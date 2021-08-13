U.S. markets closed

META Announces Second Quarter and H1 2021 Results

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced second quarter 2021 results. Please visit the Investors section of our website to view the Q2 2021 Shareholder Letter .

The interim financial statements and the associated management discussion and analysis for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 are available on the Investors section of our website as well as on Nasdaq.com or on the SEC EDGAR website at www.sec.gov .

In Q2 2021, total revenue grew 197%, to $624,320, compared to $210,344 in Q2 2020. For H1 2021, total revenue increased by 88%, to $1,220,623, versus $650,683 in H1 2020. The Q2 2021 net loss was $5,181,392, 3c per share on 197,911,144 weighted average shares, compared to a net loss of $1,816,741, 1c per share on 155,931,625 weighted average shares in Q2 2020. For H1 2021, the net loss was $49,339,912, 27c per share on 183,485,933 weighted average shares, compared to a loss of $3,234,029, 3c per share on 120,093,443 weighted average shares in H1 2020.

The H1 2021 net loss included a one-time, non-cash loss of $40,540,091 on financial instruments. Net cash used in operating activities during H1 2021 was $5,607,851, compared to $4,461,287 in H1 2020. Capital expenditures for purchases of property, plant, and equipment and intangible assets totaled $3,314,875. As of June 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents totaled $154,634,423, and common shares outstanding were 279,782,854.

About Meta Materials Inc.

META® delivers previously unachievable performance, across a range of applications, by inventing, designing, developing, and manufacturing sustainable, highly functional materials. Our extensive technology platform enables leading global brands to deliver breakthrough products to their customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. Our achievements have been widely recognized, including being named a Global Cleantech 100 company. Learn more at www.metamaterial.com .

META MATERIALS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

As of
June 30, 2021

As of
December 31, 2020


ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

154,634,423

$

1,395,683

Restricted cash

433,627

-

Grants receivable

407,523

327,868

Accounts receivable

207,760

22,833

Inventory

368,293

463,382

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,604,710

514,204

Assets held for sale

72,797,392

-

Due from related parties

57,658

-

Total current assets

230,511,386

2,723,970

Intangible assets, net

4,389,607

4,476,614

Property, plant and equipment, net

5,382,196

2,761,171

Operating lease right-of-use assets

2,994,424

270,581

Goodwill

217,613,966

-

Total assets

$

460,891,579

$

10,232,336


Liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

5,377,375

2,940,452

Due to related party

-

245,467

Current portion of long-term debt

1,349,274

290,544

Current portion of deferred revenue

1,453,556

1,239,927

Current portion of deferred government assistance

866,011

779,578

Preferred stock liability

77,906,354

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

279,832

150,802

Asset retirement obligations

21,937

Unsecured convertible promissory notes

-

1,203,235

Secured convertible debentures

-

5,545,470

Total current liabilities

87,254,339

12,395,475

Deferred revenue

681,625

804,143

Deferred government assistance

76,807

146,510

Deferred tax liability

219,962

318,054

Unsecured convertible debentures

-

1,825,389

Long-term operating lease liabilities

1,145,049

119,779

Funding obligation

859,828

776,884

Long-term debt

2,739,620

2,743,504

Total liabilities

92,977,230

19,129,738


Stockholders' equity (deficit)

Common stock - $0.001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 279,782,854 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021, and $Nil par value; unlimited shares authorized, 154,236,692 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020

257,966

132,347

Additional paid-in capital

454,259,192

29,021,974

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

133,946

(654,880

)

Accumulated deficit

(86,736,755

)

(37,396,843

)

Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

367,914,349

(8,897,402

)

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$

460,891,579

$

10,232,336


META MATERIALS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

Three months ended
June 30,

Six months ended
June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue

Product sales

1,953

-

24,000

1,922

Development revenue

622,367

210,344

1,196,623

648,761

Total Revenue

624,320

210,344

1,220,623

650,683

Cost of goods sold

706

1,336

1,106

2,160

Gross Profit

623,614

209,008

1,219,517

648,523

Operating Expenses

Selling & Marketing

298,871

153,962

695,465

324,528

General & Administrative

3,145,367

1,553,118

5,738,252

3,157,652

Research & Development

1,633,653

960,430

3,412,909

1,892,601

Total operating expenses

5,077,891

2,667,510

9,846,626

5,374,781

Other income (expense)

Interest expense, net

(427,809

)

(324,421

)

(878,717

)

(516,225

)

(Loss) Gain on foreign exchange, net

(163,941

)

(323,172

)

(330,385

)

256,673

(Loss) Gain on financial instruments, net

(535,170

)

1,042,928

(40,540,091

)

1,285,765

Other income, net

341,958

236,001

933,864

411,669

Total other income (expenses)

(784,962

)

631,336

(40,815,329

)

1,437,882

Loss before income taxes

(5,239,239

)

(1,827,166

)

(49,442,438

)

(3,288,376

)

Income tax recovery

57,847

10,425

102,526

54,347

Net loss

(5,181,392

)

(1,816,741

)

(49,339,912

)

(3,234,029

)

Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) net of tax

Foreign currency translation gain (loss)

87,087

160,012

108,648

(159,248

)

Fair value gain (loss) on changes of own credit risk

9,011

(388,332

)

680,178

(365,208

)

Total Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

96,098

(228,320

)

788,826

(524,456

)

Comprehensive loss

(5,085,294

)

(2,045,061

)

(48,551,086

)

(3,758,485

)

Basic and diluted loss per share

(0.03

)

(0.01

)

(0.27

)

(0.03

)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and diluted

197,911,144

155,931,625

183,485,933

120,093,443


META MATERIALS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

Six months ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

$

$

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net loss

(49,339,912

)

(3,234,029

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

Non-cash finance income

-

(14,002

)

Non-cash interest expense

742,174

378,485

Non-cash lease expense

160,437

-

Deferred income tax

(102,526

)

(54,347

)

Depreciation and amortization

1,173,884

1,197,123

Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss (gain)

230,837

(304,973

)

Loss (gain) on financial instruments, net

40,540,091

(1,285,765

)

Change in deferred revenue

18,302

(232,986

)

Non-cash government assistance

(472,499

)

(182,664

)

Loss on debt settlement

19,253

-

Stock-based compensation

651,718

708,468

Non-cash consulting expense

12,009

43,673

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

758,381

(1,480,270

)

Net cash used in operating activities

(5,607,851

)

(4,461,287

)

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchases of intangible assets

(274,579

)

(46,977

)

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(3,040,296

)

(538,893

)

Proceeds from reverse takeover

146,954,733

3,072,136

Net cash provided by investing activities

143,639,858

2,486,266

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from long-term debt

1,127,151

25,783

Repayments of long-term debt

(53,331

)

(190,633

)

Proceeds from government grants

223,384

198,286

Proceeds from unsecured promissory notes

13,963,386

-

Proceeds from secured convertible debentures

-

3,630,019

Proceeds from unsecured convertible debentures

-

693,784

Proceeds from issuance of common stock and warrants, net

-

598,546

Proceeds from stock option exercises

113,155

-

Proceeds from warrants exercises

93,993

-

Proceeds from broker warrants exercises

16,255

-

Net cash provided by financing activities

15,483,993

4,955,785


Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

153,516,000

2,980,764

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period

1,395,683

407,061

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

156,367

3,931

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period

155,068,050

3,391,756


Supplemental cash flow information

Accrued purchases of property, equipment, and patents

297,345

35,724

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease liabilities

1,730,743

-

Right-of-use assets and prepaid expenses recognized in exchange for common stock

2,149,381

-

Settlement of liabilities in common stock

52,063,432

-

Interest paid on debt

64,528

18,124


Forward Looking Information

This press release includes forward-looking information or statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding the Company, Nanotech, their businesses and the proposed transaction, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the business strategies, product development, expansion plans and operational activities of the Company and Nanotech, and the benefits to the Company of the potential acquisition of Nanotech. Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "potential," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," "plans," "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should," "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of the Company believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including risks related to the potential benefits of the transaction with Nanotech, the capabilities of Nanotech's facility and the expansion thereof, research and development projects of the Company, the market potential of the products of the Company and Nanotech, the market position of the Company, the completion of the transaction, the scalability of the Company's production ability, capacity for new customer engagements, material selection programs timeframes, the ability to reduce production costs, enhance metamaterials manufacturing capabilities and extend market reach into new applications and industries, the ability to accelerate commercialization plans, the possibility of new customer contracts, the continued engagement of Nanotech's team, the technology industry, market strategic and operational activities, and management's ability to manage and to operate the business. More details about these and other risks that may impact the Company's businesses are described under the heading "Forward Looking Information" in the Company's Form 8-K filed with the SEC on July 23, 2021, and under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 14, 2021, in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 18, 2021, and in subsequent filings made by Meta Materials with the SEC, which are available on SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

Contact

Mark Komonoski
Senior Vice President
Integrous Communications
Phone: 1-877-255-8483
Email: ir@metamaterial.com

Media inquiries:

media@metamaterial.com

SOURCE: Meta Materials Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659617/META-Announces-Second-Quarter-and-H1-2021-Results

