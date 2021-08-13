META Announces Second Quarter and H1 2021 Results
HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced second quarter 2021 results. Please visit the Investors section of our website to view the Q2 2021 Shareholder Letter .
The interim financial statements and the associated management discussion and analysis for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 are available on the Investors section of our website as well as on Nasdaq.com or on the SEC EDGAR website at www.sec.gov .
In Q2 2021, total revenue grew 197%, to $624,320, compared to $210,344 in Q2 2020. For H1 2021, total revenue increased by 88%, to $1,220,623, versus $650,683 in H1 2020. The Q2 2021 net loss was $5,181,392, 3c per share on 197,911,144 weighted average shares, compared to a net loss of $1,816,741, 1c per share on 155,931,625 weighted average shares in Q2 2020. For H1 2021, the net loss was $49,339,912, 27c per share on 183,485,933 weighted average shares, compared to a loss of $3,234,029, 3c per share on 120,093,443 weighted average shares in H1 2020.
The H1 2021 net loss included a one-time, non-cash loss of $40,540,091 on financial instruments. Net cash used in operating activities during H1 2021 was $5,607,851, compared to $4,461,287 in H1 2020. Capital expenditures for purchases of property, plant, and equipment and intangible assets totaled $3,314,875. As of June 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents totaled $154,634,423, and common shares outstanding were 279,782,854.
About Meta Materials Inc.
META® delivers previously unachievable performance, across a range of applications, by inventing, designing, developing, and manufacturing sustainable, highly functional materials. Our extensive technology platform enables leading global brands to deliver breakthrough products to their customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. Our achievements have been widely recognized, including being named a Global Cleantech 100 company. Learn more at www.metamaterial.com .
META MATERIALS INC.
As of
As of
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
154,634,423
$
1,395,683
Restricted cash
433,627
-
Grants receivable
407,523
327,868
Accounts receivable
207,760
22,833
Inventory
368,293
463,382
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,604,710
514,204
Assets held for sale
72,797,392
-
Due from related parties
57,658
-
Total current assets
230,511,386
2,723,970
Intangible assets, net
4,389,607
4,476,614
Property, plant and equipment, net
5,382,196
2,761,171
Operating lease right-of-use assets
2,994,424
270,581
Goodwill
217,613,966
-
Total assets
$
460,891,579
$
10,232,336
Liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
5,377,375
2,940,452
Due to related party
-
245,467
Current portion of long-term debt
1,349,274
290,544
Current portion of deferred revenue
1,453,556
1,239,927
Current portion of deferred government assistance
866,011
779,578
Preferred stock liability
77,906,354
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
279,832
150,802
Asset retirement obligations
21,937
Unsecured convertible promissory notes
-
1,203,235
Secured convertible debentures
-
5,545,470
Total current liabilities
87,254,339
12,395,475
Deferred revenue
681,625
804,143
Deferred government assistance
76,807
146,510
Deferred tax liability
219,962
318,054
Unsecured convertible debentures
-
1,825,389
Long-term operating lease liabilities
1,145,049
119,779
Funding obligation
859,828
776,884
Long-term debt
2,739,620
2,743,504
Total liabilities
92,977,230
19,129,738
Stockholders' equity (deficit)
Common stock - $0.001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 279,782,854 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021, and $Nil par value; unlimited shares authorized, 154,236,692 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020
257,966
132,347
Additional paid-in capital
454,259,192
29,021,974
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
133,946
(654,880
)
Accumulated deficit
(86,736,755
)
(37,396,843
)
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
367,914,349
(8,897,402
)
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
$
460,891,579
$
10,232,336
META MATERIALS INC.
Three months ended
Six months ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue
Product sales
1,953
-
24,000
1,922
Development revenue
622,367
210,344
1,196,623
648,761
Total Revenue
624,320
210,344
1,220,623
650,683
Cost of goods sold
706
1,336
1,106
2,160
Gross Profit
623,614
209,008
1,219,517
648,523
Operating Expenses
Selling & Marketing
298,871
153,962
695,465
324,528
General & Administrative
3,145,367
1,553,118
5,738,252
3,157,652
Research & Development
1,633,653
960,430
3,412,909
1,892,601
Total operating expenses
5,077,891
2,667,510
9,846,626
5,374,781
Other income (expense)
Interest expense, net
(427,809
)
(324,421
)
(878,717
)
(516,225
)
(Loss) Gain on foreign exchange, net
(163,941
)
(323,172
)
(330,385
)
256,673
(Loss) Gain on financial instruments, net
(535,170
)
1,042,928
(40,540,091
)
1,285,765
Other income, net
341,958
236,001
933,864
411,669
Total other income (expenses)
(784,962
)
631,336
(40,815,329
)
1,437,882
Loss before income taxes
(5,239,239
)
(1,827,166
)
(49,442,438
)
(3,288,376
)
Income tax recovery
57,847
10,425
102,526
54,347
Net loss
(5,181,392
)
(1,816,741
)
(49,339,912
)
(3,234,029
)
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) net of tax
Foreign currency translation gain (loss)
87,087
160,012
108,648
(159,248
)
Fair value gain (loss) on changes of own credit risk
9,011
(388,332
)
680,178
(365,208
)
Total Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
96,098
(228,320
)
788,826
(524,456
)
Comprehensive loss
(5,085,294
)
(2,045,061
)
(48,551,086
)
(3,758,485
)
Basic and diluted loss per share
(0.03
)
(0.01
)
(0.27
)
(0.03
)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and diluted
197,911,144
155,931,625
183,485,933
120,093,443
META MATERIALS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
Six months ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
$
$
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
(49,339,912
)
(3,234,029
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Non-cash finance income
-
(14,002
)
Non-cash interest expense
742,174
378,485
Non-cash lease expense
160,437
-
Deferred income tax
(102,526
)
(54,347
)
Depreciation and amortization
1,173,884
1,197,123
Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss (gain)
230,837
(304,973
)
Loss (gain) on financial instruments, net
40,540,091
(1,285,765
)
Change in deferred revenue
18,302
(232,986
)
Non-cash government assistance
(472,499
)
(182,664
)
Loss on debt settlement
19,253
-
Stock-based compensation
651,718
708,468
Non-cash consulting expense
12,009
43,673
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
758,381
(1,480,270
)
Net cash used in operating activities
(5,607,851
)
(4,461,287
)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of intangible assets
(274,579
)
(46,977
)
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(3,040,296
)
(538,893
)
Proceeds from reverse takeover
146,954,733
3,072,136
Net cash provided by investing activities
143,639,858
2,486,266
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from long-term debt
1,127,151
25,783
Repayments of long-term debt
(53,331
)
(190,633
)
Proceeds from government grants
223,384
198,286
Proceeds from unsecured promissory notes
13,963,386
-
Proceeds from secured convertible debentures
-
3,630,019
Proceeds from unsecured convertible debentures
-
693,784
Proceeds from issuance of common stock and warrants, net
-
598,546
Proceeds from stock option exercises
113,155
-
Proceeds from warrants exercises
93,993
-
Proceeds from broker warrants exercises
16,255
-
Net cash provided by financing activities
15,483,993
4,955,785
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
153,516,000
2,980,764
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period
1,395,683
407,061
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
156,367
3,931
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period
155,068,050
3,391,756
Supplemental cash flow information
Accrued purchases of property, equipment, and patents
297,345
35,724
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease liabilities
1,730,743
-
Right-of-use assets and prepaid expenses recognized in exchange for common stock
2,149,381
-
Settlement of liabilities in common stock
52,063,432
-
Interest paid on debt
64,528
18,124
Forward Looking Information
This press release includes forward-looking information or statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding the Company, Nanotech, their businesses and the proposed transaction, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the business strategies, product development, expansion plans and operational activities of the Company and Nanotech, and the benefits to the Company of the potential acquisition of Nanotech. Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "potential," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," "plans," "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should," "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of the Company believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including risks related to the potential benefits of the transaction with Nanotech, the capabilities of Nanotech's facility and the expansion thereof, research and development projects of the Company, the market potential of the products of the Company and Nanotech, the market position of the Company, the completion of the transaction, the scalability of the Company's production ability, capacity for new customer engagements, material selection programs timeframes, the ability to reduce production costs, enhance metamaterials manufacturing capabilities and extend market reach into new applications and industries, the ability to accelerate commercialization plans, the possibility of new customer contracts, the continued engagement of Nanotech's team, the technology industry, market strategic and operational activities, and management's ability to manage and to operate the business. More details about these and other risks that may impact the Company's businesses are described under the heading "Forward Looking Information" in the Company's Form 8-K filed with the SEC on July 23, 2021, and under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 14, 2021, in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 18, 2021, and in subsequent filings made by Meta Materials with the SEC, which are available on SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.
