Meta to add 'Personal Boundary' to virtual worlds after woman alleges rape in metaverse

Facebook parent Meta said it plans to add a personal boundary to avatars in its virtual worlds after a woman claimed her digital avatar was raped in one of the company's games.

In a statement published Friday, Meta said the boundary will create a nearly four-foot distance between a person's avatar and other avatars.

The update will roll out Friday across Meta's Horizon Worlds and Horizon Venues platforms.

"We believe Personal Boundary is a powerful example of how VR has the potential to help people interact comfortably," wrote Vivek Sharma, vice president of Horizon, in a statement. "It’s an important step, and there’s still much more work to be done."

The new boundary follows a blog post published by a U.K. woman who alleges her avatar was sexually assaulted by a group of male avatars in Horizon Worlds.

"Within 60 seconds of joining," she wrote in the post from December, "I was verbally and sexually harassed – 3-4 male avatars, with male voices, essentially, but virtually gang raped my avatar.'”

The woman said the players in control of the male avatars took photos and sent her comments like "don’t pretend you didn’t love it.”

Horizon Worlds is part of Meta's ambitious plan to lure people toward the metaverse, which is a combination of virtual reality, augmented reality and social media its supporters believe could supplant the modern internet.

Meta shares have plunged this week after the company reported spending more money to launch its metaverse while Facebook shed daily active users for the first time ever.

