Messer Invests to Expand Operations in Delta, Ohio, to Supply North Star BlueScope Steel

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Messer and North Star BlueScope Steel (NSBS) have entered into an agreement to increase supply of gaseous oxygen in Delta, Ohio. Messer, a trusted supplier of gases to NSBS for more than 20 years, is making a major investment to build a new air separation unit (ASU) in Delta to increase oxygen supply up to 700 tons-per-day.

"Messer and NSBS have enjoyed a long-time relationship, and we are very pleased to partner with them as a strategic enabler of their U.S. expansion," said Jens Luehring, President & CEO, Messer Americas. "This investment underscores Messer's commitment to expanding our On-site business in the U.S., while strategically growing our U.S. merchant business."

NSBS is a premier producer of hot-rolled coil for use in the automotive, construction, energy, and manufacturing industries. The company has embarked on a $700M expansion plan to increase its steel production from approximately 2.4 million short tons/yr., by adding 950,000 short tons annually.

"When considering options for our industrial gas needs, Messer was the best option for us. We are pleased to build upon our existing relationship with Messer as we progress with the expansion plans of our world class steel making facility in Delta, OH." said Pat Finan BlueScope Chief Executive Hot Rolled Products North America.

In addition to supplying NSBS, Messer's new ASU will increase the company's own liquid capacity in Delta, supporting growth and supply reliability for merchant customers in the growing Midwestern market. Messer supplies liquid products to a wide range of industries that are essential to the local and regional economy, including healthcare, chemistry, food processing, welding, glass and metals fabrication.

