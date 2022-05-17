U.S. markets close in 3 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,068.24
    +60.23 (+1.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,530.49
    +307.07 (+0.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,896.11
    +233.32 (+2.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,827.99
    +44.56 (+2.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.69
    -0.51 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.20
    +5.20 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    21.69
    +0.16 (+0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0542
    +0.0103 (+0.99%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9640
    +0.0870 (+3.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2480
    +0.0156 (+1.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3510
    +0.2980 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,073.55
    +617.98 (+2.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    675.33
    +432.65 (+178.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.35
    +53.55 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     

Meta begins testing optional end-to-end encryption in Quest’s VR Messenger app

Aisha Malik
·2 min read

Meta is testing end-to-end encryption in Quest’s VR Messenger app, the company announced in a blog post. With the rollout of this test, the company is launching optional end-to-end encryption for Messenger’s one-on-one messages and calls in VR. The test is rolling out as part of the new v40 software update. It's unclear how many people will get access to the test feature or how users can opt into it.

"Whether you’re telling mom about your wedding plans, talking Echo VR strategy with friends, or discussing confidential work projects, you can add an extra layer of privacy and security to your personal chats with our industry-leading technology," the company said in the blog post.

It's not surprising that Meta is bringing end-to-end encryption to VR, especially since it's working to eventually bring it to all of its services. Although there isn't an exact timeline on when this will happen, it was revealed last November that Meta is delaying the rollout of end-to-end encryption across all its services until “sometime in 2023.”

The test arrives alongside a few other features, including a new "Mono Audio" feature that enables users to hear the same audio from both the left and right speakers in their headset versus the default spatial audio effect. Meta is also allowing users to adjust the balance of the left and right audio channels. For example, if you hear better in your right ear, you can adjust the balance toward the left to help balance the sound out. You can find the Mono Audio and Audio Balance options in the Accessibility tab in the Settings menu.

meta quest lock
meta quest lock

Image Credits: Meta

There's also a new App Unlock feature that allows users to put specific games and apps behind an unlock pattern. For example, once an app is locked, you’ll need to input your pattern every time you want to unlock and launch it. The new feature can be used to ensure that children can only access age-appropriate games. Prior to this feature, you could only lock an entire headset behind a pattern. Meta says this feature will be a starting point for parents, as it begins rolling out its parental supervision tools in the coming months.

With v40, users are also able to make payments with a 3DS-enabled credit card in VR, including the 3DS authorization step. Previously, 3DS authorization could only happen in the Oculus mobile app. The new software update also enables support for the Apple Magic Keyboard with numeric keypad, the Logitech K375s and the Logitech MX Keys.

Facebook to delay full E2EE rollout until ‘sometime in 2023’

Recommended Stories

  • You Can't Keep a Good Datadog Down

    A rally back to this area could unfold soon, so current investors should keep a tight leash on shares.

  • 2 Top Metaverse Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    The metaverse is a hot technology trend that's currently in its early phases of growth, but it is expected to become massive in the long run thanks to its ability to connect people spread across the globe in 3D virtual worlds. In simpler words, people can work, play, learn, and socialize within the metaverse from the comfort of their homes with the help of mixed reality devices that support both augmented reality and virtual reality. A third-party estimate forecasts that the metaverse market could grow at an annual rate of nearly 48% through 2029, hitting a size of just over $1.5 trillion at the end of the forecast period.

  • DigitalOcean Will Test Customer Loyalty With 20% Price Increase

    DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE: DOCN) plays a different game than Amazon Web Services and the other giant cloud platforms. A small set of core cloud computing products, simple pricing with no surprises, free support and resources, and an easy-to-use platform have attracted around 623,000 customers. AWS has become the default choice for many, but it's often not the best choice for developers and small businesses.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch As Earnings Reports Roll In

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Tesla cars, Bluetooth locks, vulnerable to hackers - researchers

    Millions of digital locks worldwide, including on Tesla cars, can be remotely unlocked by hackers exploiting a vulnerability in Bluetooth technology, a cybersecurity firm said on Tuesday. In a video shared with Reuters, NCC Group researcher Sultan Qasim Khan was able to open and then drive a Tesla using a small relay device attached to a laptop which bridged a large gap between the Tesla and the Tesla owner's phone. "This proves that any product relying on a trusted BLE connection is vulnerable to attacks even from the other side of the world," the UK-based firm said in a statement, referring to the Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) protocol - technology used in millions of cars and smart locks which automatically open when in close proximity to an authorised device.

  • Verizon Bumps Up Wireless Prices Citing Inflation Woes After AT&T

    For the first time in two years, Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) will raise prices on its wireless bills, helping it shift the burden of higher costs, Bloomberg reports. Industry watchdogs had warned that post-T-Mobile US, Inc's (NASDAQ: TMUS) acquisition of Sprint Corp, there would be fewer wireless competitors, making it easier to raise prices. Implementing higher charges under cover of surging inflation represents a ripe time to capitalize on the situation. Recently AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) r

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Sell? Enterprise, Cloud Computing, Telecom Markets Key

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Emerson completes merger with AspenTech to create new industrial software firm

    Emerson Electric has completed its massive merger deal with publicly traded Aspen Technology to create a new company focused on industrial software. Emerson CEO Lal Karsanbhai says the deal could led to more transactions.

  • Husband sparks debate after working during entire international flight: ‘This is not a flex’

    ‘Work is not everything’

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy Or Sell? 5G Promotions Target Residential Broadband

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • 12 best Apple Watch apps: From fitness-focused favourites to productivity-boosters

    Whether you’re killing time or trying to beat your personal best, these apps will help you smash your goals

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy Or Sell As Software Growth Stocks Struggle?

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • Apple announces new accessibility tools for people with disabilities

    New features for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac are to be released later this year.

  • Apple Podcasts gains storage clean-up tools, support for annual subscriptions and a new distribution system

    As the battle for podcaster talent and distribution heats up among providers, Apple this morning announced the launch of several new features for its Apple Podcasts service, arriving alongside the latest software updates for iPhone, iPad and Mac. Key among these are features for managing podcast storage across devices, tools to enable annual podcast subscriptions and the newly announced Apple Podcasts Delegated Delivery system -- a feature that will soon allow creators to more easily distribute their podcasts directly to Apple Podcasts from third-party hosting providers. Apple says this latter addition will save creators time and energy as they'll be able to authorize their hosting provider to deliver both their free and premium podcast episodes to Apple Podcasts using the provider's own dashboard.

  • We ran every test you could think of on the M1 Ultra

    We ran every test you could think of on the M1 Ultra to see how fast Apple's new flagship processor really is.

  • Apple staff are already using 'Tap to Pay' at the HQ visitor center

    Apple is already testing its Tap to Pay feature for merchants at its Apple Park visitor center.

  • Uber launches robot food delivery in California

    Uber Technologies Inc on Monday said it launched pilot food delivery services with autonomous vehicles in two California cities, and said it was adding electric vehicle charging stations into its global driver app. The announcements are part of Uber's annual product event where the ride-hail and food delivery company showcases the latest updates to its app. Uber announced one food delivery service using autonomous cars, and a separate pilot using sidewalk robots.

  • Storyblok raises $47M to build out its headless CMS aimed at non-technical users like marketers

    The world of web development continues to become increasingly more democratized -- and more creative -- thanks to innovations in "headless" systems that give more flexibility around how a site can look and function: an API-based middle ground between using rigid templates and building and maintaining every single component of a web's tech stack from the ground up. Today, one of the startups building headless tools specifically for content management is announcing a big round of funding on the back of some important customer wins. Storyblok -- a startup founded in Linz, Austria, that has built a headless CMS designed both for technical and non-technical users like marketers to manage content that appears across websites, apps and other digital interfaces for education, commerce, gaming and other kinds of publishers -- has raised $47 million, funding that it will use to continue expanding its CMS platform with more functionality.

  • Apple adds live captions to iPhone and Mac, plus more accessibility upgrades to come

    Apple has released a bevy of new accessibility features for iPhone, Apple Watch, and Mac, including a universal live captioning tool, improved visual and auditory detection modes, and iOS access to WatchOS apps. Apple's tool will perform a similar function to Ava's, essentially allowing any spoken content a user encounters to be captioned in real time, from videos and podcasts to FaceTime and other calls. FaceTime in particular will get a special interface with a speaker-specific scrolling transcript above the video windows.

  • Amazon Freevee Launches on Apple TV

    Amazon Freevee, the new name of the ad-supported video service formerly called IMDb TV, announced today that the Freevee app is now available through Apple’s App Store on Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD. Freevee features originals from the Amazon Studios, including the recently crime drama “Bosch: Legacy” (a spinoff of “Bosch” on Prime […]