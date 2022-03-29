Messenger takes a cue from Slack with an @everyone shortcut

Meta is adding a handful of features to the Messenger app that will be familiar to anyone who's used Slack, most notably with a new @everyone function. Starting today, typing @everyone in a chat in Messenger will alert the entire group to your message — so make sure it's a good one.

Messenger is also adding a /silent function, which ensures your message will arrive in the chat without alerting anyone, like a ghost in the night. Just type /silent before your message and you're in sneak mode. Both @everyone and /silent commands are live on Android and iOS today.

Meta has more Messenger plans in the works. Over the coming weeks, Android and iOS Messenger users in the US will be able to use a /pay shortcut to send and receive money in-chat. On top of that, iOS users will get /gif, which drops searchable gifs directly into the chat. Messenger on Apple devices will also get /shrug and /tableflip commands, which populate the ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ and (╯°□°）╯︵ ┻━┻ emoticons, respectively.