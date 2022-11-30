U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,080.11
    +122.48 (+3.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,589.77
    +737.24 (+2.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,468.00
    +484.22 (+4.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,886.58
    +50.03 (+2.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.46
    +2.26 (+2.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.80
    +19.10 (+1.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.41
    +0.97 (+4.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0411
    +0.0076 (+0.74%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    -0.0450 (-1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2060
    +0.0110 (+0.92%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.0050
    -0.6290 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,087.36
    +616.87 (+3.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.06
    +5.37 (+1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.05
    +61.05 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,968.99
    -58.85 (-0.21%)
     

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the metaverse is 'not the majority of what we're doing'

Samantha Delouya,Britney Nguyen
·2 min read
Mark Zuckerberg at Facebook's first ever retail location Meta Store
Mark Zuckerberg at Facebook's first ever Meta Store.Facebook/Meta

  • Amid backlash to his metaverse pivot, Mark Zuckerberg clarified that it's "not the majority of what we're doing."

  • Zuckerberg said 80% of investments still go toward Meta's core social media business.

  • Some are concerned that Zuck has lost focus on Facebook and Instagram as he turns his attention to the metaverse.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said his company's metaverse bet is 'not the majority of what we're doing,' as he faces growing backlash for the costly venture.

"About 80% of our investments – a little more – go towards the core business, what we call our family of apps, so that's Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Messenger, and the ads business associated with that. Then a little less than 20% of our investment goes towards Reality Labs," Zuckerberg said Wednesday at the New York Times Dealbook conference.

"So still the vast majority of what we're doing is, and will continue to be, going towards social media for quite some time until the metaverse becomes a larger thing."

Since last year, when Zuckerberg announced a surprise rebrand from Facebook to Meta, the company has sunk a significant amount of money into metaverse technology, reporting nearly $20 billion in losses from its metaverse "Reality Labs" segment since the start of last year.

The losses keep piling up with no end in sight; some investors have expressed concern that Zuckerberg has lost focus on his company's core social media business in exchange for a long-shot project that may take years to reap financial rewards.

"You can debate whether 20% is too much for this bet, but it's not the majority of what we're doing," Zuckerberg said.

He broke down Reality Labs' spending, saying 40% goes toward VR investments, and about half goes toward building the longer-term project: "normal-looking glasses that can put holograms in the world."

Despite the resistance to his company's pivot, Zuckerberg sounded upbeat about his company's multi-billion-dollar investment in the metaverse.

"We're not going to be here in the 2030s communicating and using computing devices that are exactly the same as what we have today. If someone has to build that and invest in it and believe in it, there's a lot of new technology that needs to get invented to create that. So I'm still very optimistic about that," he said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Salesforce stock falls amid weakened Q4 guidance, CEO resignation

    Shares of Salesforce fell despite the company's Q3 earnings beat after news of co-CEO Bret Taylor resigning and weakened fourth-quarter guidance.

  • Why XPeng, Li Auto, and Nio Stocks All Soared Today

    Rushing to buy Chinese electric car stocks after an earnings miss, are investors making a big mistake?

  • XPeng stock surges following strong earnings, production outlook

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Xpeng shares following the EV developer's latest earnings report and production figures.

  • Snowflake stock sinks more than 10% after earnings as sales forecast underwhelms

    Shares of Snowflake Inc. were falling more than 11% in aftermarket trading Wednesday after the data-software company topped expectations with its revenue for the latest quarter but came up shy with its outlook.

  • Why QuantumScape, Canoo, and Blink Charging Stocks Rose Today

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), Canoo Holdings (NASDAQ: GOEV), and Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) were up between 5% and 7% this morning. While each pared those gains as the day progressed, they all were still outpacing the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index as of 3:20 p.m. ET. With the Nasdaq negative at that time, QuantumScape remained up 2.6%, and Canoo and Blink were 4.7% and 1.9% higher, respectively.

  • Stocks jump as Fed Chair Powell signals slowing interest rates

    Comments from Fed Chair Jay Powell about slowing interest rate hikes pushed markets higher in the final hour of trading on Wednesday.

  • Why Tesla Stock Hit the Accelerator Today

    Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock was rising this afternoon after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that smaller interest rate hikes will begin in December. The electric vehicle stock was up by 5.3% as of 3:34 p.m. EST. Speaking at the Brookings Institution today, Powell said that the Federal Reserve will likely begin smaller increases to the federal funds rate at its December meeting.

  • CrowdStrike stock plunges on weaker outlook

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for CrowdStrike.

  • Why Rivian Shares Jumped Today

    Rivian's CEO has investors seemingly content with its current status, and looking forward to its upcoming R2 vehicle platform.

  • Why Knot Offshore Partners Stock Is Plunging Today

    Units of Knot Offshore Partners (NYSE: KNOP) had sunk by more than 18% by 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Weighing on the master limited partnership (MLP) was an oversupply of shuttle tankers in the North Sea. Knot Offshore Partners issued its third-quarter report, and CEO Gary Chapman said in the accompanying release that its financial results, liquidity, and distributable cash flow "reflect our heavy scheduled drydocking program."

  • Why Shares of Upstart, SoFi, and Affirm Are Rising Today

    Several fintech stocks reversed course and moved higher this afternoon after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, during a highly anticipated press conference, said that the Fed is preparing to slow the pace of its interest rate hikes. Shares of the artificial intelligence-assisted lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) traded nearly 3% higher in the final hour of trading today. Meanwhile, shares of the digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) traded nearly 4% higher, and shares of the buy now, pay later company Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) were up close to 6%.

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is a Surefire Winner in 2023

    Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is no stranger to investors; the company is a longtime staple in the healthcare industry. It got a lift in late 2020 and in 2021 as one of the COVID-19 vaccine suppliers, but investors seem to have grown bored with Pfizer's story, and the stock is down about 16% since the start of 2022. The thing is, investors shouldn't be so quick to write off Pfizer stock.

  • Why Alibaba, Baidu, and Other Chinese Stocks Rallied on Wednesday

    While there was some company-specific news, it appears the broader economic and regulatory developments ultimately drove the stocks higher. Today marked the second day of gains after Chinese officials responded to widespread demonstrations in China to protest lockdowns resulting from the government's zero-COVID policy. In a press conference on Tuesday, government health authorities announced steps to increase the vaccination rate among China's elderly population.

  • Why Horizon Therapeutics Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) were skyrocketing 27.2% higher as of 10:48 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The big jump came after the company announced Thursday evening that it's in discussions with Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary Janssen, and Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) about potentially being acquired. There were two words in Horizon's press release that investors should note: "highly preliminary."

  • Why Nio Shares Were More Than 6% Higher This Morning

    Investors may be reacting to positive short-term news, but a longer-term development also provided them with a boost of confidence.

  • Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Seem to Agree on These 2 Stocks Heading Into 2023

    Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett have extremely different approaches when it comes to investing. While Wood tends to invest in high-flying growth stocks, Buffett is usually seen as a value investor who also loves companies that return capital to shareholders. Buffett has said in the past that he wouldn't buy all of the Bitcoin in the world for $25.

  • 3 Reasons Nvidia Could Crush the Market in 2023

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) look set to end 2022 on a high -- the stock is up 20% in the past month, and the company's latest results seem to give Wall Street hope that its fortunes could turn around in 2023. The segment's revenue increased 31% year over year to $3.8 billion, accounting for 64% of the company's top line.

  • China EV maker Xpeng expects Q4 deliveries to decline by 50%

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Xpeng following the companies quarterly earnings.

  • Will SoFi Hit $10 in 2023?

    It has been a difficult year for SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) shareholders, with shares of the one-stop-shop financial services company down a whopping 70% so far this year. Like most tech and fintech stocks, the company has struggled in the face of rising interest rates, volatile market conditions, and a bleak economic outlook including the potential for a recession sometime in 2023 or 2024. The company has also taken several big steps, including completing its purchase of Golden Pacific Bancorp and its accompanying bank charter at the very start of this year.

  • FTX’s Collapse Was a Crime, Not an Accident

    Sam Bankman-Fried is a con man and fraudster of historic proportions. But you might not learn that from the New York Times.