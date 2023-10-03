Meta’s Campbell Brown to Depart as Company Shifts Away From News

(Bloomberg) -- Campbell Brown, Meta Platforms Inc.’s head of media and sports partnerships, is stepping down from the social media company as it shifts away from promoting news content.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Brown, a former TV journalist, played an instrumental role in expanding Meta’s news content over the past seven years. Her departure, confirmed by Meta on Tuesday, was first reported by Axios.

“She will continue a strong working relationship with Meta as a consultant to the company,” according to a statement from the Menlo Park, California-based company, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. “Media and sports partnerships continue to be a priority for Meta and its apps, and we look forward to working with Campbell in her new capacity.”

Brown first joined Meta in 2017 to help lead Facebook’s news partnership program. At the time, the social media service was grappling with its growing role as a distributor of news. The company was also looking to fight the spread of misinformation on its site in the aftermath of Donald Trump’s election.

As part of efforts to battle fake news reports, Facebook began building stronger partnerships with media organizations. Brown, who was formerly a host at CNN and NBC News, helped Meta push into news and build relationships with publishers.

In recent months, Meta has made that area less of a focus. In August, the company said it was ending news availability in Canada over the country’s Online News Act. Last month, Meta announced plans to stop promoting news content in the UK, Germany and France. Meta executives have also been vocal about not prioritizing news or political content on the company’s apps.

Story continues

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.