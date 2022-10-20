U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,665.78
    -29.38 (-0.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,333.59
    -90.22 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,614.84
    -65.66 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,704.39
    -21.36 (-1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.71
    -0.27 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,632.40
    -4.40 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    18.59
    -0.09 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9788
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2260
    +0.0990 (+2.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1233
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.0600
    +0.2450 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,050.76
    -140.34 (-0.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    431.19
    -0.21 (-0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,943.91
    +18.92 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,006.96
    -250.42 (-0.92%)
     

Meta, Alphabet, Pinterest shares shudder on Snap warning

Noel Randewich
·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: The Snapchat messaging application is seen on a phone screen

By Noel Randewich

(Reuters) - Shares of Meta Platforms, Google-owner Alphabet and other companies that sell digital ads dropped late on Thursday after Snapchat owner Snap Inc blamed inflation for its slowest revenue growth since going public five years ago.

Snap was the first major social media company to release its September-quarter earnings, and its stock tumbled 25% following the disappointing results after the bell. Snap warned that it would see no revenue growth in the normally busy holiday quarter.

Shares of other companies that sell internet advertising also fell, with Facebook-owner Meta down about 4%, Alphabet down 2% and Pinterest losing nearly 8%. All together the sell-off in late trading erased over $40 billion in stock market value from those and other internet ad companies, including Spotify and Roku.

Snap's warning comes after already steep losses in shares of social media companies, with Meta down about 60% year to date, and Pinterest down almost 40%.

Investors worry that the economy could become seriously damaged by the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes aimed at cooling decades-high inflation.

GRAPHIC: Social media stocks collapse https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/egvbynkagpq/Pasted%20image%201666303149540.png

Last trading at about $8 a share, Snap's stock has now fallen 90% from its record high close in September 2021. Snap debuted on the stock market in a hotly anticipated initial public offer in 2017 that priced its stock at $17.

In a letter to investors, Snap said inflation caused some advertisers to reduce their marketing budgets.

Revenue for the third quarter ended Sept. 30 was $1.13 billion, an increase of 6% from the prior-year quarter. The figure narrowly missed analyst expectations of $1.14 billion, according to Refinitiv.

The company announced in August it would lay off 20% of all employees and discontinue projects such as gaming and a flying camera drone, in order to cut costs and steel itself against a deteriorating economy.

Alphabet reports its quarterly results on Tuesday, followed by Meta on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Mass layoffs’ of Meta bus drivers lead to pleas for Facebook to bring workers back to the office

    More than 160 people are losing their jobs as Meta cuts back on its once-ubiquitous tech bus shuttles.

  • Snap earnings: 'Disappointment really came on the average revenue per user,' analyst says

    CFRA Research Senior Equity Analyst Angelo Zino joins Yahoo Finance Live to evaluate Snap earnings and the outlook for the social media platform.

  • Snap's slowing ad growth sends inflation fears through tech sector

    (Reuters) -Snap Inc on Thursday forecast no revenue growth in the typically busy holiday quarter, sending a warning signal that rising inflation and the war in Ukraine could hurt other tech companies dependent on advertising revenue. Shares of Snap dropped 26% in after-hours trading. The owner of photo messaging app Snapchat is the first of the major tech firms to report quarterly earnings, and the results cast a shadow for other platforms that rely on advertising revenue such as Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc, Alphabet's Google and Pinterest, which report their results next week.

  • Snap Crackled, Now It Stopped

    For a company focused on filters, Snap sure is getting some raw treatment in the stock market this year. Snap shares fell 25% after hours on Thursday following a third-quarter report that showed revenue rising just 6% year-over-year—below both Wall Street’s expectations and the 8% growth Snap said it was experiencing as of late August. Facing a weakening macroeconomic environment, platform policy changes and increased competition, Snap declined to provide guidance Thursday, but did warn that revenue growth “is highly likely” to decelerate further in the fourth quarter.

  • Snap stock continues to plunge following earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith discusses how Snap stock and other social media stocks are moving in after hours trading.

  • Tenet Healthcare stock drops more than 20% on poor outlook

    Tenet Healthcare Corp. shares dropped in the extended session Thursday after the hospital operator forecast an outlook that came up short of Wall Street expectations while announcing a share buyback program. Tenet shares fell 21% after hours, following a 0.2% decline in the regular session to close at $54.32. Tenet forecast adjusted earnings of $1 to $1.54 a share on revenue of $4.82 billion to $5.02 billion for the fourth quarter, and $5.88 to $6.42 a share on revenue of $19 billion to $19.2 bi

  • UK Tories Seek Quick Fix to Truss Chaos as Party Faces Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- The Conservative Party is desperate to draw a line under Liz Truss’s disastrous premiership, with a rapid leadership contest aimed at trying to give the winner a shot at overturning an unprecedented deficit in the polls.Most Read from BloombergWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime MinisterTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesChina Is Debating a Reduction to Covid Quarantine for Inbound Travele

  • Bond Traders Strike Again as Colombia Forced to Walk Back Plans

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond investors aren’t in a forgiving mood right now. Not with inflation soaring across the globe and eating into the value of their investments.Most Read from BloombergWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime MinisterTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesChina Is Debating a Reduction to Covid Quarantine for Inbound TravelersChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US CurbsSo when Gustavo

  • Snap stock plummets in the after-hours trading session

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at Snap shares as it continues to slide in the after-hours trading session.

  • Snap stock dives amid a Q3 revenue miss

    Tech editor Dan Howley reacts to Snap's latest earnings report citing daily active users growth.

  • Kinder Morgan (KMI) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat

    Lower pipeline volumes of gasoline and diesel fuel hurt Kinder Morgan's (KMI) earnings in Q3.

  • UK Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns, Philip Morris raises bid for Swedish Match, Meta exec leaves

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith discusses top business stories including the resignation of British Prime Minister Liz Truss, the acquisition strategy of Philip Morris, and the departure of a Meta executive behind Instagram and WhatsApp.

  • Twitter's workforce likely to be hit with massive cuts in coming months - report

    Twitter's current management planned to pare the company's payroll by about $800 million by the end of next year, a number that would mean the departure of nearly a quarter of the workforce, the report said. Human resources staff at the social media company have told employees that they were not planning for mass layoffs, but documents showed extensive plans to push out staff and cut down on infrastructure costs were already in place before Musk offered to buy the company, the Washington Post reported. Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Nokia's (NOK) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Rise

    Despite supply chain constraints, Nokia (NOK) third-quarter 2022 earnings match the estimates on higher revenues.

  • Microsoft in Advanced Talks to Increase Investment in OpenAI

    The software giant is in advanced talks for a new round of funding in OpenAI, according to a person familiar with the matter, as Microsoft seeks to further incorporate artificial intelligence into its products.

  • Over a Fifth of Cases in CFTC’s 2022 Crackdown Were Crypto-Related

    The federal regulator’s annual enforcement results revealed that over 20% of the CFTC’s enforcement actions in 2022 involved crypto.

  • Here's Why Rumble Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) -- a video platform seen as a censorship-proof alternative to YouTube -- plunged on Wednesday after the company filed a registration document with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). As of 1 p.m. ET, Rumble stock was down 10%. Rumble officially went public on Sept. 16 when it completed its business combination with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

  • Violent Market Swings Await Day the BOJ’s Yield Anchor Lifts

    (Bloomberg) -- Even a modest tweak to the Bank of Japan’s entrenched monetary policy could set a wrecking ball in motion through worldwide markets, if traders project the last heavyweight anchor stopping global yields from rocketing further is finally shifting.Most Read from BloombergWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime MinisterTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesChina Is Debating a Reduction to Covid Quar

  • Here's Why Vertiv Shares Are Soaring Today

    Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) shareholder and activist investor Starboard disclosed a 7.4% active stake in the company. Vertiv is a supplier of equipment and services for data centers. Starboard is likely seeking operational improvements at Vertiv, Bloomberg reports. Also Read: Activist Investor Starboard Discloses Stake In Salesforce, Shares Soar Starboard had discussions with Vertiv's leadership and appears to support its focus on improving profitability under Chair David Cote and Giordano Al

  • Exxon to sell Billings Refinery to Houston-based Par Pacific

    The deal marks the end of Exxon's years-long effort to reduce its refining footprint, Reuters notes.