U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,631.60
    +56.08 (+1.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,294.19
    +338.30 (+0.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,619.64
    +264.73 (+1.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,133.10
    +55.04 (+2.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.16
    -0.80 (-0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,918.40
    -21.40 (-1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.91
    -0.29 (-1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1089
    +0.0100 (+0.91%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4000
    -0.0770 (-3.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3097
    +0.0001 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.8600
    -1.0140 (-0.82%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,469.77
    -90.54 (-0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,101.61
    +8.24 (+0.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.25
    +64.11 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,252.42
    +308.53 (+1.10%)
     

Messenger adds new shortcuts, including a Slack-like '@everyone' feature

Aisha Malik
·2 min read

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is introducing several new features and shortcuts to its Messenger app. Most notably, the company is adding a new Slack-like "@everyone" functionality that will notify all participants in a chat about a new message. Meta notes that the new feature is perfect for group reminders, get-togethers or when you're asking a time-sensitive question and need a quick response.

On the other hand, the company is also rolling out a "/silent" functionality. When you type in "/silent" before sending a message in a group chat, the members of the group will not receive a notification of your message at all. Meta says the feature removes the anxiety of interrupting someone who may be in a different time zone and allows users to read messages at their leisure.

These two new features are available starting today. Meta also hinted at a few upcoming shortcuts that will roll out in the coming weeks.

The company plans to launch a new "/pay" shortcut in the United States that will make it easier to send and receive money in one-on-one Messenger chats. The shortcut will roll out to both iOS and Android users. Meta is also going to introduce a "/gif" shortcut that will allow users to quickly find and send GIFs. This feature will be coming to iOS users only. iOS users will also get access to "/shrug" and "/tableflip" shortcuts, which will automatically type out the ¯_(ツ)_/¯ and (╯°□°）╯︵ ┻━┻ emoticons, respectively.

Image Credits: Meta

The launch of the new features comes as Messenger recently rolled out its “Split Payments” feature to all iOS and Android users in the United States. The company began testing the feature late last year as a way for users to share the cost of bills and expenses through the app. Meta sees the new feature as a “free and fast” way to handle finances through Messenger.

Split Payments was introduced alongside the news that Messenger was launching new voice message recording controls so users can pause, preview, delete or continue recording a voice message before sending it. The company also increased the duration of voice messages from one minute to 30 minutes.

Messenger’s ‘Split Payments’ feature is rolling out to all users in the US

Recommended Stories

  • Some evening showers expected; Wind Advisory issued for Wednesday

    Cloudy and chilly today with a few late afternoon/evening showers.

  • Long COVID symptoms may depend on the variant a person contracted

    Symptoms could be different in people who are infected with different variants, study suggests

  • Hilaria Baldwin Is Pregnant, Expecting Seventh Baby with Husband Alec Baldwin

    Hilaria Baldwin shared her exciting news with a sweet Instagram video featuring her growing family

  • ‘The Girl From Plainville’ Revisits The Mental Health Debate From Michelle Carter’s Trial

    'The Girl From Plainville' retells Michelle Carter and Conrad Roy's relationship before his death. The show and her trial raise issues around mental illness:

  • Goat hitches a ride on horse

    Arret the goat likes to hitch a ride on top of Bouge the horse – a unique display of friendship they started a few weeks ago on a farm in British Columbia, Canada.

  • Uber and Lyft drivers say fuel surcharge is 'an insult to drivers'

    Nearly half of Uber and Lyft drivers in the U.S. have quit or are driving less due to high gas prices caused by Russia's war in Ukraine, despite temporary fuel surcharges added to fares by those ride-hailing companies, according to a survey shared with TechCrunch. "Forty-three percent of Uber and Lyft drivers still say they’re driving less or have quit completely despite the new fuel surcharges," Harry Campbell, founder and CEO of The Rideshare Guy (RSG), a blog and podcast dedicated to helping rideshare drivers earn more money and stay on top of industry news, told TechCrunch. "This compares to 53% of drivers who said the same before the fuel surcharges were announced."

  • GM keeps plants running in China by asking workers to live in factory, sleep on floors

    GM's joint venture in Shanghai asks workers to live in the plant to keep production going as the city goes on lockdown.

  • Vietnam's VinFast to invest $2B in North Carolina EV factory

    VinFast, the Vietnamese automaker under Vingroup, said Tuesday it will build its first U.S. factory in North Carolina, part of the company's previously stated plans to invest and expand in the country. The automotive newcomer said it will spend about $2 billion in the first phase of construction of the 1,976-acre North Carolina factory and will continue to invest in future phases. VinFast plans to produce two passenger vehicles at the factory as well as electric buses, batteries for electric vehicles and ancillary industries for suppliers.

  • 4 secret iPhone apps you probably didn’t know were hiding in iOS

    Over the past few months, we’ve covered a number of iPhone tips and tricks designed to improve the iPhone user experience. But today, we’re going to focus on something a little bit different. Today, we’re going to highlight a handful of hidden iPhone apps you likely had no idea existed. And while you might be … The post 4 secret iPhone apps you probably didn’t know were hiding in iOS appeared first on BGR.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Ukraine-Russia Crisis

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • WhatsApp: The Best Meta Purchase Ever?

    With so much cash thrown around in Silicon Valley, it’s not easy for an acquisition to cause a stir. Facebook's (FB) (now Meta) acquisition of WhatsApp in 2014 did just that—surpassing Google's $3.2 billion purchase of Nest Labs and Apple’s $3 billion Beats Electronics procurement—to become one of the largest tech buys of all time. WhatsApp, a text messaging app used widely across the globe, stole headlines with its initial $16 billion bid from Facebook.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • Apple stock is having its best ride of the iPhone era

    Apple Inc.'s multiweek rally continued Tuesday, giving the stock its longest winning streak in nearly two decades.

  • Apple cuts iPhone SE production by 20% less than three weeks after launch

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley details Apple's decision to cut iPhone SE production orders due to weak demand amid inflation and geopolitical events like the Russia-Ukraine conflict, in addition to commenting on the new iPhone's design.

  • Bitcoin and ETH Extend Rally, WAVES Surges 50% To New ATH

    Bitcoin price gained pace above $47,000, Ethereum’s ether cleared the $3,360 resistance, and WAVES rallied over 50% to a new all-time high near $54.

  • 1 Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Before It Gets Too Late

    Time may be running out for investors who haven't taken advantage of the slide in Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock price in 2022 to buy more shares of the smartphone giant. Of course, Apple is relatively expensive when compared to its five-year average earnings multiple of 23, but the stock looks like an enticing bet even after its latest rally thanks to its immense growth potential. Apple posted record revenue of $123.9 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, up 11% over the prior-year period.

  • Binance Upgrades Blockchain Bridge to Connect DeFi and CeFi

    The firm behind the exchange is continuing its infrastructure push.

  • Google Chrome update urgently required for billions of users after security flaw discovered

    Bug impacts anyone using the browser on Windows, Mac or Linux

  • More must reconsider Russian anti-virus software use, UK warns

    But the National Cyber Security Centre says Kaspersky anti-virus is safe for individual users.

  • Analyst Report: Itron Inc.

    Itron is a technology provider serving the global energy and water industries. Since its founding in 1977, the company has provided handheld computer systems for collecting data from meters. Itron also offers hardware, software, and services that integrate the creation, measurement, collection, management, and forecasting of data, thus allowing utilities to share critical knowledge with other market participants, including end users. More than 8,000 customers in more than 100 countries use the company's technology to optimize their delivery and use of energy and water. The company employs 6,000 people. ITRI shares are a component of the S&P 600 Small-Cap Index.