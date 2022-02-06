U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,500.53
    +23.09 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,089.74
    -21.42 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,098.01
    +219.19 (+1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,002.36
    +11.33 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.92
    +1.65 (+1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.80
    +4.70 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    +0.15 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1457
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9300
    +0.1030 (+5.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3524
    -0.0079 (-0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1800
    +0.2190 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,674.59
    +562.03 (+1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.55
    +72.58 (+8.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.40
    -12.44 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Analysts' Top Picks for 2022'

Argus's Jim Kelleher and John Eade break down stocks they see as well-positioned for 2022 on Wed, 2/9 at 2 PM ET.

What Meta's $251 billion market cap rout teaches about investing

Sam Ro
·Contributor
·5 min read

A version of this post was originally published on TKer.co.

Just because the stock market usually goes up doesn’t mean that all stocks always go up.

One stock that didn’t go up last week was Facebook parent Meta Networks (FB).¹ After reporting disappointing quarterly results on Wednesday, the company’s shares plunged 26% in a single trading day. After losing an eye-popping $251 billion of market cap, the social networking company quickly went from being the fifth largest company in the S&P 500 to the seventh.

Meta had a bad week. (Tker)
Meta had a bad week. (Tker)

It’s the kind of move that could’ve rattled the confidence of investors and traders with positions in other stocks. And it did: That same day, the S&P 500 fell 2.4%.

But losing 2.4% isn’t remotely close to losing 26%. That’s diversification at work. By investing in a variety of assets that aren’t perfectly correlated, you limit the ability of a single stock to ruin your finances.

Zooming out a bit, the S&P 500 actually gained 1.5% for the week while FB shares lost 21.4%. Diversification is looking pretty great right now.

Of course, there is an opportunity cost.

Investors who are diversified through index funds like SPY didn’t fully experience the jumps in Alphabet and Amazon, which gained 7.5% and 9.5%, respectively, last week following strong financial results.

Meta&#39;s bad week compared to some other Big Tech stocks. (Tker)
Meta's bad week compared to some other Big Tech stocks. (Tker)

Now, I’m not going to tell you not to try your hand at picking stocks. How you invest your money is up to you.

But before you decide to abandon index funds as you try to get in front of the next Alphabet or Amazon, keep in mind there is an entire industry of professionals trying to beat the market this way. And most of them fail to do so, year in and year out.

Few market observers, if anyone, could’ve confidently told which stocks would surge and which stock would fall last week. However, the historical data says when you’re invested broadly in the stock market — understanding that you’ll have exposure to both winners and losers in the market — you’ll probably be pleased over time.

That’s because over time, the stock market as a whole usually goes up.

Some recent stock market features from TKer:

Rearview 🪞

📈 Stock market rally: The S&P 500 climbed 1.5% last week. It’s down 5.6% since the beginning of the year but up 16.2% from 12 months ago. For more on market volatility, read this.

🎉 Jobs surprise: The U.S. economy added 467,000 jobs in January, which was much stronger than the 125,000 gain expected. Additionally, the previously reported November and December estimates were revised up by 709,000. “The feared disruption of the labor market from the omicron variant was not as bad as expected in January,“ Nick Bunker, economic research director at Indeed Hiring Lab, wrote on Friday.

(Source: BLS)
(Source: BLS)

🎉 A bullish jobs detail: From MacroPolicy Perspective’s Julia Coronado: “The number of people working part time but wanting full time work fell again in Jan to the lowest level since 2001. The labor market has now unwound that entire source of worker insecurity that was so persistent after the Great Recession, and we should expect further improvement!“ For more on part-time jobs, read this.

(Source: Julia Coronado)
(Source: Julia Coronado)

🎉 More hiring to come: There were 10.9 million job openings in the U.S. as of December, according to the BLS’s Job Openings & Labor Turnover Survey. That means there are now 1.7 job openings per unemployed person. For more on job openings, read this.

🚗 Autos recovery: Vehicle sales in the U.S. were pacing at a 15.0 million annualized rate, which was stronger than the 13.0 million expected. “Looks like supply chains finally caught up with demand a bit,“ Liz Young, head of investment strategy at SoFi, said.

(Source: Wards)
(Source: Wards)

Here’s GM CEO Mary Barra (via Joe Weisenthal) on auto supply constraints: “... we're seeing, definitely seen improvement in first quarter over fourth quarter. We saw fourth quarter better than third quarter, and we really see with the plans we have in place now, by the time we get to third and fourth quarters, we're going to be really starting to see the semiconductor constraints diminish.“

📉 Facebook face plant: Facebook parent Meta Platforms shares crashed 26% on Thursday after the company reported disappointing Q4 results. Facebook’s daily active users declined during the quarter for the first time in the company’s history. Also, the company’s ambitious metaverse business lost over $10 billion in 2021.

📈 Google booms: Google parent Alphabet shares jumped 7.5% on Thursday after the company reported strong Q4 financial results. The company also announced plans for a 20-for-1 stock split.

📈 Amazon Prime time: Amazon shares rallied 13.5% on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. Management said it was raising the annual price of its Prime membership to $139 from $119.

Up the road 🛣

The January consumer price index report will be released on Thursday. It’s broadly anticipated that the report will confirm that inflation remains hot, and it’s already the case that the Federal Reserve is working to address it with its monetary policy tools. Nevertheless, the report will still be of interest as inflation has increasingly become a politicized issue.

Earnings season also continues with Pfizer, Uber, Disney, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Kellogg’s, and Twitter among the big companies to announce quarterly financial results.

¹ The company still hasn’t changed its ticker from FB to META, adding to confusion.

A version of this post was originally published on TKer.co.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Discounted Growth Stocks That Can Make You Wildly Rich by Retirement

    January served as a reminder that stock market crashes and corrections are a normal part of the investing cycle. While rapid moves lower in equities can, at times, be unnerving, these periods of heightened volatility represent the price of admission to one of the world's greatest long-term wealth creators.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy No Matter What Happens in 2022

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) caused a frenzy last week by announcing a 20-for-1 stock split. This move really won't matter all that much, although it could spur some individual investors to buy the stock and perhaps secure Alphabet a spot in the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. What makes Alphabet unstoppable (and such a great stock to buy) are its moat and its growth prospects.

  • Giant Pension Sold Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    Dutch pension PGGM cut investments in Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm in the fourth quarter, and started a position in Nvidia.

  • Amazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many Members

    (Bloomberg) -- When Amazon.com Inc. announced it was raising the price of its Prime program, the company said an annual subscription would climb $20 to $139. But slightly more than half of Prime members will end up forking over almost $180 a year. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyGoodbye Easy Money as Hawkish Central Banks Speed Up Rate HikesJoe Rogan Apologizes for Using Racial Slur o

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks are showing signs of life, and that's great news for Cathie Wood's Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Ark Invest publishes its transactions daily, so what did Wood -- Ark Invest's CEO, co-founder, and ace stock-picker -- add to her portfolios on Friday? Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA), Velo3D (NYSE: VLD), and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) are some of her new purchases, adding to earlier positions in those stocks.

  • Dow Jones Futures: 5 Strong Stocks In Tricky Market Rally; What Active Investors Should Do

    The market rally rose solidly last week, but there are still caveats. Apple and Google are among 5 stocks showing strength.

  • Want $7,000 in Annual Income? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Dividend Stocks

    Buying solid dividend stocks is a great way to supplement how much you make in retirement. If you want $7,000 in annual income, invest $100,000 in these three stocks. If you bought $33,333 worth of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) shares (one-third of your initial $100,000), the company's dividend would give you around $2,667 in annual income.

  • 3 Ultra-Safe Dow Dividend Stocks for February

    The S&P 500 index's level has slumped roughly 6.1% across 2022's trading, and the even more tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down roughly 11.3% across the stretch. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down a much milder 3.4%. The Dow is made up of 30 publicly traded blue chip stocks, and the index tends to hold up relatively well in the face of volatility.

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Verizon

    The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) just authorized AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon (NYSE: VZ) to turn on more 5G network towers. 5G networks are going to be where the wireless battles occur in the immediate future and being able to fully utilize the networks the carriers have been buying up and rolling out will be key to who gains the upper hand in the space. It means market-share wins by one carrier will necessarily come at the expense of rivals, so let's see if AT&T or Verizon is the better buy.

  • Ford Stock Plunges 10% After Earnings as Reality Sinks In

    Shares of the U.S. auto titan rose too far, too fast in recent months, considering that Ford hasn't finished fixing its operations in Europe, China, and South America yet.

  • Want $2,500 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $27,100 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    Whether you favor growth, value, or income stocks, there's a pathway to build wealth over time. Then again, there's no denying the outperformance that dividend stocks have demonstrated over the long run. In 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of money-center giant JPMorgan Chase, released a report that looked back at 40 years' worth of data and compared the performance of publicly traded companies that initiated and grew their payouts to companies that didn't pay a dividend.

  • Shopify Is Down 40%: Here's Why I'm Still Not Buying Shares

    Like many high-growth stocks, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) has taken a beating over the past three months. Plenty of smart investors are saying that now is the time to buy the dip on Shopify stock. Here's why I'm still not buying Shopify stock, even after this rapid sell-off.

  • Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities: What Investors Should Know About TIPS

    Inflation-wary investors are flocking to TIPS rather than to conventional bonds. But they might not understand the drawbacks as well as they should.

  • Is Snap Stock a Buy Now?

    Snap's (NYSE: SNAP) stock skyrocketed 59% during after-hours trading on Feb. 3 after the social media company posted its fourth-quarter earnings. Does Snap's fourth-quarter earnings beat make it a worthwhile investment again? How fast is Snap growing?

  • Is Meta Platforms Stock a Buy Now?

    The stock's huge post-earnings drop could be a great buying opportunity, depending on what you make of Q4 2021 results.

  • Cathie Wood, Down Big Lately, Answers Her Investors, and Critics

    The risk-on money manager, undeterred by a deep decline, says growth funds and indexes track the same mature companies, but her firm stands apart.

  • GE Stock Could Light Up Your Portfolio. Here’s Why.

    So far this century, holding GE shares has been a portfolio killer. That all may soon change, according to Barron’s senior writer Al Root.

  • The Best Is Yet to Come for Coinbase

    It has been a long, cold winter for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) shareholders, who have endured a long and painful slog down from the stock's 52-week high. On Monday, Jan. 31, Coinbase announced that Shopify (NASDAQ: SHOP) CEO Tobi Lütke is joining its board of directors. Shopify is one of the biggest success stories in the stock market over the past five years, so Lütke's presence on Coinbase's board should be welcome news for shareholders.

  • How to Handle Taxes After AT&T’s Spinoff of WarnerMedia

    New York tax expert Robert Willens considered the implications of selling the Warner Bros. Discovery stock investors are due to get in the second quarter.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy After Earnings?

    Ford earnings missed Q4 views, even as electric-vehicle sales continue to climb, Should you buy Ford stock now?