to-date and the fact that commodities in the country are subject to different economic and environmental factors.“In one word, it’s diversification,” said Giuliana Bordigoni, director of specialist strategies at Man AHL, the systematic unit at Man Group. “You can find quite a wide range of markets that have low correlation with the rest of the world.”(Updates first chart and adds commodity move in fifth-last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Expecting another refund after the IRS calculates the $10,200 unemployment tax break? You might want to do more than just wait

    Before sitting back and letting the IRS do the work, experts say some people should at least consider filing an amended return.

  • Biden Softens Tax Plan Aimed at Profitable Companies That Pay Little

    The administration’s $2 billion income threshold for a proposed 15% minimum tax on profitable companies that pay little would affect only an estimated 45 businesses.

  • ‘We’ve reached a tipping point’ on bitcoin adoption, Fidelity’s Tom Jessop says

    Tom Jessop, head of Fidelity Digital Assets at Fidelity Investments, says that the maturation and adoption of digital assets as a class of investments will continue at a rapid race in coming years, signally that crypto may have turned a corner in the world of traditional finance.

  • Jim Cramer On The Market: 'It's Just Kind Of Absurd'

    Jim Cramer, known for his "Mad Money" program on CNBC, shared with viewers his thoughts on the market as a whole on "Squawk on the Street" Wednesday. His main points revolve around how the market is in a back-and-forth with the CDC, and how the CDC practically controls many industries’ markets. A few “tell stocks” are indicators for the market right now, including Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU), Cramer said. “Roku is a great measure of sentiment," he said. "Yesterday it was up huge, which means we’re going back with the stay-at-homes. Just watch Roku, because it really is the market. There are these tell stocks, and it’s just kind of absurd.” Cramer gave the cruise ship industry as an example of how the CDC can put out notices and alerts that completely fluctuate the markets. For instance, he said cruise ship companies have been talking about sailing for three days now, and with the CDC’s confirmation that “they’ll sail someday soon,” the stocks continue to rise. “I wish I could tell people who’ve never traded or invested before how stupid this market is. There are just these themes, and the themes just don’t stop.” Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) is leading the S&P thanks to the CDC’s optimistic view on the pandemic, the vaccine and the notion that the masses will one day again want to get onto a cruise ship with hundreds of strangers post-pandemic, the CNBC host said. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga3 Short Squeeze Candidates In The Materials SectorWhy It Might Be Time To Buy Twitter And Paycom© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.