U.S. markets open in 1 hour 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,011.25
    -7.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,342.00
    -74.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,582.50
    -25.50 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,892.10
    -6.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.32
    +0.46 (+0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,915.10
    -6.60 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    -0.14 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0844
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.05
    +1.22 (+6.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2261
    +0.0065 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4650
    +0.0240 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,271.83
    +450.04 (+2.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    492.86
    +52.79 (+12.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,835.32
    -24.75 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,138.68
    +316.36 (+1.23%)
     

Meta’s 54% Stock Comeback Is Still on Shaky Ground

Subrat Patnaik
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc.’s market-beating rally of the past few months is failing to convince some skeptics, given how much money the owner of Facebook and Instagram continues to pour into building its version of the metaverse.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Meta is the best performer in the S&P 500 Index since the stock’s recent low in November, gaining 54%. The bounce was partially driven by the social-media firm’s announcement that it would slash more than 11,000 jobs, the first major round of layoffs in the company’s history.

Yet signs of skepticism abound: Even after the surge, Meta sells for less than half its average price-earnings multiple of the past decade and is one of the cheapest stocks in the Nasdaq 100 Index. Its shares are still 64% below their 2021 record and analysts on average expect the stock to gain a mere 7.7% over the next 12 months.

The problem, from the bears’ perspective, is that Meta’s expensive bet on the metaverse — an immersive virtual world — isn’t going away any time soon and will account this year for a fifth of all costs. And its once-lucrative ad business is stagnating because of changes in Apple Inc.’s privacy policy that makes it more difficult to target consumers with ads on its devices.

READ: Facebook’s Meta to Keep Investing in Reality Labs Next Year

The metaverse will keep the company’s expenses “relatively high,” said Louise Dudley, global equities portfolio manager at Federated Hermes. “There’s a lot of execution risk at Meta, making it a less of a bull case compared to the other mega-caps.”

For the rally to go further, Meta might need to offer investors more clarity on some things, including its strategy to tackle competition from social media rivals such as Tiktok.

Perhaps more crucially, investors will want to see how much of a squeeze Apple’s privacy policy change is continuing to put on ad revenue. In February, Meta estimated Apple’s move would cause a $10 billion revenue hit for the year.

And some Meta bulls hold out hope that Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg will pare further or give up entirely on his ambitions and spending for the metaverse. His hand may be forced by the looming economic slowdown, which is curbing sales at tech companies.

“This pressure on revenue growth may cause some of the tech companies we invest in to stop behaving as though money is free and halt some of the less promising projects outside their core business,” Terry Smith, manager of the $28 billion Fundsmith Equity Fund, wrote in a letter to investors this month, specifically citing Meta’s spending.

“Without that spend we would own a leading communications and digital advertising business on a single-figure price-earnings ratio,” he wrote.

A test will come Feb. 1 when Meta reports fourth-quarter earnings. Analysts have slashed their average expectations for adjusted earnings per share by 27% and for revenue by 15% over the last six months, according to Bloomberg data.

Still, there are plenty of bulls. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Doug Anmuth last month upgraded his recommendation on Meta to overweight from neutral, noting cheap valuations. And among investors polled by JPMorgan this month, 41% said they expected Meta to be the top-performing megacap internet stock of 2023.

Sylvia Jablonski, chief investment officer of Defiance ETFs, said Meta appeared to have recognized that shifting focus back to its ad business would be strategically better than throwing all of its eggs into the metaverse basket. This is “a welcome balance for investors,” she said.

Tech Chart of the Day

Tesla Inc. shares are on track to fall for a sixth consecutive month, their longest losing streak on record. The electric-car maker’s stock has been weighed down by the surge in interest rates that’s caused investors to flee highly valued investments, and also by weakening consumer demand as well as CEO Elon Musk’s preoccupation with his acquisition of Twitter.

Top Tech Stories

  • Microsoft Corp. said it will add OpenAI’s viral artificial intelligence bot ChatGPT to its cloud-based Azure service “soon,” building on an existing relationship between the two companies as Microsoft mulls taking a far larger stake in OpenAI.

    • Microsoft has invested in Asian human resources software company Darwinbox, as more corporate customers seek an edge in retaining talented workers.

  • Key Apple manufacturing partner Foxconn Technology Group has appointed a new boss for its iPhone assembly business after a tumultuous year in China, highlighting the company’s efforts to ready a new generation of leaders to help it navigate a post-Covid world.

  • Meme-stock investor Ryan Cohen has taken a stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and is pushing the e-commerce leader to buy back more of its shares, in a rare case of activism targeting a prominent Chinese firm.

    • China tech bulls expect activist investor Ryan Cohen’s foray into Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to add impetus to the stock, which has increased more than $140 billion in market value in the latest turnaround.

    • Cohen’s decision to invest in Alibaba will be a key test for the meme-stock icon in a country where individual attempts to drive change at companies and generate stock returns remain a novelty.

  • United Internet AG plans to list its web hosting arm Ionos Group in Frankfurt, presenting the first big test of Europe’s subdued initial public offering market. Ionos, whose peers include GoDaddy Inc. and Squarespace Inc., has more than six million customers and generated revenue of €1.1 billion in 2021.

  • NetEase Inc. turned down an offer from US games publisher Blizzard to extend their China licensing agreement by six months, setting the stage for the withdrawal of global titles like World of Warcraft from the top gaming market.

  • Tsinghua Unigroup Co.’s new owners are exploring ways to stave off creditors after completing a $9 billion takeover, including industrial property sales and floating fast-growing business units such as a local rival to Qualcomm Inc.

--With assistance from Tom Contiliano.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Investors Most Underweight on US Stocks Since 2005, BofA Poll Shows

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are the most underweight on US equities since 2005 as improving market sentiment sends them flocking toward cheaper regions, according to Bank of America Corp.’s global fund manager survey.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsMicrosoft t

  • Why Isn't Warren Buffett Buying Meta Platforms (Facebook) Stock Hand Over Fist?

    Here's the most likely reason why Buffett hasn't hit the "Like" button with Meta Platforms stock.

  • TV Announcer Turned Portfolio Manager Beats 97% of Japan Peers

    (Bloomberg) -- Landing a job as an announcer at a major Japanese TV station is a rare feat in itself. Maiko Uda did that in 1997, only to quit in about five years as she found her true calling: finance. Today, she is one of the few female portfolio managers in the world’s third-largest stock market and co-manages a fund that last year beat 97% of its peers.Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 Years

  • Is It Too Late To Consider Buying NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)?

    Let's talk about the popular NVIDIA Corporation ( NASDAQ:NVDA ). The company's shares received a lot of attention from...

  • ECB’s Centeno paints upbeat picture of Europe’s economy

    European Central Bank member Mario Centeno struck an optimistic note on the bloc's economy for 2023, adding to expectations of more rate rises.

  • Microsoft is expanding access to its AI toolkit, including ChatGPT

    A chatbot that can answer questions and write essays (almost) like a human will soon be a click away for tens of thousands of developers and data scientists using Microsoft Azure’s portfolio of artificial intelligence (AI) services.

  • Netflix Q4 Preview: Can Shares Remain Hot?

    After providing investors with a multitude of gains over the last several years, the music was shut off for Netflix shares in 2022. However, in a quick turn of events, Netflix shares have crushed the S&P 500's performance over the last three months.

  • Could The Market Be Wrong About Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOGL) recent performance, when its stock has declined...

  • Inflation brings retirees back to workforce that badly needs more workers

    The worst spike in inflation in four decades prompts Florida seniors living on fixed incomes to seek work to make ends meet financially.

  • ChatGPT: three steps to master this AI tool

    ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence (AI) tool able to produce thousands of words of human-like content in seconds. Yahoo Finance UK looks at some of the ways users can best harness the potential of this new technology.

  • European borrowers start year with record 170 billion euro debt sale spree

    European debt sales have had their fastest start to the year on record as governments and financial institutions take advantage of borrowing costs falling from multi-year highs. Borrowers raised 170 billion euros ($184 billion) in the first two weeks of 2023 from euro and sterling bond sales, Refinitiv data showed, the highest amount sold over this period on record going back to 2000. Euro investment-grade corporate bond yields are down 30 bps and the cost of insuring sub-investment grade debt exposure touched the lowest since April.

  • Qualcomm: A Rare Technology Value Play

    With the stock and the semiconductor sector out of favor, here's why these shares are a compelling buy.

  • Silvergate Capital Misses Estimates as Crypto Bank Sees $1 Billion Quarterly Loss

    A meltdown in cryptocurrency markets over the past year has seen the bank bleed cash, forcing a business restructure and mass layoffs.

  • Japan's JERA signs ammonia supply MOUs with Yara, CF Industries

    JERA plans to use a 20% ammonia fuel mix at all its coal-fired power plants by 2035, and to develop technology to use 100% ammonia in the 2040s, as Japan - among top CO2 emitters globally - targets carbon neutrality by 2050. Under the MOUs, JERA agreed with Yara and separately with CF Industries to look at the possibility of buying up to 500,000 tonnes of clean ammonia per year for the 20% co-firing operations at the Hekinan Thermal Power Plant Unit 4 in Japan.

  • Vanguard Gets Extra ETF Billions After Largely Shunning ESG

    (Bloomberg) -- Vanguard Group, which quit the world’s biggest climate-finance alliance in December, was the only major ETF provider to post an increase in European assets last year thanks to its lower exposure to environmental, social and governance strategies, according to Morningstar Inc. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution:

  • Ryan Cohen Turns Sights on Alibaba. This Time the Meme-Stock Traders Might Not Follow.

    Launching a campaign at the Chinese e-commerce giant is a departure from the activist's other ventures.

  • Business Outlook Sours in Canada, Complicating Interest-Rate Path

    (Bloomberg) -- Sentiment among Canadian firms is at its lowest since the Covid-19 pandemic and inflation expectations remain elevated, Bank of Canada surveys show.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsMicrosoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Services ‘Soon’The cen

  • Unusual warm temperatures linger for now

    Unusual warm temps continue... for now. But the weather team says cooler weather and rain chances are going up for the weekend.

  • WEATHER ACTION DAY: More rain, snow across Arizona

    We're topping out at 58 degrees in the Valley on Tuesday as more rain continues to fall in the morning hours. The high country is also seeing more snow!

  • Nick Cave criticises AI attempt to write Nick Cave lyrics: 'This song sucks'

    The musician responds after a popular chatbot produces lyrics "in the style of Nick Cave".