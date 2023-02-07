U.S. markets close in 1 hour 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,131.87
    +20.79 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,934.55
    +43.53 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,985.55
    +98.10 (+0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,940.88
    -16.84 (-0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.87
    +2.76 (+3.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,882.80
    +3.30 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.20
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0719
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6600
    +0.0260 (+0.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2034
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.2540
    -1.3530 (-1.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,079.53
    +24.43 (+0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    531.23
    +5.28 (+1.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,864.71
    +28.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,685.47
    -8.18 (-0.03%)
     

Meta Asks Many Managers To Get Back To Making Things or Leave

Sarah Frier and Kurt Wagner
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. is asking many of its managers and directors to transition to individual contributor jobs or leave the company as it tries to become more efficient, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The process is known internally as a "flattening," the people said. Higher-level managers are sharing the directive with their subordinates in the coming weeks, separate from the company’s regular performance reviews that are currently underway, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing a matter that wasn’t public. Individual contributors aren’t in charge of others, and instead focus on tasks like coding, designing and research.

Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, fired 13% of its workforce in November during its first major layoff. In the months since, staff have faced intense anxiety about the potential for future cuts, the people said. Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg explained during the company’s earnings report this month that he still felt the organization was too slow-moving and bloated. He called 2023 the “Year of Efficiency” and vowed to cut middle-managers and underperforming projects.

Read More: A Clear Target Emerges in Tech Layoffs

The current round of job cuts will be more gradual, enacted on an individual basis, the people said. Some Meta employees said they felt the change was needed given the organization includes some teams that compete to achieve similar goals and managers that oversee only one or two employees, the people said. Meta declined to comment.

Zuckerberg’s plan for a leaner organization helped the share price recover from 2022, which was its worst year ever. It’s up more than 56% so far this year.

--With assistance from Alex Barinka and Julia Love.

(Updates with individual contributor description in the second paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden targets stock buybacks — do they help you as an investor?

    On one hand, share buybacks can reduce a company’s share count, which increases profit per share and hopefully supports a rising stock price; on the other hand, some money spent on buybacks might benefit shareholders more if it is used to expand or improve a company’s operations. President Joe Biden has seemed to be in the second camp, and is targeting stock buybacks after companies poured billions into the practice during a period of high inflation over the past two years, and while laying off workers this year. Biden supported a 1% tax on dollars spent on buybacks, which was part of the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law in August.

  • Zoom Video to Cut 1,300 Jobs, or 15% of Global Workforce

    (Bloomberg) -- Zoom Video Communications Inc. is eliminating 15% of its workers as the service that became ubiquitous during the pandemic adapts to slower growth.Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationChinese Balloons Were Spotted Near US Bases During Trump’s EraTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CaseThe com

  • Meta settles U.S. lawsuit over infinity-logo trademark

    Meta Platforms Inc has agreed to resolve a trademark lawsuit brought by blockchain nonprofit Dfinity Foundation over Meta's infinity-symbol logo, according to a joint filing in San Francisco federal court.

  • The five-year returns have been impressive for Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) shareholders despite underlying losses increasing

    When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on the bright side, you can make far...

  • Sunak Reshuffle Fails to Reset UK Premiership, Tories Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak’s mini cabinet reshuffle left Conservative MPs unconvinced it will do enough to reset his premiership.Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationChinese Balloons Were Spotted Near US Bases During Trump’s EraTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CaseThe UK prime minister on Tuesday re-purp

  • Meta class action lawsuit sparks battle between law firms: reports

    Two firms submitted their cases to a U.S. District judge on Friday, to represent plaintiffs in a class action lawsuit against Facebook, claiming user data was exploited.

  • German ministry to review sale of regional airport to Russian investor - source

    Creditors of Frankfurt-Hahn airport in Germany have agreed to refer to the government a decision on whether a Russian billionaire named on a 2018 U.S. list of oligarchs can buy the airport, a source familiar with the proceedings told Reuters on Tuesday. The insolvency administrator for Frankfurt-Hahn airport, in western Germany, said the investor and seller had decided to submit a purchase contract to the economy ministry, which has the power to block some takeovers by foreign players. A source close to the proceedings confirmed local media reports that the successful, and highest, offer came from NR Holding, which belongs to Russian billionaire Viktor Kharitonin.

  • Will Apple Learn From Meta's Virtual Reality Mistakes?

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) posted a weaker-than-expected earnings report on Feb. 2, which it largely attributed to supply chain disruptions for the iPhone 14 and its sluggish sales of Macs and Apple Watches. Many investors expect the device to diversify Apple's top line away from the iPhone -- which accounted for 56% of its sales in its latest quarter -- and enable it to challenge Meta (NASDAQ: META) in the nascent virtual reality market.

  • Microsoft to revamp its web browser and search engine with more AI, as Google rivalry heats up

    Microsoft Corp is revamping its Bing search engine and Edge web browser with artificial intelligence, the company said on Tuesday, in one of its biggest efforts yet to lead a new wave of technology and reshape how people gather information. Microsoft is staking its future on AI through billions of dollars of investment. Working with the startup OpenAI, the company is aiming to rival Alphabet Inc's Google and potentially claim vast returns from tools that speed up all manner of content creation, automating tasks if not jobs themselves.

  • Could This Indication Provide a Lift for Bristol Myers Squibb's Stock?

    Bristol Myers' Sotyktu recently moved one step closer to its first approval in the European Union.

  • Indian Billionaires Defend Country After Adani Empire Debacle

    Adani Group is the center of allegations of fraud and stock-price manipulation launched by the short-seller Hindenburg Research.

  • Hudson Bay Is Anchor Investor in Bed Bath & Beyond Share Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Hudson Bay Capital Management is the anchor investor of the share sale launched Tuesday by Bed Bath & Beyond to stave off bankruptcy, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationChinese Balloons Were Spotted Near US Bases During Trump’s EraTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020

  • Zoom to Lay Off 15% of Staff, CEO Slashes Salary

    Zoom Video Communications is laying off 1,300 of its employees, or 15%, of its staff, becoming the latest technology company to trim its workforce as it adjusts to more normalized trends after a pandemic-fueled growth spurt. Chief Executive Eric Yuan said Tuesday he was also reducing his salary and foregoing his bonus, joining other corporate leaders across finance and tech to take pay cuts this year. Once a pandemic darling, Zoom grew rapidly during the Covid-19 pandemic, when companies and consumers turned to its videoconferencing software to connect with one another.

  • A Clear Target Emerges in Tech Layoffs: Middle Managers

    (Bloomberg) -- As Meta Platforms Inc., Alphabet Inc. and other Silicon Valley behemoths look to lighten payrolls after years of feverish hiring, a clear target has emerged: the middle manager. Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationChinese Balloons Were Spotted Near US Bases During Trump’s EraTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could

  • Zoom Video to Slash 15% of Staff. The CEO Will Take a Pay Cut of 98%.

    Zoom Video will be slashing about15% of its staff, or around 1,300 people. The CEO is cutting his own pay by 98%.

  • Royal Caribbean CFO details ‘record-breaking season’ for cruises

    Royal Caribbean Group CFO Naftali Holtz joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss company earnings, record-breaking consumer demand, profit growth, and the outlook for cruise line travel.

  • Microsoft Is Coming For Google And Its Cash Cow

    After several years of peace, the tech giants Microsoft and Google have taken out the boxing gloves. Microsoft sees the new generation of chatbots as an opportunity to redistribute the cards in the search-engine industry, which over the past decade has been dominated by Google . As the Redmond, Wash., software giant sent invitations to journalists inviting them to a last-minute event on Feb. 7, Google tried to torpedo its rival's plans and draw coverage to itself.

  • ‘Big Short’ hedge funder says he thinks we’re headed for a ‘run-of-the-mill’ recession—but the bigger ‘paradigm shift’ is really on his mind

    Steve Eisman says some market paradigms get deeply embedded in people’s minds. “They can’t even imagine, at times, that there could be anything else.”

  • Hut 8 and US Bitcoin announce merger of equals to create a preeminent digital asset mining, hosting, managed infrastructure operations, and high performance computing organization

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company"), a large, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneer and high performance computing infrastructure provider, and U.S. Data Mining Group, Inc. dba US Bitcoin Corp ("USBTC"), builder and strategic operator of four Bitcoin mining centres across the United States, announced today that each of their Boards of Directors have unanimously approved a definitive business combination agreement (the "Business Combination Agreement")

  • Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Q4 Earnings Miss, Dividend Up

    Cincinnati Financial's (CINF) fourth-quarter results benefit from improved earned premiums and investment income, partly offset by poor underwriting results and deteriorated combined ratio.