U.S. markets close in 2 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,146.15
    +44.92 (+1.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,005.08
    +191.85 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,232.07
    +237.61 (+1.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,890.04
    +35.22 (+1.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.00
    +1.74 (+1.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,868.00
    +24.70 (+1.34%)
     

  • Silver

    22.32
    +0.40 (+1.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0745
    +0.0088 (+0.83%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9200
    -0.0110 (-0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2577
    +0.0091 (+0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8440
    -0.2900 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,298.27
    +52.29 (+0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    658.23
    +11.59 (+1.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,413.88
    -44.01 (-0.16%)
     

Meta is adding a dedicated 'Calls' tab to Messenger

Aisha Malik
·2 min read

Meta is rolling out a new Calls tab for Messenger, the company announced this week. The company says the new tab will make it easier to connect with friends and family through the app in one tap. The new Calls tab is now available globally on iOS and will roll out to Android users in the next few weeks.

The new Calls tab will appear alongside the “Chats,” “Stories” and “People" tabs on the bottom navigation bar in the app. Clicking on the new tab will open your list of contacts. Prior to this change, users had to open a thread with a friend to call them. The new tab makes this process easier by allowing users to dial their friends directly. Adding a Calls tab could also be a way for Meta to introduce the option to people who aren't familiar with Messenger's calling functions.

Meta says audio and video calling on Messenger has grown at a rapid rate with more than 40% more daily callers now compared to early 2020. The company also says that there are more than 300 million audio and video calls globally on Messenger everyday.

The new Calls tab was built by Meta’s Remote Presence org, which is the product and platform team responsible for the set of video and audio calling experiences that power Meta Technologies. Meta says the new Calls tab is one of many features designed to create a space for people to deepen their relationships with others.

Meta has been working to enhance Messenger over the past few months and launched a number of new features. In March, the company added new features and shortcuts, including a new Slack-like “@everyone” functionality that will notify all participants in a chat about a new message. Meta also rolled out a “/silent” functionality. When you type in “/silent” before sending a message in a group chat, the members of the group will not receive a notification of your message at all.

In February, Messenger expanded its “Split Payments” feature to all iOS and Android users in the United States. The company began testing the feature late last year as a way for users to share the cost of bills and expenses through the app. Meta sees the new feature as a “free and fast” way to handle finances through Messenger. Split Payments was introduced alongside the news that Messenger was launching new voice message recording controls so users can pause, preview, delete or continue recording a voice message before sending it. The company also increased the duration of voice messages from one minute to 30 minutes.

Messenger adds new shortcuts, including a Slack-like ‘@everyone’ feature

Messenger’s ‘Split Payments’ feature is rolling out to all users in the US

Recommended Stories

  • Sex Pistols in America: A Brief, Raucous History of the Punk Icons’ Doomed U.S. Tour

    The brief 1978 run was marked by musical incompetence, audience antagonism and physical altercations — with occasional flashes of raw punk brilliance.

  • Verizon Claps Back After T-Mobile's Callout

    On May 31, the mobile carrier--or, as it calls itself, the "Un-Carrier"-- sent out a release that not only highlighted both AT&T and Verizon 's recent news about price increases, but also announced Price Lock, a new guarantee that T-Mobile would not raise its prices. "Verizon and AT&T, do your customers a favor and adopt a version of T-Mobile's Price Lock," it says. Now, Verizon has decided to rise to the challenge.

  • Nvidia's Potential Is Massive as 2 New Data Center Types Emerge

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported record sales from data centers during Q1 (the three months ended May 1, 2022). Industries across the entire economy are putting AI to work, and Nvidia is emerging as the top platform for the movement. As a result, data centers are likely to remain the company's top revenue source going forward.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch As Earnings Reports Roll In

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Chipotle now accepts cryptocurrency payments

    As long as your wallet app supports the Flexa digital payments platform.

  • BlackBerry seeks other patent sale options as deal with Catapult delayed

    The Canadian company had earlier this year agreed to sell its patents primarily related to mobile devices, messaging and wireless networking for $600 million to the special purpose vehicle. Catapult is working to secure its required financing, BlackBerry said, adding that it "looks forward" to the completion of the transaction. The sale to Catapult was expected to close in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

  • Oracle Wins Regulatory Approvals for $28 Billion Cerner Takeover

    (Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp. said it has received all regulatory clearances needed to complete its $28.3 billion purchase of digital medical-records provider Cerner Corp., paving a further expansion into health care for the software giant.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Experiment o

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Wireless Firms Move Beyond Smartphones

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Apple’s VR headset needs to be a hit — for itself and for the VR industry

    Apple's planned VR/AR headset is a hugely important product for itself and the VR industry.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • Logitech's new MX Mechanical Mini and MX Master 3S are already on sale

    Logitech's MX Mechanical Mini and MX Master 3S are on sale for the first time at Amazon.

  • Tim Hortons app tracking 'a mass invasion of Canadians' privacy': watchdog

    "What happened here once again makes plain the urgent need for stronger privacy laws to protect the rights and values of Canadians," said federal privacy commissioner Daniel Therrein.

  • T-Mobile Goes After AT&T, Verizon Over Higher Prices

    In light of both AT&T and Verizon increasing their prices, T-Mobile has announced an interesting new approach for frustrated mobile customers. In a press release, T-Mobile says its issuing a "Carrier Callout Throwdown," promising that customers who switch over to T-Mobile can get up to $1000 for doing so. "To put it into perspective, that's more than 260 million gallons of inflation gas that The Carriers are swiping from customers over the next year," T-Mobile said.

  • Microsoft launches Surface Laptop Go 2 for students and businesses

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss the launch of Microsoft's Surface Laptop Go 2.

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy Or Sell? 5G, Sprint Merger Synergies Kick In

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • Apple releases iOS 16 software

    The update includes notifications for the Health app and multitasking panels for iPads.

  • Alchemy Expands to the Solana Ecosystem

    The company, valued at $10.2 billion, will support developers who seek to build on the chain.

  • Who's liable for AI-generated lies?

    Who will be liable for harmful speech generated by large language models? As advanced AIs such as OpenAI's GPT-3 are being cheered for impressive breakthroughs in natural language processing and generation -- and all sorts of (productive) applications for the tech are envisaged from slicker copywriting to more capable customer service chatbots -- the risks of such powerful text-generating tools inadvertently automating abuse and spreading smears can't be ignored. Indeed, OpenAI is concerned enough about the risks of its models going "totally off the rails," as its documentation puts it at one point (in reference to a response example in which an abusive customer input is met with a very troll-esque AI reply), to offer a free content filter that "aims to detect generated text that could be sensitive or unsafe coming from the API" -- and to recommend that users don't return any generated text that the filter deems "unsafe."

  • Apple expert says there’s one iPhone app you should never download

    No matter how popular an app might be, that doesn’t necessarily make it safe. For example, Facebook Messenger is one of the most popular chat apps on the planet, but according to a self-proclaimed Apple expert, the app isn’t as safe as its popularity might suggest. “To the surprise of many, Facebook Messenger is one … The post Apple expert says there’s one iPhone app you should never download appeared first on BGR.

  • Qorvo, Micron Among B of A's Cash-Flow-Strong, Hurt Tech Stocks

    Technology stocks have suffered, with the S&P 500 Information Technology index dropping 19% year to date.