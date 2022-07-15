U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,799.75
    +6.50 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,636.00
    +32.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,824.75
    +27.25 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,711.00
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.72
    -0.06 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.10
    +3.30 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    18.28
    +0.06 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0027
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9600
    +0.0560 (+1.93%)
     

  • Vix

    26.40
    -0.42 (-1.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1837
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.9220
    -0.0480 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,438.81
    +182.42 (+0.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.28
    +10.49 (+2.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,039.81
    -116.56 (-1.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,627.31
    -16.08 (-0.06%)
     

Messe Frankfurt adds Intelligent Manufacturing to its event portfolio in ASEAN

·4 min read

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Partnered with the Selangor Human Resources Development Centre (SHRDC), Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd and Messe Worldwide Sdn Bhd announced its newest regional event in Malaysia. Intelligent Manufacturing is a one-of-a-kind conference-led event to spotlight the country's leap into Industry 4.0. The event will focus heavily on knowledge sharing to build up the competitiveness of key industries like the automotive sector in the domestic economy. To reflect this synergy, Intelligent Manufacturing will sit alongside Automechanika Kuala Lumpur as a co-located event from 16  18 March 2023, at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC).  

Intelligent Manufacturing 2023, a conference led event will be the spotlight for Malaysia's leap into Industry 4.0
Intelligent Manufacturing 2023, a conference led event will be the spotlight for Malaysia's leap into Industry 4.0

With the launch of Intelligent Manufacturing, Mr Stephan Buurma, Member of the Board of Management, Messe Frankfurt Group, reflects on over two decades of trade fair activity within Malaysia and the development of its manufacturing industry. "Malaysia's fast-growing infrastructure and dynamic pro-business environment create attractive conditions for manufacturers across numerous industries. In fact, the manufacturing sector played a key part in the industrialisation that solidified its strong position in the global supply chain. However, it is clear that the sector is on the cusp of a rapid transition phase as companies move to align their processes with international Industry 4.0 standards. After consulting a number of stakeholders including various industry associations and influential brands, we are confident that adding Intelligent Manufacturing to our portfolio can help accelerate the degree of transformation in the domestic manufacturing market," he explained.

Providing a glimpse of what to expect at the brand new event, Mr Kenneth Fong, Director of Messe Worldwide Sdn Bhd, added: "Intelligent Manufacturing presents a unique conference-led event to support businesses of all sizes to understand the opportunities presented by the digital transformation in manufacturing. Coupled with various interactive activities, the event will allocate a dedicated area for companies to showcase their latest solutions. Together, participants will put forward the latest enabling technologies and smart manufacturing solutions across product groups for the Digital Factory, Information Systems & Technologies and Operational Technologies. Hosting all the industry's elites in Kuala Lumpur will definitely have a strong influence on domestic applications of smart manufacturing solutions."

As the conference co-organiser of the event, Ms Teh Sook Ling, Executive Director, at the Selangor Human Resource Development Centre (SHRDC), addressed a number of topics that will be covered at the debut event. She underlined: "Conferences, Tech Labs and Deep Dive sessions will tackle a number of strong opportunities and underlying challenges in the country's Industry 4.0 transformation. A key topic will include the domestic requirements needed to develop talent and enhance overall the competitiveness of local companies, especially robotics, AIoT and AI. In this regard, industry leaders with internationally established knowledge and practices will offer appropriate guidance for upskilling the current workforce as well as producing future talent for entirely new jobs that require different skill sets." The SHRDC is a talent and skills development centre that aims to elevate the capabilities of Malaysia's workforce in line Industry 4.0 standards.

With support from the SHRDC, Intelligent Manufacturing also leverages expertise from two technical consultants to strengthen the collaboration between startups, research and development, and academia. Firstly, the Malaysian Smart Factory 4.0 is a technology centre under the SHRDC that provides hands-on experience and application-based knowledge to effectively support businesses transforming current manufacturing practices into Industry 4.0 processes. Additional resources also come from the Swiss Smart Factory. The overseas knowledge partner presents a highly flexible platform for research, development and testing, and a firm understanding of global trends owing to their connections across various industry sectors.

Strong government support continues to enable Malaysia's manufacturing industry

The Malaysian government is heavily driving industrial transformation through means such as the National Policy on Industry 4.0, which expects to have a far-reaching influence on the broader national economy. The sector already contributes to approximately 22 percent of the country's GDP[1], but moving beyond traditional manufacturing boundaries should improve Malaysia's ranking in the global manufacturing supply chain.

Furthermore, an allocated USD 10.8 million in the 2022 budget aims to incentivise the uptake of Industry 4.0 solutions amongst SMEs[2] that account for an estimated 98 percent of local manufacturing firms[3]. This portfolio will make up the key demographic of attendees at Intelligent Manufacturing who are looking to strategically integrate higher levels of automation into their business operations.

Intelligent Manufacturing will leverage resources from Automechanika Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia's leading regional trade fair for the automotive industry. Taking place at the same time, the shows will highlight a number of interconnected themes and trends to foster greater cooperation between automotive manufacturing and automation.

For more information about the event, please visit www.myintelligentmanufacturing.com or email the organisers at imkl@hongkong.messefrankfurt.com or imkl@messeww.com.

[1] Industry 4WRD : NATIONAL POLICY ON INDUSTRY 4.0, Ministry of International Trade and Industry, 2018,  https://qr.messefrankfurt.com/x8DM (Retrieved: June 2022)

[2] Malaysia's Budget 2022: US$10.8M For Industry4WRD To Address SMEs' Main Challenges, Ministry of Finance, 2 November 2022,  https://qr.messefrankfurt.com/q7SK (Retrieved: June 2022)

[3] Industry 4WRD : NATIONAL POLICY ON INDUSTRY 4.0, Ministry of International Trade and Industry, 2018,  https://qr.messefrankfurt.com/x8DM (Retrieved: June 2022)

 

SOURCE Messe Worldwide Sdn Bhd

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk v. Twitter: a Third Powerful Player Makes Noise

    The CEO of Tesla and the management of Twitter have just started a legal battle after Musk withdrew his offer to acquire the platform.

  • Google CEO Sends Worrying Warning About the Economy

    Alphabet ( ), the parent company of Google, seems to prove them right. Indeed, Sundar Pichai, the CEO, has just warned employees that the company will probably not be spared from a potential recession. The internet giant and its subsidiary Youtube, for example, could be affected by a reduction in the advertising and marketing budgets of companies seeking to reduce their costs to cope with the drop in consumer and household spending.

  • California Truckers Struggle to Comply With New Employment Law

    Trucking companies and truck owner-operators are scrambling to figure out how to operate under a new California law that toughens definitions of nonemployee drivers, upending decadeslong practices that have allowed truckers to work as independent contractors.

  • SEC Chair weighs in on disclosure requirements in wake of crypto bankruptcies

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger details SEC Chairman Gary Gensler's outlook on crypto disclosure protections in the wake of crypto lending platforms like Celsius declaring bankruptcy.

  • Gasoline Demand Is the Lowest in a Year. It Isn’t Because of Pump Prices.

    Somewhere between 4% to 6% of gasoline demand has been almost permanently destroyed in the era of hybrid and remote work, RBC estimates.

  • Elon Musk: ‘Lithium Batteries Are the New Oil’

    The Tesla CEO's definition of energy independence for an EV world means you have to have the batteries.

  • Bitcoin Mining Rig Prices Slump to Near 2-Year Lows Amid Celsius Bankruptcy

    Celsius’ mining unit said to have auctioned off some of its newly purchased mining rigs at low-high $20/TH price back in June, before filing for bankruptcy.

  • 2 Mining Stocks That Could Be in Trouble

    Mining stocks could capitulate given waning demand for industrial metals

  • Bitcoin Might Fall to $13,000. Miners Could Be to Blame.

    The problem is that it could come at the expense of Bitcoin prices. It can be a highly lucrative business in a bull market. Miners were laughing in November 2021, when Bitcoin traded at a record high of $69,000.

  • Gas price drop hits 30 straight days as oil prices continue collapse

    Record-high gas prices might be in the rearview mirror for drivers, as prices at the pump have now fallen 30 days in a row amid a drop in crude oil.

  • Pension vs. Social Security: Which Will Give You More Money in Retirement?

    Most retired workers depend on multiple streams of income during their retirement. Two of the most common such income streams are Social Security and pensions. If we look at pension vs. Social Security income, we find significant differences. Retired workers … Continue reading → The post Pension vs. Social Security: Key Differences appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil settles lower ahead of potential large U.S. rate hike

    Oil prices settled lower on Thursday, but pared nearly all losses after falling more than $4 earlier in the session as investors focused on the prospect of a large U.S. rate hike later this month that could stem inflation but at the same time hit oil demand. Brent crude futures for September settled down 47 cents, or 0.5% to $99.10 a barrel and finished a third session in a row below $100. The Fed rate hike is expected to follow a similar move by the Bank of Canada which surprised the market on Wednesday.

  • Morgan Stanley Misuse of Personal Devices Costs $200 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley said it expects to pay a $200 million fine related to a broad US investigation into the use of unapproved personal devices.Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Inflation ScorcherThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowMore Chinese Homebuyers Refuse to Pay Mortgage Loans Amid Contagion FearsThat a

  • Texas Power Grid Woes Hit Toyota, Tesla

    Texas' troubled power grid is struggling to meet demand during a prolonged heat wave, forcing the state's industrial customers to make moves to cut electricity demand.

  • Recession Fears Crash Strongest-Looking Oil Market in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- What happens to oil prices when fear of a recession collides with one of the strongest physical oil markets ever? Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigStocks Bounce Off Lows as Traders Temper Fed Bets: Markets WrapFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Inflation ScorcherThey tumble. Or at least that’s been

  • Gas prices: 'Prices are coming down,' says Biden official

    Despite the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rate surging 9.1% in June, White House officials expect sticker prices, including gas prices, to decline as the administration continues to combat inflation.

  • Boomers Face This Risk in Retirement: Here's How To Avoid It

    Baby boomers are using up their retirement savings too quickly –either because they're underestimating how much they need or are living longer than they'd guessed they would. New research from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College found that … Continue reading → The post Boomers Face This Risk in Retirement: Here's How To Avoid It appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How to Retire With $1 Million

    Saving for retirement is an important part of financial planning for most Americans. With pensions no longer in widespread use and Social Security simply not enough to cover retiree expenses, it's up to individuals to put aside money for their … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Google tells staff to act 'more entrepreneurial.' Translation: Work harder, or else

    Sundar Pichai, boss of Google and its parent Alphabet, told employees to "be more entrepreneurial" and work with "more hunger" in a staff-wide email that warned of consolidation, several news outlets reported. Citing the "uncertain global economic outlook," the CEO said Google would slow its hiring pace for the second half of 2022. Google brought on a whopping 10,000 workers during the second quarter, per Pichai.

  • Why Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia is unlikely to contribute much to oil’s price decline

    President Joe Biden is in the Middle East late week and the pressure is on for the U.S. to look to Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, for more barrels of oil. Limits to global production capacity, however, are likely to be a difficult obstacle to overcome, analysts say.